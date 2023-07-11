időjárás 29°C Lili , Nóra 2023. július 11.
Verhofstadt explains why migration is necessary

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Verhofstadt explains why migration is necessary

Liberal Belgian MEP Guy Verhofstadt explained on Twitter why he believes that "legal migration" is necessary, as Mandiner has highlighted in its recent article. 

He said

legal migration at the European level is the only way to fight people smugglers, to end the Mediterranean graveyard and to guarantee, at the same time, that our economy has enough people working!

– he added. 

Cover photo: Guy Verhofstadt, the head of the European Parliament's (EP) liberal ALDE group (Photo: MTI/EPA/Alessandro Della Valle)
 

Ajánló

Fidesz MEPs ask EC to account for EU funds spent on Ukraine

Fidesz MEPs ask EC to account for EU funds spent on Ukraine

Although the Commission expects member states to make additional payments, it cannot account for how much it has spent on Ukraine, according to MEPs Andor Deli and Tamas Deutsch
The smell of victory

The smell of victory

Never before has the pro-war part of the international community shed crocodile tears so brazenly as it does now, over Ukraine.
PM Orban talks with Uzbek President

PM Orban talks with Uzbek President

On Monday, Hungarian PM Orban had a phone conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and congratulated him on his victory in Sunday's elections.
Soros’s family continues the war

Soros’s family continues the war

The stock exchange speculator owes much to his network's wealth of insider information.
Germany hit by mass brawl and new migrant riots + video

Germany hit by mass brawl and new migrant riots + video

No sooner had French authorities managed to contain the bloody migrant riots that lasted days than a new riot erupted in Germany, claiming countless casualties.
Dutch ruling coalition's downfall caused by immigration, a political „hot topic”

Dutch ruling coalition's downfall caused by immigration, a political „hot topic”

The government’s current migration policy places a heavy economic and social burden on Dutch citizens.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Cseh Katalin ördögi tervet eszelt ki Orbán megbuktatására

Aki másnak vermet ás, maga esik bele.

