PM Orban to discuss action against illegal migration in Vienna

The event will also be attended by the three countries' foreign ministers, as well as domestic and police leaders. Although the official program only starts on Friday, the Serb president already arrived in the Austrian capital on Thursday. President Vucic took to Instagram to announce, among other things, that he will have crucial meetings to attend, and he will be accompanied by FM Ivica Dačić and Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic.

Last autumn, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Hungarian PM Orban and Serb President Aleksandar Vucic discussed possible measures, first in Budapest and then in Belgrade. This time the meeting will be held in Vienna.

At their last summit in November, the three leaders signed a pact for the three countries to work together to tackle illegal migration. Austria, Hungary and Serbia will help each other in this challenge, the international V4NA news agency wrote in its coverage of the summit in Belgrade.

– This meeting is not only important for Hungarians, as the whole Balkan region is suffering. We need to clearly articulate that migration must be stopped, not managed.

– Hungarian PM Orban said at the time. He emphasized that

we could halt migration much more effectively, if Serbia was already in the European Union.

Therefore, Hungary urges that Belgrade's full membership be approved. Until this happens, we must make sure that our defense lines against migration are moved as far south as possible, PM Orban said.

At the Belgrade meeting in November, the Serbian president underlined that

Serbia does not want to be a parking lot for migrants.

– Those who have no chance of getting refugee status should be transported back to their countries of origin, he added.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer noted during the press conference, that