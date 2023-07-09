Kyiv admits to blowing up Crimean bridge

"It has been 273 days since the bridge to Crimea was attacked to disrupt Russian logistics," Hanna Maliar, deputy Ukrainian defence minister, wrote in a Telegram post.

On the occasion of the 500th anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, the politician shared the highlights of the conflict, including the shooting down of the Russian supersonic Kinzhal missile, the issuance of the arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, the sinking of the Russian cruiser Moscow, and the liberation of the Kyiv region.