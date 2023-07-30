If you can't win, celebrate your defeat

The only way for the lazy and talentless to win is to proclaim weakness as a virtue. This thesis was masterfully demonstrated by EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, a Swedish Social Democrat, when she explained to us the other day that the only way to fight migrant smuggling is for us to continue to build legal migration routes and for member states to think about a system of redistribution of refugees. She continued by saying that the deaths on the Mediterranean Sea should be a reminder that the EU's priority must be to save lives,



In translation from Swedish, we should take the livelihood of migrant smugglers by becoming human smugglers ourselves. So we will be doing precisely what they have been doing , but if we jointly pass a new European law or two, we'll be the good guys and not the bad guys. Also, if too many people climb into our house through the window, then unhinge and remove the door: if there is no door, then no crime committed. They trash our home, they loot, they occupy, but hey, no one fell out of the window while breaking in, so we have saved lives! Where have we seen this Lysenkoist logic before? It's so familiar. Oh, yes! In the debate on drug legalization in the United States. There, too, an intellectual titan of Ylva Johansson's calibre figured out how to make it near impossible for [illegal] drug dealers to deal. As the gentle reader will have guessed, the point of the subsequent proposal was to legalise not only the consumption of drugs, but also their distribution and even their production. Brilliant! Initiatives such as this reawaken one's faith in progress.

The NGOs behind the initiative with the "experts" in their pockets proceeded to explain to everyone that this way the money that is saved on not needing law enforcement in this area and on not having to incarcerate and feed all the thousands of misunderstood drug dealers languishing in prisons will be spent on health care, social programmes and on their secret weapon, awareness-raising campaigns. And in a flash, there will not be a single drug user here.

Unfortunately, as we know, the experiment did not work. Studies show that in leftist-led states that have legalised drugs, substance use has so far increased by twenty-five per cent, marijuana cultivation has grown into an industry employing many thousands of mostly illegal immigrants, and fentanyl has single-handedly become the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 45 as of 2019. And considering that today in counties under the "wise" Democratic leadership it is almost impossible to get a prison sentence for a crime, unless of course you misgender a trans person. Escalating crime has almost completely paralyzed communities which not so long ago lived in peace and prosperity.



So, if this method of beating crime has worked so well in the US, why not apply it in Europe to deal with migration? We don't need to eliminate crime here, we just need to nationalise it. Or in the case of the European Union, supra-nationalise it. We will be the ethical people smugglers: we will have taken away the livelihood of organised gangs, we will be taxiing migrants first class into Europe, no lives will be lost at sea, everyone benefits.

Just as in America the basic problem was not the war waged against the dealers, but the drugs themselves, so in Europe the problem is not really that a few North African people smugglers have become filthy rich, but that millions of uninvited people are pouring in, who have no intention of adapting to our laws and culture. And just as in America the lie that was developed into a political programme has been an absolute disaster, the outcome in Europe will be no different.

In spite of all this, I am more inclined to believe that uncontrolled mass migration is beneficial to our societies, that Muslim and Jewish communities in Europe will eventually come to a mutual understanding, and that the thousands of raped and sexually abused European women are just the victims of some initial anomaly of integration. I can more easily believe all this than believe that Ylva Johansson really, sincerely and wholeheartedly sympathises with African migrants, and that she does so out of a sense of solidarity with them. That I just can't believe! I believe that the EU Commissioner is driven solely by stupidity and prejudice combined with a bigoted hatred of her own civilisation. She does not want to save the migrants, but to destroy her own civilisation, to destroy it once and for all. Including everything that is ours and where we, too, live.

The author is Editor-in-Chief of Hungary Today

Cover photo: Illegal migrants (Photo by Miklos Teknos)