Migrants fire shots from automatic weapons near Hungarian border

Magyar Nemzet
3 órája
Migrants fire shots from automatic weapons near Hungarian border

Yet another shoot-out took place near the Serbia-Hungary border on Friday night. This time again locals in Hajdukovo (Hajdujaras) most clearly heard the shoots being fired near the village. In their posts on social media, locals wrote 

 they are shooting again, you can hear migrants and people smugglers shooting at each other in the distance.

The gunshots fired by migrants were heard not only in Hajdukovo, but also in surrounding villages, as confirmed by people in the Facebook group of locals. 

According to reports, several rounds of shots were heard in the village, situated only a few kilometres far from the Hungarian border. 

The shooting started near the local landfill in the early hours of the night. Several people wrote that despite significantly increased police presence in the village where mainly Hungarians live, police continue to bring back dozens of migrants during the night in the early evening, pointing out that authorities fail to take action swiftly enough after receiving reports from locals.

Pannon Radio and Television, based in Subotica (Szabadka), also reported on Friday night's shootings. A video was also posted on its website, showing footage taken by a surveillance camera. In the recording, rounds of shots can be clearly heard, fired from automatic weapons presumably by migrants and smugglers, in the immediate vicinity of residential areas.

Several gangs of migrants marched though the streets of Hajdukovo, Pannon TV reported on its website.

Several shoot-outs between migrant gangs took place in Hajdukovo in recent days.

As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, one of the incidents ended in death and injuries. No local residents died or were injured in the clashes.

Police released no official information about the shooting on Friday night, neither did interior ministry officials provide any information on casualties or possible fatalities.

Just hours before the most recent shooting incident, Subotica's mayor visited Hajdukovo, which has become the central scene for showdowns between migrants, to talk to local residents, Pannon RTV  reported.

Subotica's Mayor Stevan Bakic asked residents to remain patient and said authorities would do their best to protect security.

In response, Hajdukovo residents said they have run out of patience.

They demand concrete solutions, such as involving the military if the municipality cannot solve the problem.

Cover photo: Migrants near the Hungarian border (Photo: Magyar Nemzet/Zoltan Havran)

Failed Guy Verhofstadt lashes out against Viktor Orban

Failed Guy Verhofstadt lashes out against Viktor Orban

The ultrarich politician keeps sending messages on social media. In the past, he was closely connected to the Russian energy business.
Down with the rainbow symbol!

Down with the rainbow symbol!

What was once the symbol of acceptance has turned into an exclusionary, aggressive ideology.
Sebastian Kurz: It was good to work with Viktor Orban

Sebastian Kurz: It was good to work with Viktor Orban

The migration wave should be stopped, the former Austrian chancellor said.
Head of Center for Fundamental Rights: Peace instead of war, family instead of gender

Head of Center for Fundamental Rights: Peace instead of war, family instead of gender

The exercising of pressure aims to enable EU bodies and European progressive governments to move decision-making from the level of member states to the level of Brussels, the general director highlighted.
PM Orban reacts to coup in Niger

PM Orban reacts to coup in Niger

Chaos reigns in Niger since soldiers removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power in a coup.
World order without order: Hungary taking an increasingly important role

World order without order: Hungary taking an increasingly important role

Mediating between the East and the West is Hungary's historical mission and role, among other things.
Sitkei Levente

A szentség tisztelete

A provokációs jellegű politizálás gyakorlatilag átvette a valódi, régi vágású politizálás helyét.

