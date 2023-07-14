Distorted mirror

The rule of law in the European Union is a very sensitive issue. It is a crucial issue for the European project, and every self-appointed democrat feels that they alone can decide what is democratic and what is not. They scrutinise regulations and thumb through legal code books until their personal objectives are bolstered by them and then they announce the verdict stating whether something is democratic or not. In a better case, this remains at the level of Facebook messages, circulating among photos taken of kittens and holiday trips, in a worse case, someone pays them for it and the Brussels glass palace believed to be modern in the 1980s lends them authority.
The king is naked, of course, as almost everyone in Europe knows. In the vote in the European Parliament, Eva Kaili herself voted to set up a strict ethics body, because integrity standards really need to apply to MEPs first. It is perhaps not surprising that the poster girl for the biggest scandal in recent history voted in favour of utmost rigour, as an independent MEP, and quite rightly so, since she is no longer under house arrest and banned from public office. Ms Kaili has the same right to be presumed innocent as anyone else, and she takes advantage of it. But is this ethical for an elected representative? No, it is clearly undermining the authority of the European Parliament. Someone should tell the iconic blonde MEP that something that is lawful is not necessarily morally founded. But it's pointless, MEPs get paid for voting, for casting their ballot, for turning up every now and then, and rich is the person who bends down to pick up the last cent lying on the street. And Eva Kaili is indeed a very rich person.