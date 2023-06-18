Migrants clash in shootout on Serbia-Hungary border

Shootings lasting for several hours took place near Hungary's border on the Serbian side. The incident was probably a showdown between migrants, according to local press reports. Two people, both non-Serbian nationals, were injured in the clash, the Serbian daily Blic reported. The confrontation between the illegal immigrants in the forested area near Subotica (Szabadka) began on Saturday around 1 pm, according to our information.

The suspected perpetrators are Afghan nationals who attacked each other using weapons. Police later confirmed that two people were injured in the incident.

A large number of police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene. Terrified local residents alerted each other on social media, warning not to go near the forest.

When contacted by Magyar Nemzet, one local resident who lives in the immediate vicinity of the forest and asked for anonymity said that

There's a war situation in the forest again. I heard the heaviest shooting from the direction of the forest. At least four ambulance vehicles and two police vans drove at high speed towards the forest.

Cover photo: Migrants on the Serbia-Hungary border (Photo: Miklos Teknos)