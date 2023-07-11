Liberal Belgian MEP Guy Verhofstadt explained on Twitter why he believes that "legal migration" is necessary, as Mandiner has highlighted in its recent article.

Those thinking that populists will solve the migration crisis can simply look to the UK today: an economic mess caused by a dramatic shortage of workers because of Brexit.https://t.co/ZaNS2oDPoY — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) July 9, 2023

He said

legal migration at the European level is the only way to fight people smugglers, to end the Mediterranean graveyard and to guarantee, at the same time, that our economy has enough people working!

– he added.

