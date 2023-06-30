Hungary and Poland take joint stand against EU migration pact

The portal quotes a post shared by Balazs Orban on social media after the meeting on Thursday ended:

Heavy fight against the pro-migration forces of Brussels!

"The migration deal stands," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said as he left the summit. "What has been the issue today was not the migration pact … but that Hungary and Poland don't like the way the migration pact was decided."

The text of one potential compromise version of the final statement calls for the EU to "find consensus on an effective asylum and migration policy".

The issue of migration should simply always be on the agenda, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, according to the Brussels-based news portal.

Politico drew attention to growing anti-migration sentiment, even in places like Ireland, and to the rise in popularity of far-right parties.

To avoid a fierce debate on migration, summit organisers took several steps in the run-up and circulated drafts of the joint statement that only indirectly referenced the migration agreement. The drafts also tried to go round another point of contention: a push from several countries to include a reference to finding "innovative solutions" on migration. Put it differently, the term implies that the EU would not reject the possibility of sending asylum seekers to non-EU countries. This model would be similar to a UK plan to resettle asylum seekers in Rwanda, a proposal that was struck down by the UK Court of Appeal's ruling on Thursday.

The only country that seemed satisfied was Italy, being the clear victor of the recent migration deal, Politico points out.

"It was a unique approach that fixed everyone's problems," Giorgia Meloni said as she arrived at the summit. Belgian PM De Croo even praised his Italian counterpart's role as an intermediary with Hungary and Poland.

"There is really, really, really a desire to be able to come to conclusions," Mr De Croo stressed. But it remains far from clear if leaders will be able to reach a deal on Friday, Politico wrote in conclusion of its report.

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: Shutterstock)