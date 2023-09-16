időjárás 21°C Edit 2023. szeptember 16.
German MEP gives away why they want to interfere in Polish elections

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
If the Left returns to power in Poland after the October elections, the new government will accept the migration pact imposed by Brussels, says Michael Gahler, an MEP of the German Christian Democrats, writes V4NA.

It comes as no surprise that there will be foreign attempts to influence Poland’s general elections on 15 October. 

The German interest is, writes V4NA, to see Donald Tusk, the leader of the Left, return to government. After all, the Polish-Hungarian duo is the biggest obstacle for Brussels’s liberal bureaucrats bent on imposing all their plans on every member state. 

Michael Gahler, a member of the European Parliament for the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), has made no secret of this. He said that if the Civic Platform (PO) returns to power in Poland after the October elections, the new government will accept the migration pact forced on it by Brussels. And “this is what the election will be about,” pro-government politician Marek Pek has said.

In October, Poland could have a new government. I hope that my political friends, along with their coalition partners, will pursue a different policy. I remember that in 2015, shortly before Law and Justice (PiS) came to power, there was an agreement to resettle 165,000 migrants. At the time, the Polish government only took in a few thousand. This means that the acceptance of migrants, in a political sense, does not depend on the country itself, but on which party happens to be in power in Poland . Just like in the case of Hungary. But Poland is about to hold elections very soon…

the German politician explained to the press, according to V4NA .

 

Cover photo: MEPs vote during the European Parliament (EP) plenary session in Strasbourg on September 12, 2023. (Photo: MTI/EPA/Julien Warnand)

Hungary achieves singular results with family policy

Hungary achieves singular results with family policy

Fertility rates have gone up, while the proportion of working mothers has also increased.
That's where we are standing now

That's where we are standing now

Once upon a time there was a Europe.
Dramatic videos of migrant crisis, Lampedusa has fallen

Dramatic videos of migrant crisis, Lampedusa has fallen

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini says the European Union has abandoned Italy and is attempting to wipe out his country.
Grain ban: Brussels caves to Ukraine, Hungarian government takes action

Grain ban: Brussels caves to Ukraine, Hungarian government takes action

Bowing to demands of Ukraine, European Commission comes up with an intermediate solution. Meanwhile, the war-torn country continues with threats.
Corruption in Brussels: pseudo measures to ensure nothing changes

Corruption in Brussels: pseudo measures to ensure nothing changes

"They wanted to turn criminal conduct into an ethical issue," Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch told the daily Magyar Nemzet.
This will make Sweden's accession to NATO difficult, Hungary's FM says in response to accusations discrediting Hungary

This will make Sweden's accession to NATO difficult, Hungary's FM says in response to accusations discrediting Hungary

Serious accusations and fake information are being spread to students in the schools of Sweden, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.
idézőjelVélemény
Bayer Zsolt

P. Lili útja a Vörös Brigádokhoz

Ti úgy vagytok bátrak, mint a faluvégén, egyenként gyávák vagytok, és végtelenül ostobák.

