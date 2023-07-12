Eva Kaili slinks back into EP

Eva Kaili hit the headlines last December when she became one of the first to be arrested in connection with the Brussels corruption scandal involving Qatar. The former Socialist vice-president of the European Parliament was prosecuted on corruption charges after Belgian authorities seized almost €1.5 million in cash during a search of her Brussels apartment. As time went on, she was released from prison, then from house arrest pending trial, and for some time has been free to travel within the Schengen area, while

her lawyers maintain presumption of innocence despite the mounting evidence.

The return to the EP of one of the main figures in the Qatargate-Brussels corruption scandal was mooted last month, and while the authorities granted her permission, she did not show up in the Strasbourg Chamber. Ms Kaili was not expecting a warm welcome as she was expelled from her party, the Greek Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK), and also from her EP group, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats. Kaili now collaborates with MEPs who do not belong to any EU political group.