Arnold , Levente 2023. június 18.
Arnold, Levente
2023. június 18.
Political scientist: Alexander Soros is keenly interested in Hungary

Elek Nikoletta
1 órája 20 perce
We have to be prepared that Alexander Soros will step up interference in political processes on this side and the other side of the Atlantic,

political scientist Tamas Lanczi pointed out on Kossuth Radio's Sunday morning programme, in light of the news that George Soros is retiring and his son Alexander Soros is taking his place. For a long time, Jonathan Soros of George Soros's five children was seen as the likely heir to his empire and Alexander was not even considered an aspirant to the throne, Mr Lanczi recalled.

But things have changed in the last ten years, and Alex Soros has started to consciously prepare for his role. On a smaller scale, he did what his father did: he started handing out grants. He set up his own so-called charity fund to finance so-called charitable activities.

In recent years, however, his focus has shifted increasingly towards politics, and he has openly announced that he will adopt an approach that is more political than his father's, the political scientist said, noting that " We can also see where Soros Junior wants to intervene more actively. The first is the Russia-Ukraine war, because war is the biggest business. But there is the abortion issue, which has become particularly important in America, or the legalisation of hard and soft drugs, and same-sex marriage, which are also high priorities for him," said Tamas Lanczi, adding that although it is not yet clear whether Alexander Soros will focus on the United States, Europe or Hungary, it is certain that

he is keenly interested in Hungary and well-connected with members of the Hungarian opposition.

Asked whether it is the duty of an American ambassador in any country to defend George Soros, and whether this is in line with the national interest of the US, the political scientist said that in many cases, George Soros acts in accordance with US interest in politics, but in many other instances acts to their detriment. Since the principle of "one hand washes the other" is at play here, the political scientist believes that in the event of an attack on a well-known investor and stock market speculator, the US ambassador must defend him ex officio. This is especially true in the case of George Soros, who is one of the biggest donors of the Democrats in the US, he pointed out.

Cover photo: Alexander Soros (Photo: Dave Kotinsky)

