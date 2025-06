Izrael vadászgépekkel hajtott végre csapásokat Irán-szerte + videó

"We are not at war with Iran"



US Vice President JD Vance has told our US partner NBC News he does not fear fighting with Iran will become protracted



Live updates ➡️ https://t.co/jcRUrM0kWq



📱 https://t.co/uX9kb5xf8l & https://t.co/Fsrnq0yINf pic.twitter.com/4EJBBTvJaa