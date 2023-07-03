időjárás 29°C Kornél , Soma 2023. július 3.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 29°C
Kornél, Soma
2023. július 3.
magyar

Europe is in flames

Szőcs László
29 perce 17 perce
Europe is in flames

It's a good thing that EU summits are held from time to time, because they bring to the surface the contrasts within the community that are usually swept under the rug during the bleak weekdays. Just like at a homeowners association meeting (HOA) – no, not the type that is typically organized by Budapest's mayor, but the real thing. Recently, Brussels has seen the accumulation of so much disagreement that they should have ordered a container to have it all transported away. Especially now that the European Commission wants to earmark another 50 billion euros for Ukraine, while we are still not clear about the money that was previously given.

Let's nor indulge ourselves in any illusions, the hyenas interested in rebuilding Ukraine are ready to jump in and grab shovels, hoes and picks - on other people's money, including ours, of course. Unfortunately, while it is impossible to predict how long the war in Ukraine – which entails heavy human sacrifices – will drag on, or what the warring sides will destroy beyond what has already been annihilated and how much money will be lost in the depths of Ukrainian corruption, Brussels is withholding money from Hungary. On the other hand, Ukraine is being doted on for political reasons, so it's no wonder that Kyiv – helped by an affirmative US foreign policy – is becoming more and more smug and complacent. 

However, the most unnecessary and damaging escalation of the controversy on the part of Brussels is the revival of the migrant quota issue. This red herring of sorts, brought up from the basement, was the last thing that Europe - already bleeding from several war wounds - needed. Exercising their usual diligence, EU bureaucrats have made sure to pit member states against each other this time round, too.

Hungary, together with Poland, has once again taken a sharply negative stance. It is not clear whether Brussels is blind to what it sees or deaf to what it hears, but ethnic tensions flaring up in Paris recently following the death of an Arab teenager shot dead by a French officer have also spread to Belgium and the EU's capital in the run-up to the EU summit. Of course, responsibility must be investigated and established in each case – for this is the true meaning of rule of law, which is not just a report card attached to a country for political reasons - even if it often involves questioning the legality of the use of weapons, which further unsettles the already overstretched police forces.

Paris is in flames, its chic downtown area is being looted, and forty thousand police officers are proving inadequate to restore calm on the streets of France. The riots mainly involve anarchists and immigrant youth. For many years now, all it takes is just one such incident to set this increasingly immigrant society ablaze in the blink of an eye. While non-French citizens make up 7.6% of the population, a quarter of those in prison are non-French, and half of them are African, as our French guest publicist has pointed out recently.

Now, once again, Brussels wants countries like ours, that were not colonizers, to welcome masses of migrants already present in Europe, making the newcomers' connection to us even looser and more elusive than in the case of a French-speaking Cameroonian or Algerian migrant arriving into France. If a country is unwilling to implement this plan, it could be made to pay a fine of up to HUF 8 million (€22,000) after each non-admitted migrant. The amounts we are talking about here would be enough to cover a general wage hike for many Hungarian teachers. No wonder the Budapest and Warsaw did not support the joint final declaration of the European Council. Europe is in flames, also in a figurative sense. 

 

 

Cover photo: Riot police deployed during Paris riots (Photo: MTI/AP/Lewis Joly)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Mutatjuk, mik lesznek az Országgyűlés legfontosabb döntései

Mutatjuk, mik lesznek az Országgyűlés legfontosabb döntései

origo.hu
Itt van Zelenszkij világháborús bejelentése

Itt van Zelenszkij világháborús bejelentése

origo.hu
Négy órát várt a mentőre egy várandós nő: az otthonában elhunyt

Négy órát várt a mentőre egy várandós nő: az otthonában elhunyt

borsonline.hu
Varga Csaba expedíciója: nagyon hiányzik a hír, hogy a magyar hegymászó leért-e a világ kilencedik legmagasabb csúcsáról

Varga Csaba expedíciója: nagyon hiányzik a hír, hogy a magyar hegymászó leért-e a világ kilencedik legmagasabb csúcsáról

vg.hu
Varnus Xaxér elmenekült külföldre, hónapokig nem tér haza

Varnus Xaxér elmenekült külföldre, hónapokig nem tér haza

metropol.hu
A franciaországi erőszakhullám elérte Svájcot is

A franciaországi erőszakhullám elérte Svájcot is

vg.hu
Már lányát is mutogatja Berki Mazsi

Már lányát is mutogatja Berki Mazsi

origo.hu
15 fogás karajból rántva, töltve, szaftosan

15 fogás karajból rántva, töltve, szaftosan

mindmegette.hu
Hurrá, végre nyaralunk? - Ne hagyd, hogy a fülgyulladás döntse dugába a terveidet!

Hurrá, végre nyaralunk? - Ne hagyd, hogy a fülgyulladás döntse dugába a terveidet!

life.hu
Hétfőtől sorompó zárja el a határt Ausztria felé, sétálóutcát vezetett be az ingázók ellen a polgármester

Hétfőtől sorompó zárja el a határt Ausztria felé, sétálóutcát vezetett be az ingázók ellen a polgármester

magyarnemzet.hu
Egy brüsszeli tudósító

Egy brüsszeli tudósító

magyarnemzet.hu
Marco Rossi ítéletet mondott Szoboszlai átigazolásáról

Marco Rossi ítéletet mondott Szoboszlai átigazolásáról

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Corruption pervades everything, Ukrainian Employers' Association says

Corruption pervades everything, Ukrainian Employers' Association says

The issue of systemic corruption in Ukraine was highlighted even by the European Commission in 2021.
Former Italian paradise-turned migrant camp now engulfed in crime and grisly filth

Former Italian paradise-turned migrant camp now engulfed in crime and grisly filth

The Italian island of Lampedusa has witnessed an unprecedented influx of migrants.
Hungary must admit 30,000 migrants if mandatory quota gets adopted, security advisor says

Hungary must admit 30,000 migrants if mandatory quota gets adopted, security advisor says

According to the PM's chief advisor on homeland security, redistribution of migrants based on mandatory quotas is out of the question.
Migrants crying „Allahu Akbar” wreak havoc in France

Migrants crying „Allahu Akbar” wreak havoc in France

Shocking videos capturing the rioting migrants are making rounds on the internet.
Hungarian Left's election campaign was financed illegally from US, says MEP

Hungarian Left's election campaign was financed illegally from US, says MEP

Illegal foreign interference in Hungary's electoral process is a violation of the country's sovereignty, Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch said on Saturday.
Blah, blah, blah - Ukrainian FM's response to PM Orban

Blah, blah, blah - Ukrainian FM's response to PM Orban

FM Dmytro Kuleba did not leave the Hungarian prime minister's words on the war without comment.
idézőjelVélemény
Borsodi Attila

Társadalmi minimumot!

Üdvös volna, ha lennének olyan viselkedési normák, amelyeket legalább majdnem mindenki elfogadna és be is tartana.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu