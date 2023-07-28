időjárás 26°C Szabolcs 2023. július 28.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 26°C
Szabolcs
2023. július 28.
magyar

PM Orban: We must clamp down on unjustified price hikes

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
PM Orban: We must clamp down on unjustified price hikes

It is unacceptable that multinational companies and large food chains raise prices unjustifiably, and we must take action against this, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with Kossuth Radio this morning. Regarding EU disputes, PM Orban said that Hungary has fulfilled its commitments, and Brussels now owes money to Hungarians. On the issue of migration, the Hungarian premier said that we do not want a migrant quota, nor a migrant ghetto, and if we do not want them, there will be none.

In Baile Tusnad, Hungary's prime minister invited the audience to think together, and in his opinion, it is telling how everyone reacted. In this morning's radio interview, Viktor Orban was first asked about the international reactions to his speech delivered at the Balvanyos Free Summer University and Student Camp in Baile Tusnad [popularly called Tusvanyos]. In response, the prime minister said that Tusvanyos is a free university, which makes the genre of his speeches interesting.

"Baile Tusnad is an iconic place for the national side," Viktor Orban said.

"The Left in Hungary has become provincial," PM Orban pointed out, adding that not only the international, but also the Hungarian reactions are telling. There is an intellectual drive in politics, he noted. In response to the Romanian reactions, he said he had met Romania's new prime minister, with whom serious he believed serious things could be accomplished.

"Slovakia is a more difficult case because elections will be held there," he noted. It would be a mistake to draw the issue of separated territories into the centre of Slovak-Hungarian relations, he pointed out, adding that he also sees great potentials in Slovak-Hungarian relations.

We should put the focus on the future

PM Orban emphasized.

As for the Czechs, he said that they prefer to argue with each other and now they are more in favour of federalism.

We must clamp down on inflation

"We have encountered two different meteors in three years," PM Orban  said in answer to a question. In response to the economic impact of Covid, jobs had to be protected, he noted.

"However, Hungarians are hard pressed by inflation because of the war," Viktor Orban pointed out. In this situation, protecting Hungarian families through household utility cost cuts is the most important, the Hungarian premier stressed.

We pay the least for utility bills in the whole of Europe, and this is a huge achievement, Viktor Orban highlighted, pointing out that the next step is to curb inflation by various measures. This process has already begun, he noted. "Price caps, compulsory discount prices, a price monitoring system," PM Orban listed the government measures designed to facilitate the process.

"While the whole country is fighting inflation, the multinationals and the big food chains are behaving like price speculators, raising prices even when there is no basis for doing so," Mr Orban said.

 "We will not tolerate price cartels, and artificial price rises, we cannot accept unjustified price hikes, and we must take action against them," the prime minister made clear.

The authorities are at work, he said, noting that the competition authority has already imposed fines. This is the way forward, he said, stressing that everyone must comply with the regulation on compulsory discount prices.

Talking about peace always makes sense

It always makes sense to talk about peace, the Hungarian premier said, because there is a war, which has so far claimed hundreds of thousands of victims. If the voice of peace is not strong enough, the general perception among politicians will be that war is the only solution, he remarked.

Perseverance is needed to ensure that Hungary country remains the voice of peace, PM Orban said. He noted that Ukraine has practically lost its sovereignty, as only Western money keeps it alive. 

The question is what the US president will decide: whether to start the 2024 presidential elections with a proxy war or with a ceasefire and peace?

he said.

Speaking about the EU, he said that the bloc's economy is in trouble. The Commission wants money from member states again, but the EU cannot meet its obligations to its member states.

“We have fulfilled our obligations, but we are not getting the money, so they owe us," the premier said. He pointed out that the EU owes us money for border protection, and they also owe us the recovery funds and teacher’s salaries. "Don’t they owe us the money because they spent it on something else, perhaps Ukraine?” the prime minister put the rhetorical question.

Commenting on the EU-Hungary debate, the prime minister said that we should not link things that have nothing to do with each other, but only coincide in time.

PM Orban said it was conceivable that Europe could be left alone in supporting Ukraine, but if that were to happen, Europe would also become pro-peace.

He says that European public has an increasingly hard time seeing how a victory is possible, and more and more Europeans are recognizing the importance of peace talks.

“In a democracy, the will of the people and the steps of the country's leaders cannot go against each other. The people cannot be replaced, it is the governments that are replaced.” European leaders do not have much time to realize this, the Hungarian prime minister said. 

“The problem lies in the starting point. When Russia attacked Ukraine, Europe had two options: try to keep the conflict local, as Chancellor Merkel did. We proposed this," PM Orban stressed. In contrast, the West made the conflict global, he said.

and the war is placing a heavy burden on the world economy.

“We are allowing the war to be used as an excuse to cut the ties on which the prosperity of countries depends, for example by cutting off Europe from Russian energy supplies," the premier said. He stressed that the whole issue had been mishandled from the start. “We have to go from war back to the negotiating table," he added.

