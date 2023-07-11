Liberal Belgian MEP Guy Verhofstadt explained on Twitter why he believes that "legal migration" is necessary, as Mandiner has highlighted in its recent article.
He said
legal migration at the European level is the only way to fight people smugglers, to end the Mediterranean graveyard and to guarantee, at the same time, that our economy has enough people working!
– he added.
Cover photo: Guy Verhofstadt, the head of the European Parliament's (EP) liberal ALDE group (Photo: MTI/EPA/Alessandro Della Valle)