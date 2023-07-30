Failed Guy Verhofstadt lashes out against Viktor Orban

Guy Verhofstadt took to social media to make yet another of his statements. The failed, liberal politician started lashing out against Viktor Orban again, sharing an excerpt from the prime minister's Friday morning radio interview.

In his view, Viktor Orban stabbed Ukraine in the back and he also added a comment on Hungary misusing EU funds.

The accusation against Hungary comes from Guy Verhofstadt, who had his luxury villa renovated on taxpayers' money.

Verhofstadt possesses a huge fortune. As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, based on research by Transparency International, the newspaper Le Soir pointed out already in 2018 that the Belgian politician could have pocketed up to one and a half million euros on top of his monthly salary of 13 thousand euros during his previous term in the European Parliament.

Although MEPs are not forbidden from earning such side income, as long as they do not hide it from the authorities, Verhofstadt has made a remarkable amount of money in this way, according to Belgian news website Brussels Times.

So the liberal politician is clearly not short of assets, as is shown by the fact that he lives in a beautifully refurbished 17th-century riverside heritage building in central Ghent, Belgium. This is the house for the renovation of which he has received hundreds of thousands of euros of public money.

The V4NA international news agency reported last year that press reports suggested that the politician and his family bought the listed building – in which he still lives – in 2011 for one and a half million euros, together with two other families. According to the Belgian Knack newspaper, in 2012,

the cost of the renovation of the Verhofstadt residence was estimated at around 820,000 euros, but almost half of this was paid for by Belgian taxpayers.

For the renovation, the former prime minister has received substantial funding from the Flemish government, the province of East Flanders and the city of Ghent, totalling 327,784 euros, according to information obtained by the Knack news portal.

The Ghent City Council has deflected criticism by saying that the money was given to the listed building, not to the owner, and that the renovation will contribute to the development of the city’s image. It’s true that the building was uninhabitable before the renovation and conversion, but thanks to the generous subsidy, the Verhofstadts were able to get away with renewing their family home at almost half the personal cost.

It is also interesting that Verhofstadt is making the accusation of stabbing Ukraine in the back although he was sitting on the board of directors of a shipping company – for 60,000 euros a year – which also had a contract with Russia's largest company, Gazprom, and thus he happens to be directly linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Moreover, this contract was concluded at a time when Russia had just annexed Crimea.

Moreover, it also came to light that this shipping company tried to evade its tax obligations through an offshore company.