2023. augusztus 18.
PM Orban: We were, are and will be destined for great things

Magyar Nemzet
45 perce 44 perce
PM Orban: We were, are and will be destined for great things

“Those who don’t know anything about the defense industry may think that we are running after the events, but we already made the first decisions in 2017, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the inauguration ceremony of the Zalaegerszeg plant of German defense giant Rheinmetall. The prime minister first greeted those who built the plant and those who will work there.

“Everything you see here happened before others realized that it was necessary.”

he added. Hungary must be agile and forward-looking, he stated.

The prime minister also mentioned in a radio interview on Friday morning that he would attend the factory opening. Reflecting on two decades of decline in Hungary's defense capabilities, he concluded: 

For peace you need strength. Hungary needs to build a military industry, and the German company plays an important role in this process.

 

Made in Hungary

“We stood here a year and a half ago. What has happened since then speaks for itself. We handed over the plant building last spring, and now the plant itself is also ready. Everything was made on Hungarian soil, by Hungarian skilled workers and Hungarian engineers. Made in Hungary in every sense of the word," said the Prime Minister at the inauguration ceremony.

He said that this factory will be run by Hungarian workers and engineers. “Those criticizing education should also keep it in mind,” he remarked.

PM Orban also pointed out that the factory is not only a production facility, but also a training center for engineers and a research and development center.

“Production and R&D are in one place. Zalaegerszeg has become a place where the future of the defense industry and electronics can be clearly seen,” he stressed.

 

Combat drones and ammunition also produced in Hungary

The prime minister announced a 

Hungarian joint venture with an Israeli company to produce combat drones.

"We will not stop here. Next year, Rheinmetall’s ammunition factory in Varpalota will go into operation. A year ago we handed over the Airbus factory in Gyula, which produces parts for combat helicopters," he said. PM Orban highlighted that, despite the crises experienced in recent years, Hungary has not given up on having an independent defense industry, and that the war has only reinforced this determination. “This year, defense spending will reach two per cent of Hungary’s gross domestic product, and we will maintain this level next year,” Viktor Orban underlined.

Hungarian military virtues go back a long time, he said.

Peace requires strength. Spiritual, economic and military strength. Spiritual strength is needed to resist pro-war forces that want to push us into the war. Economic strength is requred to overcome the damage caused by the war and the sanctions. And we need military strength so that everyone can see that we can preserve Hungary's peace and security in times of war,

Hungary’s premier pointed out.

Hetente születhet egy Hiúz

A világ legkorszerűbb gyalogsági harcjárművét gyártó zalaegerszegi Rheinmetall üzem a néhány év alatt újjáéledő magyar hadiipar ékköve.

Finally, the PM Orban thanked the town of Zalaegerszeg for hosting the project. "Let this be proof that we Hungarians were, are and will be destined to accomplish great things," he said, 
 "The Good Lord above all of us, Hungary before all else! Go Hungary, go Hungarians,” Viktor Orban said, concluding his speech.

In his regular Friday morning interview today, PM Orban highlighted that the environment for Europe's economy would change in an instant if the war ended. He stressed the need to protect jobs and bring inflation down to single digits. Speaking about the World Athletics Championships, he noted that there is an economic link between the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest and economic growth, adding that he believes that there is a bigger issue at stake.The goal was to host world events in Budapest that would draw the world's attention to Hungary's capital. The World Athletics Championships are part of this series of events.
 

 

Cover photo: Viktor Orban delivers his speech (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)

Gunter Weißgerber

A svéd térfélen pattog a labda

Stockholmnak a saját háza táján kellene söprögetnie, nem a magyarokén.

