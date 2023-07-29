időjárás 31°C Flóra , Márta 2023. július 29.
Őrületes döntőben ötméteresekkel győztünk – világbajnok a pólóválogatott!

magyar

Sebastian Kurz: It was good to work with Viktor Orban

Munkatársunktól
1 órája
Sebastian Kurz: It was good to work with Viktor Orban

While he enjoyed politics and felt he could do something for his country, he had started early - never having done anything else, and now he is enjoying moving into new areas, former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in an interview by Zoltan Szalai, Director General of MCC at the MCC Fest in Esztergom, Hungary. Kurz said that the worst thing about politics is that you are in constant conflict and no matter what you do, you always get criticised, simply because others want to sit in your chair, which is the shadowy side of democracy. The good thing is that you can work for the people, you can take small steps in the right direction," he said.

Sebastian Kurz, former Austrian chancellor (left) and Zoltan Szalai, director general of MCC, at the MCC Festival in Esztergom on 28.07.2023 (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

In response to a question, Kurz said that it was certainly easier to work with the Freedom Party (FPO), recalling that they were able to implement many reforms, cut taxes, make family policies, because they agreed on many things. With the Greens the primary common cause was battling the pandemic, but he added that every coalition has its good and bad sides. His young age was a disadvantage at the beginning, the media was against him and "it was difficult to start that way," Kurz admitted. And continued that it was difficult to fight against illegal migration: in Austria, Kurz was one of the first to indicate that it would be difficult to integrate so many people.

He had suggested that the wave of migration should be stopped and that decisions on who could enter should be selective.

This was attacked by many, although Kurz felt that his position was rational and not racist, but many wanted to shame him. In recent years, those who criticised him have been advocating greater rigour, and many people are using the same language today as he had then. But what is more important than saying big things is doing big things, because there are still many people coming illegally and the external borders are not yet sufficiently protected. "Today it is easier to take this stance" and he recalled "the positive cooperation with Hungary" on this issue.

Sebastian Kurz emphasized that working together with Viktor Orban was especially good and that as foreign minister cooperation with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto was also positive.

They were the first to warn Brussels that this system would not work because it was up to each country to decide who enters and not the smugglers. An order-based system is needed at the European level, but room must be left for countries to decide for themselves what is good for them. "Hungary cannot be compared to Austria, the latter is a very diverse country, with a high level of migration and many people from other countries who are well integrated and contribute to its success," he said. He added that "there is a big difference between those who come legally and those who come illegally, because those coming illegally would probably not have been positively assessed if they had applied. It is therefore important to distinguish between legal and illegal migration," he pointed out.

Speaking about the changes in Europe's role, Kurz stated that the main goal is economic success, which is the basis of jobs, prosperity, and salaries.

It is important to keep Europe competitive. Many countries are doing well now, but transformations can be seen at the global level. The results so far have been achieved through hard work, and the EU's main goal must be to remain competitive. Kurz stressed that "we live in a democracy in the Western World and it is an ongoing challenge to remain attractive, as opposed to other systems.

On the EU funds withheld from Hungary and Poland, Kurz said that the EU is diverse, "in today's divided world, unity must be preserved, but the diversity of different countries must be respected. There are liberal and right-wing governments, but we have to see that the EU is based on the principle of subsidiarity. He added that it is sometimes difficult to find unity among the 27 member states.

On the Russian-Ukrainian war, the former Austrian chancellor stressed that it was terrible to see human suffering in the neighbourhood. He expressed the hope that a ceasefire will be reached soon, which will require negotiations, as there will be no outcome on the battlefield, as Russia is a nuclear power, failure is not an option for Putin.

 Cover photo: Sebastian Kurz, former Austrian chancellor (left) and Zoltan Szalai, Director General of MCC (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

Ajánló

Head of Center for Fundamental Rights: Peace instead of war, family instead of gender

Head of Center for Fundamental Rights: Peace instead of war, family instead of gender

The exercising of pressure aims to enable EU bodies and European progressive governments to move decision-making from the level of member states to the level of Brussels, the general director highlighted.
PM Orban reacts to coup in Niger

PM Orban reacts to coup in Niger

Chaos reigns in Niger since soldiers removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power in a coup.
World order without order: Hungary taking an increasingly important role

World order without order: Hungary taking an increasingly important role

Mediating between the East and the West is Hungary's historical mission and role, among other things.
Brussels's playbook for blocking Hungary's EU presidency

Brussels's playbook for blocking Hungary's EU presidency

European Parliament exerts efforts to block member states from taking over the EU's rotating chair, with guidance from the Dutch Meijers Committee.
Shocking videos show increasingly brutal forced conscription in Ukraine

Shocking videos show increasingly brutal forced conscription in Ukraine

The practice is also unpopular with locals, who often come to the defense of those taken away.
PM Orban: We must clamp down on unjustified price hikes

PM Orban: We must clamp down on unjustified price hikes

In this inflationary environment, multinationals making unjustified price hikes is unacceptable, Hungary's prime minister said.
idézőjelVélemény
Deme Dániel

Ha győzni nem tudsz, ünnepeld a vereséged

Az uniós biztos asszonyt csakis az ostobasággal és előítéletekkel vegyített bigott gyűlölet vezérli saját civilizációja iránt.

