Fidesz MEPs ask EC to account for EU funds spent on Ukraine

Fidesz MEPs have turned to the Chair of the European Parliament's Budgetary Control Committee. In their letter to Monika Hohlmeier, MEPs Andor Deli and Tamas Deutsch underlined that the ongoing mid-term review of the EU's Multiannual Financial Framework for 2021-2027 has highlighted a serious suspicion of a rather worrying financial irregularity. It has emerged that while the European Commission expects member states to pay tens of billions of euros more to finance EU programs - including a further €50 billion to support Ukraine - it cannot account for exactly how much has been spent on Ukraine, and on what grounds.