We don't want a migrant quota or migrant ghettos

Speaking about the migration situation, the PM said that Italy, which for a long time opposed quotas and the creation of migrant ghettos, has now changed its position and received 19 billion euros from the recovery fund, of which the Hungarians, for example, have not yet received a single cent.

But migration cannot be part of political games, said Viktor Orban.

“If you let migrants in, you will flood your country with people you know little or nothing about. People who have been foisted on you by people smugglers. The immigrants who keep their cultural identity will increase in number. Once you feel like an indigenous person in your own homeland, it can destroy a country," the Prime Minister explained. 

The pro-migrant countries of Western Europe have already decided, but the Hungarian prime minister does not want to take the risk of making this irreversible decision. 

We don't want a migrant quota or migrant ghettos, and if we don't want them, there won't be any,

Mr Orban said, concluding the interview.

 

Cover photo: Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Szijjártó Péter: Átadták az új Ipoly-hidat a magyarországi Ipolydamásd és a szlovákiai Helemba között

Szijjártó Péter: Átadták az új Ipoly-hidat a magyarországi Ipolydamásd és a szlovákiai Helemba között

origo.hu
Puccs készülhet Ukrajnában: magas rangú vezetők fordultak Zelenszkij ellen

Puccs készülhet Ukrajnában: magas rangú vezetők fordultak Zelenszkij ellen

origo.hu
Két lányt hagyott árván a nyaralója erkélyéről halálba zuhant vagyonos édesapa

Két lányt hagyott árván a nyaralója erkélyéről halálba zuhant vagyonos édesapa

borsonline.hu
Szélsőséges felvételi: a Corvinus rekordokat döntöget, sok helyre mélyen 200 pont alatt is be lehetett kerülni

Szélsőséges felvételi: a Corvinus rekordokat döntöget, sok helyre mélyen 200 pont alatt is be lehetett kerülni

vg.hu
„Te hagytál csak el” – Szandi fekete szívvel posztolt

„Te hagytál csak el” – Szandi fekete szívvel posztolt

ripost.hu
Nem akárhol tűnt fel Prigozsin!

Nem akárhol tűnt fel Prigozsin!

mandiner.hu
Itt vannak a durva részletek: kiderült, miért verték meg Megyeri Csillát

Itt vannak a durva részletek: kiderült, miért verték meg Megyeri Csillát

origo.hu
Kezdődik az NBI: megmondjuk, ki lesz a bajnok és ki esik ki

Kezdődik az NBI: megmondjuk, ki lesz a bajnok és ki esik ki

origo.hu
Ha gyomorpanasz, akkor Intestal! (x)

Ha gyomorpanasz, akkor Intestal! (x)

metropol.hu
Pénzt, paripát Zelenszkij elnök úrnak!

Pénzt, paripát Zelenszkij elnök úrnak!

magyarnemzet.hu
Hamarosan megszólal Orbán Viktor, itt követheti nyomon

Hamarosan megszólal Orbán Viktor, itt követheti nyomon

magyarnemzet.hu
Majonézes csirkés zsemle

Majonézes csirkés zsemle

mindmegette.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Gergely Gulyas: Don't ask us to celebrate Treaty of Trianon!

Gergely Gulyas: Don't ask us to celebrate Treaty of Trianon!

The minister heading the Prime Minister's Office answered questions by the press at today's government briefing.
Migrant business booming at Hungary-Serbia border + videos

Migrant business booming at Hungary-Serbia border + videos

Locals in Subotica are outraged and fed up with the constant presence of migrants and people smugglers. Violence along the border has spiraled out of control.
Long live the Hungarian-Romanian friendship!

Long live the Hungarian-Romanian friendship!

A leopard can't change its spots and Transylvania will never be a Romanian administrative unit
Most Poles reject gender reassignment surgery on kids

Most Poles reject gender reassignment surgery on kids

Apparently, two out of three Polish respondents insist on the natural biological order of the world.
PM's political director: Hungarian bear is not a toy

PM's political director: Hungarian bear is not a toy

Hungary rejects the sanctions policy and wants to continue to protect the country's peace in the future, PM Orban's political director highlighted, when speaking to our paper.
Analyst reveals why half the world was watching PM Orban

Analyst reveals why half the world was watching PM Orban

International press reports on PM Orban's speech delivered at this year's Balvanyos Summer University are rather biased, Research Director Erik Toth has said.
Karácsony csődbe vitte a fővárost

Karácsony csődbe vitte a fővárost

A baloldali városvezetés utolsó esélye az, hogy azt a látszatot keltsék, hogy a főváros rossz gazdasági helyzetéért a kormányt hibáztassák − emelte ki Bagdy Gábor.

idézőjelVélemény
Kis Ferenc

A baloldali celebszínész nyomorúsága

Kétségtelen tény, hogy sokan pályáznak a Homo deus létformára, akik azonban gyakran a Homo sapiens elnevezésre sem méltók.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu