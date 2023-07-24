Multiculturalism ideology suffers total collapse in Western Europe

"No matter what they do in Brussels, we will not allow them to impose on us any kind of mandatory migrant quota adopted in a coup-like fashion, and we also reject the obligation to build migrant ghettos and camps," Tamas Deutsch replied to Magyar Nemzet's questions regarding the events taking place on the EU political scene. The Fidesz member of the European Parliament recalled that Hungarian citizens were among the first to say:

they don't want illegal migration, they don't want burning cars, broken shop windows and no-go zones.

This they have confirmed on several occasions, and tens of millions across Europe think the same way.



Today, we can clearly see that the ideology of multiculturalism in the western half of Europe has completely collapsed, and that the Willkommenskultur, the practice of pampering migrants and greenlighting illegal migration, has near-catastrophic consequences. In fact, a migrant revolt is already taking place in France,

the Hungarian government party politician stated, emphasizing that the illegal migrants they let in are now an unbearable burden for Western countries. That's why they have now come up with the idea of ​​forcing the Central and Eastern European countries to deal with the problem of the illegal migrants they have admitted in the name of solidarity.

Sure....

MEP Deutsch dismissed sarcastically. The Brussels proposal itself is otherwise undeveloped on a number of points and gives the impression that the people of Brussels have not thought through how their ideas are to be implemented. In the European Parliament many people also raised the possibility that the potentially resettled migrants would escape back to the country from which they were relocated against their will, ie. primarily Western European countries. When the politicians asked in Brussels how the European Commission intends to handle this, and how the member states should handle it, they received only empty talk skirting the issue.

The whole Brussels proposal is an utterly impractical, disgraceful and inhumane idea... Let's not forget the fact that years ago, George Soros formulated ideas that are eerily similar to Brussels’ current mandatory migrant quotas, and several points of the Soros plan appear almost unchanged in the draft of the new European migration regulation.

he MEP delegated by Fidesz pointed out. He opined that there is nothing surprising about PM Viktor Orban's position on migration, as the Hungarian ruling parties have been saying from the very beginning that illegal migration should not be managed but stopped.

Moreover, we Hungarians have been Europe's defenders for years: last year the number of illegal migrants stopped by Hungary at the Serbian-Hungarian border exceeded a quarter of a million, while in the last half-decade we have prevented the entry of a million migrants trying to enter Europe illegally. It is time for Brussels to finally support, rather than paralyze, member states' efforts to protect their borders.

said Tamas Deutsch. He stressed that the government and its representatives will find the political and legal means to ensure that Brussels' disastrous decisions on migrants do not have to be implemented.