The Western countries' strategy with regard to the conflict in Ukraine is deeply flawed, and it's the Ukrainians themselves who must pay for this mistake, Russia's state-owned TASS news agency has said.

TASS also made mention of comments made by PM Orban during a discussion, namely that he was practically the only EU leader who spoke out for the localization of the conflict in Ukraine, and against the delivery of weapons there.

To the contrary, the EU has given this conflict a global character, because if it provides money and weapons and the Ukrainians give their lives, the Russians will be defeated. But it turned out that this strategy does not lead to victory over the Russians

− PM Orban said.