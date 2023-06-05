What happens when Russia declares martial law?

In terms of mobilization., Russia has a vantage point compared to many Western countries, because conscription was not abolished either in the Soviet Union, or after its collapse, so the vast majority of military-aged men have received some basic training.

Basically, there are two types of military service in Russia: through contracts, or through conscription. However, these two can be broken down into several subgroups. In the case of contracted soldiers, Russian citizens serve between the ages of 18 and 40, while foreigners can join the army between the ages of 18 and 30. The conscripted personnel, on the other hand, includes all those who are fit to serve. The Russian Federation's military, which boasts a headcount of more than three million, is made up of these two categories,

However, the president has the right to declare general mobilization without the authorization of the lower house, if he believes that the country is under attack. In the case of Russia, we must consider both international law and the Russian perspective. From a Russian point of view, the war is currently raging on Russian soil, in the territories recently annexed to the country. On that basis, the president could decide to order a general mobilization at any time.

Under international law, however, these territories are still part of Ukraine, meaning that Russia is not fighting on its own soil. Nevertheless, a general mobilization would have several negative effects, which is why the Russian leadership is unlikely to resort to it in the foreseeable future, Norbert Toth explained.

One of the negative effects is that general mobilization would require plenty of financial and other resources, as millions of people would have to be mobilized, deployed to barracks and fully supplied. Another factor is the public sentiment. Until now, the partial mobilization has mainly involved people from the Far East and the Ukrainian border regions, and it avoided the country’s European areas and its large cities, where the more politically active population tends to live.

Besides the citizens, the introduction of martial law would also had a severe impact on economic players, as the operation of critical sectors would be taken over by military commissars and personnel appointed by them.

I think it's key to emphasize that in such a situation, some of the powers of parliament would be taken over partly by the executive, and partly by the legislative branch in almost all countries in a bid to accelerate the decision-making process as much as possible. These bodies would then have to report back to parliament on their decisions and their consequences.

