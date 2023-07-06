időjárás 28°C Csaba 2023. július 6.
Giorgia Meloni: We should focus on stopping migration, not managing it

Jánosi Dalma (Róma)
58 perce
We will not solve the migration crisis as long as member states want to force illegal immigrants arriving in Europe on each other, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in Warsaw.

Italy's premier travelled to the Polish capital to hold talks with Mateusz Morawiecki and express support for her ally in this year's elections.

The talks focused on the war in Ukraine and the migration crisis in Italy. Ms Meloni and her Polish counterpart had earlier indicated that the difference of opinion at the Brussels summit caused no tension or division within the European Conservatives and Reformist Party (ECR) group in the European Parliament.

Ms Meloni said she understood and appreciated the firm stance taken by Hungary and Poland. The parties agreed that the European Union should focus on stopping illegal immigration, not on managing it. Speaking at the meeting of European Conservatives and Reformists, Ms Meloni said she understood why the Poles rejected the mandatory distribution of migrants. "No agreement will be reached as long as European member states intend to agree on managing migration, as the bloc's countries are in different situations just because of their geographical location. The only solution to stop illegal migration is to stop it on the shores of Africa, in close cooperation with the countries of countries of origin," she said.

We won't solve the migration crisis as long as we think that the solution is forcing illegal migrants coming to Europe on member states

Ms Meloni emphasized at the ECR conference. Italy's premier said she understood the position of her Polish counterpart and the countries that had taken the same stance as Mr Morawiecki, as they are only protecting their national interests, just like Ms Meloni as President of the Council of Ministers. "I appreciate and admire the way Mateusz Morawiecki stands up for his nation," Ms Meloni said. She added that she sees that a paradigm shift has taken place in the EU.  The agreement among the member states to strengthen the protection of bloc's external borders is a major achievement, she said.

 

Cover photo: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks to the press as she arrives for the two-day summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels on 29 June 2023. (Photo: MTI/EPA/Olivier Matthys)


 

idézőjelVélemény
Botond Bálint

Agresszió és a hiányzó önvédelem

A liberális Franciaországban elveszett az állam erőszak-monopóliuma, az idegen vandálok és gyújtogatók milliós tömege és a kommunista csőcselék jelenti a fő veszélyt.

