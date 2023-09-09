Southern Slovakia is experiencing an unprecedented surge in the number of migrants. While Slovak authorities registered 11 thousand migrants in 2022, around 10 thousand migrants were registered in one month in the Velky Krtis (Nagykurtos) district alone. Due to the situation, a state of emergency was declared in the Velky Krtis district at the end of last week, the Hungarian-language news portal ma7 in Slovakia reported. The migrants are housed crowded together in inhumane conditions in a disused production hall, where they are waiting for their fate to change for the better, while their numbers are steadily growing.

Illegal migrants openly crossing the Slovak border in front of local news outlet Uj Szo's camera (Source: Uj Szo)

Hungary's neighbor in the the north is facing a domestic political crisis in the wake of the massive influx of migrants, with migration having become a key issue in the election campaign in Slovakia.

Some Slovak parties blame Hungary, and some directly blame Viktor Orban, for the situation. But politicians attacking Hungary have so far kept their heads in the sand regarding migration issues,

being convinced that it was/is reasonable that the Slovak law in place allows automatic registration for migrants, without establishing their identity or where from and why they come.

Illegal migrants normally arrive undocumented: their documents are either taken from them by people smugglers or destroyed by the migrants themselves, so they are registered on the basis of what they claim.

Some politicians try to exploit the situation to their advantage. Yesterday, Laszlo Solyom, a politician from the Hid/Most party, which did not pass the parliamentary threshold in the last election, told Bumm.sk that they should focus on protecting the Schengen borders.

"Let's send Hungary police and troops! We call on the government to start talks with the Hungarian, Czech and Austrian sides without delay, Laszlo Solyom said. "This is a common problem, which affects the people of Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Austria, and we can only solve it together", he added.