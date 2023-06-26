In light of the fact that he has lived in a single-sex relationship for 22 years, it comes as little surprise that since his appointment, the US ambassador to Budapest has taken a stand by the LGBTQ communities in Hungary many times. David Pressman’s commitment to sexual minorities has also been evident during his career, and he is also responsible for several achievements in the promotion of LGBTQ rights. It is important to know that

Mr Pressman previously chaired a task force on LGBTQ recognition at the US State Department and is credited with a presidential directive that established international LGBTQ rights as a central element of US human rights policy. In addition, he also worked on the global diplomacy campaign which resulted in a United Nations resolution recognizing LGBTQ rights as human rights for the first time in the history of the UN.

As newly appointed US Ambassador in Budapest, Mr Pressman was quick to embrace Hungarian LGBTQ communities and “civil society” organizations. Over the past year, he has been building relationships with Hungarian LGBTQ organizations. Most recently, in the context of Pride Month, he has convened well-known Hungarian figures who openly embrace their sexual identity, including Peter Ungar, co-chair of the Hungarian liberal party LMP, Laszlo Sebian-Petrovszki, the party director of the DK party, and Richard Barabas, the Deputy Mayor of District 11, delegated by the Dialogue (Parbeszed) party.

As we enter a season of celebration of the xLGBT community, we recognise those working to advance the visibility, equality and humand rights of all Hungarians. Daniel (the ambassador’s husband – ed.) and I enjoyed gathering a diverse group around our dinner table for an interesting and informative discussion,

Mr Pressman wrote about the event on Facebook.