időjárás 26°C Ágoston 2022. augusztus 28.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 26°C
Ágoston
2022. augusztus 28.

Hungarian family politics a campaign topic in Italy

Jánosi Dalma (Róma)
1 órája 1 órája
Hungarian family politics a campaign topic in Italy

The Italian left did not let Matteo Salvini’s praise of Hungarian family politics go without comment: the right-wing leader’s statement lauding the Hungarian government’s support for families and young people caused immediate uproar amongst his political opponents.

Thanks to the Italian Lega Nord, in addition to illegal immigration, family policy was a hot election topic – and the Hungarian government’s increasingly well-known policies became the center of attention.

Matteo Salvini, leader of Italian conservative party Lega Nord, praised Hungarian family and youth policies on the Radio 24 channel. The politician highlighted that Hungary managed to demonstrate the best results in Europe in terms of increasing fertility. He also emphasized that proven economic tools, family support, and tax cuts motivate childbearing – thus making the Hungarian example one to follow.

After Salvini’s declaration, more and more Italians want to know what exactly is behind the successful Hungarian recipe – that the Italian left commonly characterizes as hell. The right-wing political daily, La Veritá, summarized the heated debates that broke out along with the policies related to family planning that the Hungarian government has implemented.

Tax cuts, loan discounts, maternity benefits. That is Orbán’s pro-life “hell”.

– wrote the author, opening his article with this rather controversial statement. The Democratic Party and the left-wing press were shocked to hear Salvini’s statement recommending the family politics implemented in Hungary in response to the decreasing population afflicting Italy. The article details just how the Hungarian government spends 6.2 percent of its GDP on families and on parents, children, grandparents, and the purchase of apartments and cars.

Though Italy currently does not do anything to support families, the depopulation is inflicting more and more damage. Yet somehow the left-wing still has the courage to criticize the Hungarians who have achieved remarkable results in recent years in order to motivate child rearing. “While the daily La Stampa characterizes Hungarians as homophobic and misogynistic, they fail to recognize that the loan structures and tax cuts that Viktor Orbán has introduced could be beneficial for Italians,” wrote the La Veritá article author, Francesco Bonazzi.

The militant representatives of the left-wing Democratic Party were furious at Salvini’s statement. Deborah Serrachiani responded in horror:

The Orbán-model that Salvini loves so much, does not serve families and women, but rather takes them back decades to the dark ages taking away women's rights – which Salvini probably does not value anyways.

Democratic Party representative Lia Quartapelle also did not tolerate Salvini’s words of praise for the Hungarian government. As he said, Salvini’s plan is to make Italy similar to Hungary; “if they really want to help families, they should follow other European models, like the French ones,” suggested Quartapelle.

Last May, the president of the Italian statistical office Giancarlo Blangiardo, pointed out the worrying trend of population indicators dramatically deteriorating year by year. In the years before the pandemic, Italian families were not particularly motivated to establish families and the current economic difficulties pose an even more challenging obstacle to doing so. The lowest record of all time was broken this past year with only 399 thousand children born in Italy.

According to predictions, by 2070, the population of Italy will shrink from 59 million to 47 million. A shrinking population comes with serious economic decline since the productive capacity of a country is closely connected to population indicators. “In the absence of labor, one can only expect

economic recession,” said Ignazio Visco, Governor of the Bank of Italy, in connection with the phenomenon.

Cover photo: Matteo Salvini and Viktor Orbán. Right-wing alliance (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltán Fischer)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Fának csapódott és meghalt egy sárkányrepülős - fotók

origo.hu

Így ragyogott Budapest egén Európa legnagyobb tűzijátéka - Fotógaléria!

metropol.hu

Képtelenség a szemébe nézni, csak cérnaszálak takarják a szexistennő gyönyörű melleit – 18+ fotó

borsonline.hu

Van megoldás: a kislakástól a Kádár-kockáig bárhol féken tarthatók a rezsikiadások

vg.hu

Elő az esernyőket! Így alakul a vasárnapi időjárás

ripost.hu

Elképesztő tömeg ment ki a tűzijátékra

hirtv.hu

Mindenki a szexi golfozónő hatalmas melleit nézi

ripost.hu

Vereséggel kezdte a magyar női vízilabda-válogatott az Európa-bajnokságot

origo.hu

Írásban utasították a Petz Aladár egyetemi kórházat botrányos gyakorlatának megszüntetésére

magyarnemzet.hu

Putyin bejelentést tett az ukrajnai menekültekről

magyarnemzet.hu

Lázár János: A budapestiek jól fognak járni velem, a vidékiek még jobban

magyarnemzet.hu

Nem bír a migránsáradattal New York és Washington

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

The Romanian ultras send a message to not just local Hungarians, but Hungary

The Sepsi OSK football team from Transylvania managed a win against U Cluj on their opponent’s home.

Kurultaj and the Heartland

The Kurultáj event is the largest of its kind celebrating and preserving Hun-Turkic traditions.

Soros’ web reaches Poland

“You cannot underestimate the power George Soros’ money and institutions have in Poland,” said Polish publicist Tomasz Rowins­ki.

Joint foundation for Hungarian-Slovakian unity

Our countries' governments establish a common cultural foundation to support: cross-border relations, understanding our history, and strengthening cooperation.

Give blessings to the world and to Hungarians

This year’s Hungarian Reformed Church conference was organized in Balatonszárszó.

Ágoston Mráz: Friends and enemies of Viktor Orbán paid attention to his Dallas speech

Viktor Orbán’s main message: American conservatives should join forces with Hungarian and European conservatives who believe in the nation and family to defeat liberal hegemony.
idézőjelVélemény
Bácskai Balázs

Tényleg működnek a szankciók?

Az orosz gazdaság eddig négy százalékkal zsugorodott, kérdés, az európai mennyivel fog.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.humandiner.humagyarnemzet.humainap.humetropol.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.hu