időjárás 35°C Amália 2023. július 10.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 35°C
Amália
2023. július 10.
magyar

Germany hit by mass brawl and new migrant riots + video

Odrobina Kristóf
1 órája
Germany hit by mass brawl and new migrant riots + video

Although the cleaning up of streets after a week of riots resembling a civil war is still underway in France, the continent is witnessing another migrant riot, this time in Germany.

The city of Giessen hosts a festival for Eritreans each and every year, which always ends in a mass brawl. The tradition remained unbroken this year, with migrants first only harassing motorists and blocking the traffic.

Then, they attacked the police officers on duty, but also started harassing passers-by. The tempers quickly flared.

According to police, the horde of rampaging migrants threw stones, bottles and other projectiles at the officers. Citizens have been advised to avoid the entire city.

The fact that on Friday, the police were still adamant that the weekend could go ahead without a hitch and asked people not to spread misinformation that migrants were once again causing chaos is particularly interesting. 

In the background is clearly the Eritrean civil war. The festival is organized by government supporters, but opponents of the regime always want to prevent it, which is causing tensions year after year. In 2022, more than 30 people were arrested and several officers were injured before the festival kicked off. In the end, authorities cancelled the festival citing security risks.

The city tried to ban the demonstration that was regularly associated with the event, but the initiative failed in the administrative court.  Locals are terrified that a migrant riot similar to the one in France could erupt in Germany.

In Germany, migrants harassing Europeans has become a regular occurrence, but internal fights are also taking place on occasion. 

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Orbán Viktor gratulált az újraválasztott üzbég államfőnek

Orbán Viktor gratulált az újraválasztott üzbég államfőnek

origo.hu
Döbbenetes: biológiai férfi lett Hollandia legszebb nője

Döbbenetes: biológiai férfi lett Hollandia legszebb nője

mandiner.hu
Tóth Gabiék bejelentették az elkeserítő hírt: vége, befejezik közös útjukat

Tóth Gabiék bejelentették az elkeserítő hírt: vége, befejezik közös útjukat

borsonline.hu
Életveszélyes anyag szivárog a Kétpónál kisiklott tehervonatból

Életveszélyes anyag szivárog a Kétpónál kisiklott tehervonatból

hirtv.hu
Siker és pénzeső: csodákat ígér a júliusi kínai horoszkóp

Siker és pénzeső: csodákat ígér a júliusi kínai horoszkóp

ripost.hu
Ceglédi: Baloldali, liberális, zöld politikusok ünneplik az emberölést

Ceglédi: Baloldali, liberális, zöld politikusok ünneplik az emberölést

mandiner.hu
Sírva árulta el Csuti: így jött rá, hogy Kulcsár Edina megcsalta

Sírva árulta el Csuti: így jött rá, hogy Kulcsár Edina megcsalta

origo.hu
Hatalmas halat fogott Dwayne Johnson, de ami utána jött, arra ő sem számított - Videó

Hatalmas halat fogott Dwayne Johnson, de ami utána jött, arra ő sem számított - Videó

mindmegette.hu
MEGNYITOTTA KAPUIT HAZÁNK LEGNAGYOBB BIOTECHUSA BOLTJA (x)

MEGNYITOTTA KAPUIT HAZÁNK LEGNAGYOBB BIOTECHUSA BOLTJA (x)

origo.hu
„Egy férfi nyerte a 2023-as Miss Hollandiát”

„Egy férfi nyerte a 2023-as Miss Hollandiát”

magyarnemzet.hu
A világ csodálatát kivívó magyar tudósok (x)

A világ csodálatát kivívó magyar tudósok (x)

mandiner.hu
Megint árnyékra vetődött Hadházy Ákos

Megint árnyékra vetődött Hadházy Ákos

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Dutch ruling coalition's downfall caused by immigration, a political „hot topic”

Dutch ruling coalition's downfall caused by immigration, a political „hot topic”

The government’s current migration policy places a heavy economic and social burden on Dutch citizens.
Kyiv admits to blowing up Crimean bridge

Kyiv admits to blowing up Crimean bridge

The Russians, at least, believe that the Ukrainian deputy defense minister let the information slip.
France in flames

France in flames

Mass migration is a breeding ground for ethnic riots - Four points on the social crisis
The thousand faces of Prigozhin + video

The thousand faces of Prigozhin + video

This is what the Wagner chief looks like in wigs, with glasses, with a beard, or sporting a Libyan military uniform.
MEP Tamas Deutsch: This is the point-by-point implementation of the Soros plan

MEP Tamas Deutsch: This is the point-by-point implementation of the Soros plan

According to the Fidesz MEP, the proposed new EU migration regulation is far more severe than it seemed at first sight.
Referendum on EU migration pact is also decision on Poles' fate

Referendum on EU migration pact is also decision on Poles' fate

The upcoming referendum "will decide the fate of Poland and of Poles, and whether they can live in a safe and peaceful country," said Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski.
idézőjelVélemény
Bayer Zsolt

Teszünk mi a kromoszómákra!

Hová és meddig nem szabad eljutni az embernek, ha normális és természetes világban szeretne élni és túlélni?

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu