2023. augusztus 26.
Magyar Nemzet
32 perce
PM Orban quoted by Russian media

The Western countries' strategy with regard to the conflict in Ukraine is deeply flawed, and it's the Ukrainians themselves who must pay for this mistake, Russia's state-owned TASS news agency has said.

TASS also made mention of comments made by PM Orban during a discussion, namely that he was practically the only EU leader who spoke out for the localization of the conflict in Ukraine, and against the delivery of weapons there.

To the contrary, the EU has given this conflict a global character, because if it provides money and weapons and the Ukrainians give their lives, the Russians will be defeated. But it turned out that this strategy does not lead to victory over the Russians

 − PM Orban said. 

This strategy will only prolong the conflict and lead to more and more people dying, with some 600-800 deaths registered each and every day. Mr Orban considers this as a political and strategic mistake, for which everyone pays a high price, but Ukrainians are paying the most. 

Hungary's premier also explained that in the EU it's not customary to express such views in public, because you get booed. The Hungarian government will not change its position and calls for an immediate ceasefire and peace talks. Hungary believes that a cessation of hostilities should be achieved as soon as possible, followed by the start of work on a peaceful plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Cover photo: The photo released by the Prime Minister's Press Office shows Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (r) at the Tranzit political festival in Tihany, on August 25, 2023. Show host Daniel Bohar is seen sitting next to him (l). (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

This is how the Left's press works

This is how the Left's press works

Liberals who despise their homeland and people are almost in love with other progressive countries.
Viktor Orban to open political season today

Viktor Orban to open political season today

Hungary's prime minister will talk about the tasks facing the country on Friday afternoon.
President Novak: Hungarians help those in trouble

President Novak: Hungarians help those in trouble

The head of state announced that five hundred Ukrainian children will be camping this week at the Elizabeth Camp at Lake Balaton.
PM Orban on wage hikes: More, more, this much's not enough!

PM Orban on wage hikes: More, more, this much's not enough!

We anticipate a challenging fall ahead, and our goal is that the rate of wage growth should outstrip inflation, Hungary's prime minister said.
He's right

He's right

Tucker Carlson is respected for what is truly America, being the representative of families, small towns, faith, communities, and tradition.
Rights activists for prostitutes and LGBTQ communities receive one million dollars

Rights activists for prostitutes and LGBTQ communities receive one million dollars

American money may have been used to help prostitutes in Hungary.
Mi lesz a Wagnerrel Prigozsin nélkül?

Mi lesz a Wagnerrel Prigozsin nélkül?

Ikonikus arca volt a Wagner-csoportnak Jevgenyij Prigozsin, mondhatni a zsoldosok felnéztek rá, és csak rá hallgattak, éppen ezért kérdéses, hogy mi lesz a magánsereg sorsa, hiszen Oroszországnak is szüksége van rá – mondta lapunknak Georg Spöttle biztonságpolitikai szakértő.

idézőjelVélemény
Békés Márton

Tihanyi gondolatexpó és fesztivál

A magyar jobboldal sikerét a közösségben való gondolkodás és cselekvés szavatolja.

