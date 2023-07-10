Soros’s family continues the war

George Soros recently handed over control of his foundations to his son Alexander. This is a good opportunity to look at the background of the father's career and some of its more important details. I will start with something topical: with an article recently – before the transfer of power – published by Project Syndicate, his own newspaper, in which Daddy Soros confirmed his commitment to the continuation of the Russia-Ukraine war and expressed hope that the Ukrainians could win against the Russians, and then the entire Russian empire could fall apart.

This is Soros’ real goal, this is what he believes in, and that is why he writes such nonsense as the outcome of the year-long war is much better than could have been expected. In his opinion, the Russian army is no more than a paper tiger (well, yes, the French and Germans would have a lot to say about that). Soros believes that the counter-offensive will be successful because the modern weapons from the West will arrive, and that will be the end for the Russians. The goal is to get Crimea, and once this is done, victory is certain.

It's gravely unfortunate that old scoundrels with such crazy and baseless thoughts run this world. It's gravely unfortunate, because nothing matters to them any more, believing they can survive even a nuclear war in their super-secure bunkers.

There are multiple winners in this war – the defense industry lobby, global energy companies, the US economy – but those who are most behind continuing the war are Soros's heavyweights and members of the global elite, with their flagship World Economic Forum (WEF) headed by Klaus Schwab at the forefront. It should be quickly noted here that Daddy Soros is also a member of the WEF board – in addition to his functions and membership in many other globalist organisations.

Because what does the WEF want? A neo-communist world society where giant corporations take over leadership from nation-states, which will crumble away and the world will once again become unipolar, under their control of course. World governance is their goal, which will solve problems, and people will have nothing, but they will be happy – as promoted by the WEF.

Thus, in fact, global circles are in full support of the Russia-Ukraine war along an ideological goal. In fact, they know perfectly well that Russia, as a former great power and nation-state, will resist the world-saving ambitions of the Great Reset Initiative, the phantasmagoria of a brave new world. Russia is in the way, and partly China too, but the first task is to destroy Russia.

Klaus Schwab enjoyed support from Henry Kissinger in the past, who helped him build his WEF empire, but now I would not like to talk about him, but about George Soros. Soros is also an executive, not a manager: he is the man of the Rothschild banking family, he can do what the Rothschilds allow him to do, or rather what they instruct him to do.

I would like to share some hard facts.

Soros’s relationship with the Rothschilds dates back to the 1960s, before the founding of the Quantum Fund NV, which is – not accidentally! – based in Curacao. In the 1960s, George Soros and his partner Jim Rogers worked for Arnold & S Bleichroeder Inc and the Bleichroeder Fund, a financial company that operated in parallel with the Rothschilds. Soros left Bleichroeder in 1969, but by then he forged close ties with the world's richest banking family.

Soros launched his company, the Quantum Fund, with his partner, Jim Rogers in 1973, but now comes the crucial moment: the Rothschild family immediately put six million dollars into the fund, as a kind of benevolent help.(In the Hungarian context, this may remind us – mutatis mutandis – of the small loan given by Piroska Apro, former PM Gyurcsany’s mother-in-law, through Magyar Hitelbank to help Gyurcsany's company buy the alumina factories for practically no money.)

This is the crux of it, this the starting point: from this point on, Soros owes everything to the Rothschild family, without whom he would never have become what he is today. But, as they say, there is no free meal, Soros, even as an old man, is not entirely his own boss. Perhaps it is clear from the above that Soros gained his vast fortune not only thanks to his own skillful manipulation, but also to the wealth of insider information possessed by the most powerful figures in global circles.

Few people know that the year 1992 in Soros’s life is noteworthy not only because he successfully broke the British pound. This was also the year when he launched an attack on the Italian lira, but the German mark was also targeted (the latter without success). The mainstream media failed to widely report on the fact that in 2005, France's court of appeals fined him $2.2 million for the unlawful purchase of 95 thousand Societe Generale shares. As it happened, he came into possession of the information about the planned acquisition of Societe Generale, and started buying and selling bank shares. (Soros has not set foot on French soil ever since.) However, he only partially succeeded in undermining the European monetary system because the euro was introduced in 2000. Rumour is circulating that Soros was also tasked with building a European pharmaceutical distribution company network – this is also interesting information in light of Covid vaccines.

While we have little information on the latter, it can be stated with certainty: if George Soros is of the opinion that the Russia-Ukraine war is good, important and must be continued, that there should be more bloodshed with even more, thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, soldiers and civilians, dying in the war, then this is also the opinion of the global circles behind him. Moreover, they expect Soros not to stop halfway and to use his influence within the European Union, for example, to convince the Brussels elite, which has long been under his network's control, that this completely senseless and murderous war must continue.

Let us also not forget that he recently at the WEF forum he twice presented his thesis that war is good, peace is bad, Russia must be wiped off the face of the earth, and that from this point of view, human sacrifices are just statistics for him, as they once were for Stalin. Astonishingly, even one-hundred-year-old Henry Kissinger pointed out at the WEF last time that Russian demands for survival should be taken into account. Soros surpasses Kissinger, although the latter is no angel descended on earth either, not forgetting what he did in and to Chile, for example.

And the future is clear: Soros’s son, Alexander, is getting ready.