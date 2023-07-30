Migrants fire shots from automatic weapons near Hungarian border

Yet another shoot-out took place near the Serbia-Hungary border on Friday night. This time again locals in Hajdukovo (Hajdujaras) most clearly heard the shoots being fired near the village. In their posts on social media, locals wrote

they are shooting again, you can hear migrants and people smugglers shooting at each other in the distance.

The gunshots fired by migrants were heard not only in Hajdukovo, but also in surrounding villages, as confirmed by people in the Facebook group of locals.

According to reports, several rounds of shots were heard in the village, situated only a few kilometres far from the Hungarian border.

The shooting started near the local landfill in the early hours of the night. Several people wrote that despite significantly increased police presence in the village where mainly Hungarians live, police continue to bring back dozens of migrants during the night in the early evening, pointing out that authorities fail to take action swiftly enough after receiving reports from locals.

Pannon Radio and Television, based in Subotica (Szabadka), also reported on Friday night's shootings. A video was also posted on its website, showing footage taken by a surveillance camera. In the recording, rounds of shots can be clearly heard, fired from automatic weapons presumably by migrants and smugglers, in the immediate vicinity of residential areas.

Several gangs of migrants marched though the streets of Hajdukovo, Pannon TV reported on its website.

Several shoot-outs between migrant gangs took place in Hajdukovo in recent days.

As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, one of the incidents ended in death and injuries. No local residents died or were injured in the clashes.