Germany hit by mass brawl and new migrant riots + video

The city of Giessen hosts a festival for Eritreans each and every year, which always ends in a mass brawl. The tradition remained unbroken this year, with migrants first only harassing motorists and blocking the traffic.

#Gießen: Militärdiktatur in Eritrea tritt geschlossen zurück, nachdem #Eriträer in Deutschland Autos angriffen. Ein großer Erfolg unserer Zivilgesellschaft. Von dieser Demonstrationskultur kann man lernen. pic.twitter.com/I1vQNLMIc5 — E L S T O L Z O (@elstolzoorginal) July 8, 2023

Then, they attacked the police officers on duty, but also started harassing passers-by. The tempers quickly flared.

26 verletzte Polizisten (Stand 20 Uhr) mehr als 100 Eritreer in polizeilichen Gewahrsam.

Gerade haben wir noch nach #Frankreich geschaut, jetzt toben die Krawallmacher in den Straßen von #Gießen #EritreaFestival #Eritrea pic.twitter.com/aaOfjS0F0e — Andreas Hallaschka 🇺🇦 (@Hallaschka_HH) July 8, 2023

#Giessen #Mittelhessen



Wer meint, er müsse in Deutschland Polizisten angreifen, der möge seinen Protest gegen die Regierung seiner Heimat doch bitte zuhause vorort ausüben. Da wird man schnell mal erschossen, wenn man Polizei angreift. pic.twitter.com/7QUqKzbukQ — AJ Martin (@AnkeJulieMartin) July 8, 2023

Ich würde mich so gerne mit Ihnen freuen, kann es aber leider nicht, solange Dinge wie hier in #Giessen einfach von Ihnen und Ihresgleichen einfach verschluckt werden. Sie alle sind Lügner durch Schweigen. Ehrlos und am Verrat beteiligt. pic.twitter.com/iJ7epAe25b — Holger Rauhut (@TTaj08) July 9, 2023

According to police, the horde of rampaging migrants threw stones, bottles and other projectiles at the officers. Citizens have been advised to avoid the entire city.

Weiterhin Ausschreitungen in Form von Angriffen auf Einsatzkräfte - Steinewürfe - Sachbeschädigungen - Durchbrechen von Absperrungen und Gewaltaktionen.



Alle weiteren Informationen zur aktuellen Lage in unserer PM:https://t.co/I0KYyw1y15#Polizei #Mittelhessen #Gießen #0723gi — Polizei Mittelhessen (@Polizei_MH) July 8, 2023

The fact that on Friday, the police were still adamant that the weekend could go ahead without a hitch and asked people not to spread misinformation that migrants were once again causing chaos is particularly interesting.

Achtung❗️



Es kursiert aktuell in den sozialen Medien eine Meldung über eine vermeintliche Gefahrensituation in #Gießen.



Bitte verbreitet solche Falschmeldungen nicht.



Mehr dazu in unserer Pressemeldung:https://t.co/FPVlUEQt8j#Polizei #Mittelhessen #0723gi@stadtgiessen pic.twitter.com/1t2vSQEIPP — Polizei Mittelhessen (@Polizei_MH) July 7, 2023

In the background is clearly the Eritrean civil war. The festival is organized by government supporters, but opponents of the regime always want to prevent it, which is causing tensions year after year. In 2022, more than 30 people were arrested and several officers were injured before the festival kicked off. In the end, authorities cancelled the festival citing security risks.

#TPLF bandits destroying #Eritrea'n community in #Germany in front of a group of law enforcement personals. Unfortunately, German police intentionally allowed these bandits destroying Eritrean community. Clear violation of the Viena convention@GermanyUN @SecBlinken @mfa_russia pic.twitter.com/LLMEdDxYmu — Simon K Hagos (@tewerwari_1) August 21, 2022

The city tried to ban the demonstration that was regularly associated with the event, but the initiative failed in the administrative court. Locals are terrified that a migrant riot similar to the one in France could erupt in Germany.