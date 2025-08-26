PM Orban: Zelensky’s Words Will Cast a Long Shadow

"It was a busy weekend. President Zelensky openly threatened Hungary. He admitted that they are shelling the Druzhba pipeline (Friendship) because we do not support their EU membership. This shows that Hungarians made the right decision," Viktor Orban pointed out in his post in the Fighters' Club, stressing that no country can enter the EU through blackmail, bombings, and threats. "Zelensky’s words will cast a long shadow," he remarked.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is now openly threatening Hungary (Photo: Filip Singer /MTI/EPA)

In his post, he also addressed the fake news spread by the left wing claiming that Economic Development Minister Marton Nagy was about to be dismissed from his ministerial position. "He whose death is reported will live long. The little rooster crowed that Economic Minister Marton Nagy will be leaving. The little rooster is playing prime minister," wrote Viktor Orban, highlighting that just the past month, Marton Nagy abolished the personal income tax payable after infant care allowance (csed) and child care allowance (gyed), which means tens of thousands of forints extra remain in families’ pockets every month.

He increased tax breaks after children by fifty percent. He prepared and negotiated the Home Start subsidized credit scheme for first-time home buyers. Ministers like this are not dismissed, but honored,

he emphasized.

At the end of his post, he also mentioned sports, writing, "Once again, we have something to be proud of: Hungarians have shown again who reigns supreme in kayaking and canoeing. We finished at the top of the medal table at the World Championships in Milan. Congratulations to the entire Hungarian team!"

"Countdown: seven days to go until the launch of the Home Start Program. Get ready," PM Orban wrote in conclusion.