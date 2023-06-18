Political scientist: Alexander Soros is keenly interested in Hungary

We have to be prepared that Alexander Soros will step up interference in political processes on this side and the other side of the Atlantic,
political scientist Tamas Lanczi pointed out on Kossuth Radio's Sunday morning programme, in light of the news that George Soros is retiring and his son Alexander Soros is taking his place. For a long time, Jonathan Soros of George Soros's five children was seen as the likely heir to his empire and Alexander was not even considered an aspirant to the throne, Mr Lanczi recalled.
But things have changed in the last ten years, and Alex Soros has started to consciously prepare for his role. On a smaller scale, he did what his father did: he started handing out grants. He set up his own so-called charity fund to finance so-called charitable activities.