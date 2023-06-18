időjárás 28°C Arnold , Levente 2023. június 18.
Migrants clash in shootout on Serbia-Hungary border

Magyar Nemzet
3 órája
Migrants clash in shootout on Serbia-Hungary border

Yet another shootout took place on the Serbia-Hungary border, leaving several people injured.

Shootings lasting for several hours took place near Hungary's border on the Serbian side. The incident was probably a showdown between migrants, according to local press reports. Two people, both non-Serbian nationals, were injured in the clash, the Serbian daily Blic reported. The confrontation between the illegal immigrants in the forested area near Subotica (Szabadka) began on Saturday around 1 pm, according to our information.

The suspected perpetrators are Afghan nationals who attacked each other using weapons. Police later confirmed that two people were injured in the incident.

A large number of police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene. Terrified local residents alerted each other on social media, warning not to go near the forest.

When contacted by Magyar Nemzet, one local resident who lives in the immediate vicinity of the forest and asked for anonymity said that  

There's a war situation in the forest again. I heard the heaviest shooting from the direction of the forest.  At least four ambulance vehicles and two police vans drove at high speed towards the forest.

Cover photo: Migrants on the Serbia-Hungary border (Photo: Miklos Teknos)

 

Ajánló

Political scientist: Alexander Soros is keenly interested in Hungary

Political scientist: Alexander Soros is keenly interested in Hungary

We have to be prepared that Alexander Soros will step up interference in political processes on this side and the other side of the Atlantic, the political scientist pointed out.
Strong national defence force and strong NATO a guarantee of Hungary's security

Strong national defence force and strong NATO a guarantee of Hungary's security

Hungary continues to shoulder its share in the tasks and supports joint solutions, Hungary's defence minister stressed.
„Slow pace of EU enlargement process is unacceptable and shameful”

„Slow pace of EU enlargement process is unacceptable and shameful”

Only in the Balkans will Europe find economic growth potential, and maintaining its competitiveness calls for the speeding up of the region's integration, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in Tirana.
Relocation of migrants between member states has repeatedly failed

Relocation of migrants between member states has repeatedly failed

There have been four attempts on part of the European Union since 2015, as recalled by Arpad Parducz, a researcher at the Migration Research Institute.
PM Orban: I'm considered a black sheep in Europe

PM Orban: I'm considered a black sheep in Europe

Hungary's prime minister also revealed how he became friends with Silvio Berlusconi.
Center for Fundamental Rights: An illegal migrant in the EU is worth over a hundred times more than a refugee from Ukraine

Center for Fundamental Rights: An illegal migrant in the EU is worth over a hundred times more than a refugee from Ukraine

Brussels contributes mere two hundred euros to hosting a Ukrainian war refugee.
Megérkezett Kínába az amerikai külügyminiszter

Megérkezett Kínába az amerikai külügyminiszter

Az Egyesült Államok és Kína közötti feszültségek csökkentése érdekében vasárnap Pekingbe érkezett Antony Blinken amerikai külügyminiszter, hogy magas rangú kínai tisztviselőkkel tárgyaljon.

Bánó Attila

Eljött az ideje Horthy Miklós tisztességes megítélésének

A volt kormányzó ellen felhozott vádak túlnyomó részét a bolsevik propaganda ihlette.

