PM Orban: We were, are and will be destined for great things

“Those who don’t know anything about the defense industry may think that we are running after the events, but we already made the first decisions in 2017, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the inauguration ceremony of the Zalaegerszeg plant of German defense giant Rheinmetall. The prime minister first greeted those who built the plant and those who will work there.

“Everything you see here happened before others realized that it was necessary.”

he added. Hungary must be agile and forward-looking, he stated.

The prime minister also mentioned in a radio interview on Friday morning that he would attend the factory opening. Reflecting on two decades of decline in Hungary's defense capabilities, he concluded: