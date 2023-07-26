PM's political director: Hungarian bear is not a toy

"It was my umpteenth free university this year, and it is always a great experience to be here. Perhaps the best way to describe the event is as a way of life, where the focus is on the things that bind us, Hungarians, together and not those that divide us," the Prime Minister's political director, said in response to Magyar Nemzet's inquiry about this year's Balvanyos Free Summer University and Student Camp in Baile Tusnad [popularly called Tusvanyos]. He highlighted that the prime minister's speech this year also reflected this, when he said that there is a conflict of principles between the liberal forces and Hungary's constitution. He said that the former only deal with the individual, while we can only see the individual in a community. "In our view, therefore, the task of the constitutional system is to strengthen bonds, not to provide a legal basis for detachment," he added.

Asked what he thought about the provocations he had experienced at the event, Balazs Orban said that he had also met the counter-demonstrators, who did not appear to be very enthusiastic, but our people, on the other hand, welcomed them cordially.

One thing is sure: we welcome the leaders of all neighbouring countries, and everyone is free to talk about anything. We think this is not a bad model, we recommend it to everyone,

he added.

Magyar Nemzet also asked the PM's political director what he thinks about the reports presented by leftist media and opinion leaders disparaging the event and its visitors and seeking to portray ruling party politicians in a bad light through raising irrelevant topics. In response, Balazs Orban said that he gave interviews to all opposition media outlets present at the event, and during the evening programmes he met a good number of journalists and pundits.

They appeared to be having a good time, they picked up the atmosphere of Tusvanyos. If that was the case, it was worth it. When I was released from a ring of opposition journalists after almost an hour of questioning, one of the foreign guests told me laughing that the scene he watched refuted all rumours and criticism about the poor state of democracy in Hungary,

Balazs Orban said.

Speaking about international reactions to Prime Minister Viktor Orban's speech, the director stressed that it has once again become clear that Viktor Orban is the only Hungarian politician who is able to see, think and plan internationally, and is the only Hungarian politician who draws international attention. "I see that there has been a great deal of positive response from international conservative circles this year," he said, adding that few Western politicians speak so honestly about the problems in our world as the Hungarian prime minister. In his view, the recipe for Hungarian foreign policy as outlined by Viktor Orban is also a particularly important message, even for the rest of the world: "we must keep our wits about us when it comes to great world affairs, we must build connections in the world economy, we must fight in EU disputes, we must persevere in intellectual matters, and we must remain steadfast in national unification.”

In answer to our question on how Hungary can adapt to the protracted war in our neighbourhood and what measures are needed to overcome the difficulties in the next coming year, Balazs Orban said that

we can tell Western leaders what everyone in Tusnad already knows: the Hungarian bear is not a toy. "That is why we are promoting the message of peace everywhere through diplomatic channels. Hungary rejects the sanctions policy, because it is ruining Europe's economy. It is very important to continue to protect the peace and security of our country, as well as Hungarian families, pensioners and young people,"

the PM's political director highlighted in response to our inquiry.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban and Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook/Balazs Orban)