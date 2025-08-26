Hungary FM to Fighters' Hour: If Self-Worship Was Painful, Peter Magyar Would Be Screaming in Agony

Europe stirs fear with talk of war

Peter Szijjarto also reacted to yesterday’s statement by the Czech foreign minister, who claimed that Moscow, after potentially subjugating Ukraine, would not stop at the Ukrainian border but push further into Europe. He said that the two of them maintain a good personal relationship, as the Czech foreign minister usually tries to take a fair position on Hungary, but FM Szijjarto made clear that he does not agree with him.

"I believe that Russia does not pose a security threat to Hungary, and Russia does not pose a security threat to Europe either. In my view, there are logical reasons for this. The Russian army is currently fighting in Ukraine, and its progress is not measured in hundreds of kilometers on a daily basis.

So I don’t think Russia would attack any NATO member state, when it knows full well that attacking one NATO member would bring the whole alliance against it…,"

he said, stressing that Europe’s security architecture cannot be built in the long term, in a stable way, without Russia.

We have long faced the European view that it is a sin to communicate with the Russians. I am very glad that Donald Trump broke the ice and made it clear that the solution to the war in Ukraine lies not on the battlefield but at the negotiating table. In my view, Europe would act wisely if it followed Donald Trump’s path as soon as possible, and worked to create a summit between Europe and Russia, because Russia is here, in Europe,

he said. “Without Russia, there can be no European security, and no European competitiveness either. For decades, Europe’s economic growth model was based on combining Russia’s natural resources and energy carriers with advanced Western technology. This was the solid foundation of Europe’s competitiveness, but Brussels politics has destroyed it. The old growth model is gone, and no new one has replaced it, said the minister, adding that this may be the main reason behind Europe’s dramatic loss of competitiveness.

He went on to comment on left-wing journalists criticizing Trump because after the Alaska summit he spoke of a peace agreement rather than an immediate ceasefire. According to a journalist at Nepszava, the difference between a ceasefire and a peace agreement could mean hundreds of thousands of lives, since a peace agreement is a long and complicated process.

All this, noted Peter Szijjarto, is being said or written by those who for three and a half years have been urging Brussels and Kyiv to keep the Ukrainians shooting and fighting, insisting that bloodshed does not matter as long as Putin does not receive a "gift."

When asked whether it is possible that Zelensky could be shelling the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline with the approval of the European Commission, the minister replied:

It is very hard to imagine that this issue has not come up between Zelensky and Von der Leyen, as well as other European leaders. Zelensky and the European leaders are constantly together and coordinating, and they regularly report on this across social media. I find it unrealistic that this matter would not have been raised among them.

After the European Commission set out in a document that it was ready to take steps against any third country in order to protect the energy infrastructure supplying EU member states, within a very short time the oil pipeline essential for the energy security of Hungary and Slovakia was attacked three times, and the Commission did not say a word. After this, it is very hard to believe that Von der Leyen, some European leaders, and Zelensky did not at least exchange a few words about the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, he said.

When asked about the status of the oil pipeline planned toward Serbia, the foreign minister explained: "we are in a good position. Preparations for the investment are already under way, and the only important question left is when we can sign the long-term contract needed to ensure the pipeline’s capacity will be fully used."

Peter Magyar got busted

Peter Magyar was badly exposed when he tried to spread yet another falsehood — claiming that Prime Minister Viktor Orban was vacationing on a luxury yacht in Croatia — and illustrated it with a photo that was five years old. Nevertheless, Magyar now insists that Orban must have secretly transferred from a sailboat to a luxury yacht somewhere on the open sea. The truth, however, is that Viktor Orban never boarded a yacht: he is on a sailboat, as he publicly announced weeks ago on stage at the MCC Festival event.

For years, Peter Magyar did everything he could to be in the front row clapping at Viktor Orban’s annual speeches and at various Fidesz events. He praised the system, saying everything was great, and then suddenly decided that everything was bad, even though Viktor Orban was saying and doing exactly the same things three years ago as he is now,

said Peter Szijjarto, adding that every Hungarian citizen has the right to take a vacation. Peter Magyar himself went on holiday this summer — several times, judging from his own posts on social media. The prime minister worked all summer and then finally took a vacation in Croatia.

