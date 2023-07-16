időjárás 34°C Valter 2023. július 16.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 34°C
Valter
2023. július 16.
magyar

State secretary responds to ambassadors' protest at Pride parade

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája 2 órája
State secretary responds to ambassadors' protest at Pride parade

The pride parade was an opportunity for thirty-eight ambassadors accredited to Budapest to protest against Hungary's child protection law, commented the state secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Tamas Menczer took to social media to respond to the ambassadors' protest in several points:

  • 1 We will protect Hungarian children from LGBTQ propaganda even if we are pressurised and attacked.
  • 2 My question to the French ambassador: are the 12 thousand vehicles set on fire during the migrant rioting still burning? 
  • 3 My question to the Swedish ambassador: how many teenagers got shot in gang wars in Sweden this week?
  • 4 My question to the Dutch ambassador: is the Netherlands still a drug state? This is how the president of the Dutch police union called his own country.
  • 5  My question to the Slovak ambassador: can you remember a day when there was no government crisis in your country?
  • 6 My question to the German ambassador: are you not concerned about the state of Germany's democracy, given that the electoral law was changed by only a simple majority?
  • 7 My question to the US ambassador: do you feel that America with its advanced democracy will be able to hold  elections that are the foundation of democracy fairly? Because what you staged last time and described as elections made the whole world cry or laugh.
  • 8 I could go on with all the signatory ambassador countries.
  • 9 I would like to draw the attention of the honourable Ambassadors to the fact that they are not governors here, and Hungary is not a colony.
  • 10 I am amazed that, despite the serious problems facing democracy in your countries, as mentioned above, you are concerned with the internal affairs of another country.
  • +1 Such behaviour is completely alien to Hungarian foreign policy. In line with FM Szijjarto's instructions, Hungarian mission heads always relate to the host country with respect and never comment on internal affairs.  Domestic issues are not the business of visiting diplomats, but of the people living there,

the state secretary wrote in his post, adding that

It is not too late to step on the path of mutual respect, and we would welcome all ambassadors in Budapest.

 

Pride-felvonulás Budapesten

 

Cover photo: David Pressman at Budapest Pride (Photo: Miklos Teknos)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Kegyetlenül meggyilkolta feleségét a Dunakanyarban, majd magával is végzett a nagy magyar meteorológus

Kegyetlenül meggyilkolta feleségét a Dunakanyarban, majd magával is végzett a nagy magyar meteorológus

origo.hu
Elképesztő tragédia: meghalt egy kamasz a jászvásári nyári táborban

Elképesztő tragédia: meghalt egy kamasz a jászvásári nyári táborban

origo.hu
Fotó bizonyítja: férjhez ment Palvin Barbara

Fotó bizonyítja: férjhez ment Palvin Barbara

life.hu
Már tízmillió forint alatt is kapható part menti nyaraló

Már tízmillió forint alatt is kapható part menti nyaraló

vg.hu
Meghan hercegné csúnyán lebukott, hiába a tiltó tábla, fütyült a szabályokra egy piacon - Fotók

Meghan hercegné csúnyán lebukott, hiába a tiltó tábla, fütyült a szabályokra egy piacon - Fotók

ripost.hu
Történelmi siker: Rasovszky Kristóf világbajnoki ezüstérmes a nyílt vízi úszás királyszámában

Történelmi siker: Rasovszky Kristóf világbajnoki ezüstérmes a nyílt vízi úszás királyszámában

hirtv.hu
Istenes Bence nagyon kiborult, ezt üzente

Istenes Bence nagyon kiborult, ezt üzente

origo.hu
Rasovszky Kristóf: Olyan kemény voltam, amennyire megengedik a kizárás nélküli határok

Rasovszky Kristóf: Olyan kemény voltam, amennyire megengedik a kizárás nélküli határok

origo.hu
Bochkor Gábor sistergős jobbegyenessel válaszolt a baloldal legújabb őrületére

Bochkor Gábor sistergős jobbegyenessel válaszolt a baloldal legújabb őrületére

magyarnemzet.hu
Felbukkant a XIII. kerületi gyilkosság miatt keresett férfi + videó

Felbukkant a XIII. kerületi gyilkosság miatt keresett férfi + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Egy Szoboszlainak tett ígéret máris üres szólammá válhat Liverpoolban

Egy Szoboszlainak tett ígéret máris üres szólammá válhat Liverpoolban

magyarnemzet.hu
Szoboszlai Dominik máris visszatért Németországba

Szoboszlai Dominik máris visszatért Németországba

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Migration is a lucrative business along Hungary-Serbia border

Migration is a lucrative business along Hungary-Serbia border

Migration is also facilitated by those who let out their properties to migrants and provide transportation, Serbia's interior minister says.
PM Orban agrees with Zelensky on this + video

PM Orban agrees with Zelensky on this + video

According to Hungary's prime minister, if the Americans wanted it, there would be peace tomorrow morning.
JM Judit Varga: It's high time for Brussels to pay their debt to the Hungarian people

JM Judit Varga: It's high time for Brussels to pay their debt to the Hungarian people

Hungary has fully implemented all its commitments under the milestones in justice system reforms.
Hungary is defending Europe's borders

Hungary is defending Europe's borders

As Brussels is the biggest supporter of people smuggling, the infringement proceedings against Hungary are discredited, the Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto said.
EU Commissioner preaches water, drinks wine

EU Commissioner preaches water, drinks wine

Ylva Johansson says Europe would be poorer without migrants, but she has not experienced the hardship of the crisis first hand.
New EP proposal to protect organisations riddled with corruption

New EP proposal to protect organisations riddled with corruption

"This new power could be wielded to legalize certain forms of corruption," the legal expert underlined.
idézőjelVélemény
Sitkei Levente

Istenné vált az ember?

Mindenki retteg a háborútól, legjobban azok, akik már átélték.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu