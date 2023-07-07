időjárás 26°C Apollónia 2023. július 7.
PM Orban to discuss action against illegal migration in Vienna

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
PM Orban to discuss action against illegal migration in Vienna

Hungary, Serbia and Austria are to join forces to fight illegal migration. Serbia's president, Hungary's prime minister and the Austrian chancellor are meeting for the third time in a three-way effort to jointly reduce migration pressure on the Balkan route. According to the agenda published by the Austrian Chancellor's Office, the talks will commence at 10:30 on Friday, followed by a joint press conference at noon - to be broadcast live on the office's website - where the three country leaders will present the results.

The event will also be attended by the three countries' foreign ministers, as well as domestic and police leaders. Although the official program only starts on Friday, the Serb president already arrived in the Austrian capital on Thursday. President Vucic took to Instagram to announce, among other things, that he will have crucial meetings to attend, and he will be accompanied by FM Ivica Dačić and Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic.

Last autumn, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Hungarian PM Orban and Serb President Aleksandar Vucic discussed possible measures, first in Budapest and then in Belgrade. This time the meeting will be held in Vienna.

At their last summit in November, the three leaders signed a pact for the three countries to work together to tackle illegal migration. Austria, Hungary and Serbia will help each other in this challenge, the international V4NA news agency wrote in its coverage of the summit in Belgrade. 

– This meeting is not only important for Hungarians, as the whole Balkan region is suffering. We need to clearly articulate that migration must be stopped, not managed.

– Hungarian PM Orban said at the time. He emphasized that 

we could halt migration much more effectively, if Serbia was already in the European Union.

Therefore, Hungary urges that Belgrade's full membership be approved. Until this happens, we must make sure that our defense lines against migration are moved as far south as possible, PM Orban said.

At the Belgrade meeting in November, the Serbian president underlined that

Serbia does not want to be a parking lot for migrants.

– Those who have no chance of getting refugee status should be transported back to their countries of origin, he added.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer noted during the press conference, that

this is a cooperation based on trust, adding that the countries have signed a partnership agreement against illegal migration.

In recent weeks, there have been several incidents involving migrants in the immediate vicinity of Hungary's state border. As Magyar Nemzet has highlighted in a previous article, there have been many atrocities in recent days, wit shootings and gunfire lasting for minutes at the Serbia-Hungary border. In Horgos, armed migrants were filmed while roaming the streets of the small village.

People smugglers firing at each other has become a daily occurrence, and the fact that the machine gun shots - heard by Subotica residents from their house's backyard just a few streets away - have claimed no victims or casualties so far is mainly the result of pure luck, or the cautiousness of villagers. 

Locals are afraid and outraged that the forest along the Serbia-Hungary border has become a virtual no-go zone.


Cover photo: Austria, Serbia and Hungary hold talks in Belgrade on curbing migration Source: Aleksandar Vucic's Facebook page)

 

Ajánló

The overwhelming majority wouldn't give a penny for the war

The overwhelming majority wouldn't give a penny for the war

Hungarians don't think it's fair that Ukraine should receive monies owed to our country, according to a fresh survey by the Nezopont Institute.
Aggression and a lack of self-defense

Aggression and a lack of self-defense

In liberal France, the state's monopoly on exerting violence is lost, and the millions of foreign thugs, arsonists, and a mob of communists have become the main threat.
Giorgia Meloni: We should focus on stopping migration, not managing it

Giorgia Meloni: We should focus on stopping migration, not managing it

The crisis will not be resolved so long as member states keep forcing the immigrants on each other, Italy's prime minister says.
Italy is in increasing trouble due to migrants

Italy is in increasing trouble due to migrants

Brussels should focus on stopping migration, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.
EU Commissioner concerned about rule of law was engulfed in corruption scandals

EU Commissioner concerned about rule of law was engulfed in corruption scandals

The European Commission's concerns about the rule of law situation in Poland and Hungary have no credibility, V4NA quotes Poland's ruling party as saying.
Fidesz MEP shows video on why Hungary does not want to become an immigrant country

Fidesz MEP shows video on why Hungary does not want to become an immigrant country

The riots in France clearly demonstrate the kind of the devastation illegal immigrants can cause.