PM Orban announced publicly in advance that he was going to the Adriatic. Yet not only Peter Magyar acts as if this had never been said, but the entire anti-government dollar media writes about it as if it were brand-new information, as if the prime minister had wanted to keep it a secret. He did not — he made it public,

FM Szijjarto emphasized. Viktor Orban is hardly the only Hungarian who has spent a vacation in Croatia over the past twenty years. And we are not talking about a yacht,

we are talking about a sailboat. I also have a good friend who goes to Croatia every summer with his family, rents a similar sailboat, and spends a few weeks sailing. He told me there are harbors where such boats stand by the hundreds, waiting to be rented, and that many Hungarian families also do so,

he said, and then asked why do journalists from the dollar media not ask Peter Magyar why he falsely claimed that the prime minister used a military aircraft for his vacation?

Or why did he lie this to the Hungarian people? Nobody ever asks him... In reality, PM Orban traveled on a small propeller plane that can take off from a grassy field, and he paid for the trip himself. The whole thing was just another false story, another piece of fake news,

FM Szijjarto stressed.

The conversation also touched on a video recently published by independent MP Akos Hadhazy. The MP essentially committed trespassing when at Hatvanpuszta, he entered private property. When security guards escorted him out, he jumped into his car and began to flee. Telex wrote that last time they wanted to slash his tires, and now they "wanted to kill him."

This MP, who is paid a state salary from taxpayers’ money, has for years spent his time roaming the country taking photos,

the minister reacted, pointing out that entering private property is a serious violation of the law, and that a member of parliament should be setting an example of law-abiding behavior.

The next topic was Klara Dobrev, leader of the Democratic Coalition, who went shopping in Croatia.

Klara Dobrev wanted to prove the downsides of Hungary’s markup cap policy in a country that is also trying to curb soaring prices. She implied that in countries using the euro, people live much better, but that is simply nonsense. The real issue is that Europe got its economic strategy wrong, and as a result, prices of critical goods have skyrocketed,

said the minister, adding that "the rise in food and energy prices has pushed inflation through the roof, spiraling upward. The Hungarian government decided to protect the Hungarian people and Hungarian families by introducing a cap on markups — something the opposition and the dollar media constantly criticize."

It is time to finally decide what they really want: markup caps, or to prove that paying in euros in Croatia is so much better, because this position is simply not logical,

he underlined.

The Czech Republic votes

Andrej Babis drew people's attention to how many days are left until the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic with a humorous video.

This is important not only for the Czechs but also for Hungarians and for Europe as a whole. If Babis wins, the European Union will have two governments and two prime ministers belonging to the Patriots for Europe EP group. From a Central European perspective, the stakes are also high: the cooperation between the Visegrad Four countries plays a key role in strengthening the region. Slovakia already has a prime minister who supports this cooperation,

FM Szijjarto said, adding that despite the Polish government’s stance, the newly elected Polish president also backs the Visegrad cooperation. If the Czech people elect a government that also supports Visegrad cooperation, this would create a huge opportunity for Central Europe to become significantly stronger at a time when Europe’s overall trajectory seems to be pointing downward. Let us not forget that Viktor Orban, Robert Fico, and Andrej Babis together once carried out a historic achievement: it was thanks to the resistance of the Visegrad Group that the EU’s plan for mandatory resettlement quotas for illegal migrants was defeated. If these leaders, who have such serious historic achievements behind them, can once again unite, they will be capable of great things. That is why we are rooting for Andrej Babis and ANO, our sister party, to win the Czech elections.

With a victory for Babis’s party, Europe could avoid yet another disgrace for democracy — the kind where a winning party is pushed out of governing responsibility, while losing parties band together to form a coalition. This already happened in Austria, and in the Netherlands there was also an attempt to force the winning party into a wide coalition, he added.

Poland's president was sworn in during the first week of August. In recent days, he refused to sign one of the Tusk government’s laws already passed by the Sejm. The bill concerned the care and stay of refugees arriving in Poland from Ukraine — a sign that Poland’s domestic political situation is becoming more tense.

The Polish president was elected on the promise of a clear, national and patriotic political strategy, and it is already evident that he is putting this into practice — much to the annoyance of the Brussels-aligned government. We hope that in Poland as well, a party or party family will be able to return to government that is a clear ally of Fidesz and Hungary's current government,

the minister stated.

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto delivers a speech at the award ceremony honoring experts involved in Hungary's HUNOR astronaut program, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on August 21, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)