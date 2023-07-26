Guns fired again at Serbia-Hungary border

Some wrote that they saw and heard illegal migrants shooting with their guns just 50 meters from their homes.

Residents of Hajdujaras also reported that they heard an explosion, but its cause is still unknown. Detonations were also heard in the surrounding villages, including Ludas and Palic. In response to Magyar Nemzet's inquiry, a Hajdujaras resident confirmed that a series of shots had been heard in the village. The locals have reported the incidents to police. This is the second migrant shooting this week in the village near the Hungarian border, mainly inhabited by Hungarians. On the first day of the week, one migrant was killed and two others were injured, according to official reports.

It is not yet known how many people were injured in Tuesday's clashes.

Cover photo: Illustration: Illegal migrants at Horgos, Serbia (Photo: Zoltan Havran)