Multiculturalism ideology suffers total collapse in Western Europe

Odrobina Kristóf
58 perce
Multiculturalism ideology suffers total collapse in Western Europe

The Hungarians have already made it clear on several occasions, but tens of millions of people across Europe are also of the same opinion: they do not want to build migrant ghettos and be forced to admit migrants, as Brussels is planning. Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch said this, among other things, when contacted by Magyar Nemzet. The situation in Ukraine was also discussed.

"No matter what they do in Brussels, we will not allow them to impose on us any kind of mandatory migrant quota adopted in a coup-like fashion, and we also reject the obligation to build migrant ghettos and camps," Tamas Deutsch replied to Magyar Nemzet's questions regarding the events taking place on the EU political scene. The Fidesz member of the European Parliament recalled that Hungarian citizens were among the first to say:

they don't want illegal migration, they don't want burning cars, broken shop windows and no-go zones.

This they have confirmed on several occasions, and tens of millions across Europe think the same way.
 

Today, we can clearly see that the ideology of multiculturalism in the western half of Europe has completely collapsed, and that the Willkommenskultur, the practice of pampering migrants and greenlighting illegal migration, has near-catastrophic consequences. In fact, a migrant revolt is already taking place in France,

the Hungarian government party politician stated, emphasizing that the illegal migrants they let in are now an unbearable burden for Western countries. That's why they have now come up with the idea of ​​forcing the Central and Eastern European countries to deal with the problem of the illegal migrants they have admitted in the name of solidarity. 

Sure....

MEP Deutsch dismissed sarcastically. The Brussels proposal itself is otherwise undeveloped on a number of points and gives the impression that the people of Brussels have not thought through how their ideas are to be implemented. In the European Parliament many people also raised the possibility that the potentially resettled migrants would escape back to the country from which they were relocated against their will, ie. primarily Western European countries. When the politicians asked in Brussels how the European Commission intends to handle this, and how the member states should handle it, they received only empty talk skirting the issue. 

The whole Brussels proposal is an utterly impractical, disgraceful and inhumane idea...  Let's not forget the fact that years ago, George Soros formulated ideas that are eerily similar to Brussels’ current mandatory migrant quotas, and several points of the Soros plan appear almost unchanged in the draft of the new European migration regulation.

he MEP delegated by Fidesz pointed out. He opined that there is nothing surprising about PM Viktor Orban's position on migration, as the Hungarian ruling parties have been saying from the very beginning that illegal migration should not be managed but stopped. 

Moreover, we Hungarians have been Europe's defenders for years: last year the number of illegal migrants stopped by Hungary at the Serbian-Hungarian border exceeded a quarter of a million, while in the last half-decade we have prevented the entry of a million migrants trying to enter Europe illegally. It is time for Brussels to finally support, rather than paralyze, member states' efforts to protect their borders.

said Tamas Deutsch. He stressed that the government and its representatives will find the political and legal means to ensure that Brussels' disastrous decisions on migrants do not have to be implemented.

The other most controversial issue in the EU arena is the fact that the EU wants to pour even more money into Ukraine than previously announced. On the one hand, it is asking member states to pay more, and on the other hand, it is expecting this from countries that have not seen a single cent of the money they are owed. According to some sources, the funds that were earmarked to Poland and Hungary have already been transferred to Ukraine. According to Tamas Deutsch, the formula is very simple: the psychosis of war continues to reign in Brussels, and there is no talk of peace. As he put it:

Every week, the European Commission has come up with ideas of giving billions in additional aid to Ukraine. Just recently, the Commission made another shocking proposal. On top of the proposed €50 billion in extra aid for Ukraine from the seven-year EU budget, and besides the extra sum of €100 billion paid by the member states, the European Union would pay an additional €20 billion for arms supplies to Ukraine over the next four years, of which Hungary would have to pay around €200 million. This is despite the fact that Hungary, Poland and three other member states have not received a single euro cent from the reconstruction fund, while the European Commission cannot account for exactly how much it has already paid to Ukraine.

He added that the Hungarian government will neither discuss the €500 million blocked so far nor the proposed €20 billion until the OTP Bank is removed from Ukraine's list of international war sponsors.

Cover Photo: Tamas Deutsh (Photo: MTI/Szilard Kosticsak)

