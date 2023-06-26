időjárás 28°C János , Pál 2023. június 26.
Először szólalt meg a Wagner-vezér a lázadás óta

magyar

Pressman, a patron of LGBTQ community + video

Magyar Nemzet
52 perce
Pressman, a patron of LGBTQ community + video

After the US, David Pressman is fighting for the acceptance of sexual minorities in Hungary. In the past months, he has formed a good relationship with Hungarian LGBTQ organizations and openly gay individuals. The US ambassador has also attended some recent LGBTQ events: he was present at the opening ceremony of the Budapest Pride forum and celebrated the LGBTQ community at an event organized by the Foundation for Rainbow Families.

In light of the fact that he has lived in a single-sex relationship for 22 years, it comes as little surprise that since his appointment, the US ambassador to Budapest has taken a stand by the LGBTQ communities in Hungary many times. David Pressman’s commitment to sexual minorities has also been evident during his career, and he is also responsible for several achievements in the promotion of LGBTQ rights. It is important to know that

Mr Pressman previously chaired a task force on LGBTQ recognition at the US State Department and is credited with a presidential directive that established international LGBTQ rights as a central element of US human rights policy. In addition, he also worked on the global diplomacy campaign which resulted in a United Nations resolution recognizing LGBTQ rights as human rights for the first time in the history of the UN.

As newly appointed US Ambassador in Budapest, Mr Pressman was quick to embrace Hungarian LGBTQ communities and “civil society” organizations. Over the past year, he has been building relationships with Hungarian LGBTQ organizations. Most recently, in the context of Pride Month, he has convened well-known Hungarian figures who openly embrace their sexual identity, including Peter Ungar, co-chair of the Hungarian liberal party LMP, Laszlo Sebian-Petrovszki, the party director of the DK party, and Richard Barabas, the Deputy Mayor of District 11, delegated by the Dialogue (Parbeszed) party.

As we enter a season of celebration of the xLGBT community, we recognise those working to advance the visibility, equality and humand rights of all Hungarians. Daniel (the ambassador’s husband – ed.) and I enjoyed gathering a diverse group around our dinner table for an interesting and informative discussion,

Mr Pressman wrote about the event on Facebook.

After that, the US ambassador attended the opening ceremony of the 28th Budapest Pride. He delivered a lengthy speech in which he criticized the Hungarian government, he likened the child protection act passed in 2021 to the Holocaust, and the silence of the Hungarian majority to mortar sealing the wall of hate.

The diplomat maintains a good relationship with the Foundation for Rainbow Families (Szivarvanycsaladokert Alapitvany), and visited its recent event dubbed Family is Family with his twin sons. The event, which was allegedly attended by 200 rainbow families, aimed at showing that “ today, the fundamental law does not represent all families in Hungary,” Hungarian television channel RTL reported. Answering a question by RTL, the ambassador emphasized that

the United States of America is proud to stand with the Hungarian LGBTQ community. We have been doing that for a long time and we will continue to do so

he stated, voicing his opinion that the current period is an important one in Hungary.

The Fundamental Law and the child protection act adopted by the Hungarian government has been in the crossfire of LGBTQ lobby groups and leftist-liberal political forces from the outset. The Fundamental Law sets out that Hungary protects the institution of marriage, defined as a voluntary communion between a man and a woman, and the family, as the cornerstone of the survival of the nation. The family relationship is based on marriage and the parent-child relationship. The mother is a woman, the father is a man.

It is important to underline that under Hungarian law, every child has the right to the protection and care necessary for their proper physical, mental and moral development. Hungary protects the right of children to self-identity according to their birth sex, ensures education according to values based on the constitutional identity of Hungary and its Christian culture, and prohibits the self-serving portrayal of sexuality, gender reassignment and the promotion of homosexuality among minors.

Cover photo: David Pressman (Source: Facebook)
 

Ajánló

Gun-toting migrants and renewed shooting at Hungary border + video

Gun-toting migrants and renewed shooting at Hungary border + video

Hardly a day goes by without migrant gangs engaging in violence along the Serbia-Hungary border.
"Those waiting for Brussels will be disappointed”

"Those waiting for Brussels will be disappointed”

The EU is coming up with impossible ideas to maintain the impression that it can handle illegal migration.
FM Szijjarto has no illusions about averting a catastrophe

FM Szijjarto has no illusions about averting a catastrophe

EU foreign ministers will meet in Luxembourg to discuss new aid for Ukraine.
EU: There's no solution to migration

EU: There's no solution to migration

Overall, the immigration strategy of Western European countries has failed.
Left's foreign financing draws more than legal sanctions

Left's foreign financing draws more than legal sanctions

Voters have also condemned illegal campaign financing.
Has Brussels given EU states' development funds to Ukraine?

Has Brussels given EU states' development funds to Ukraine?

According to MEP Tamas Deutsch, it should be clarified under what headings and how much money the European Commission has allocated to Ukraine in the first two and a half years of the current EU budget cycle, which began in 2021.
idézőjelVélemény
Deme Dániel

Svéd aggodalmak és amerikai rakéták

Értékelni tudnánk, ha az amerikai vezetés a sorozatos fenyegetések helyett egyszer már a szövetséges jogállásunk tapintható, pozitív jelét is adná.

