Migrant invasion turns Italians' life into living hell + videos

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Faced with a constant and ever growing influx of undocumented migrants, all hell broke lose on the Italian island of Lampedusa. The savage behavior of migrants and their complete lack of will to integrate is being documented by an increasing number of viral videos. 

As footage shared by the RadioGenoa Telegram channel demonstrates, the situation in Italy is catastrophic, not only in Lampedusa, but also in Bologna. Illegal migrants from Tunisia and Nigeria are breaking and entering at will, with complete disregard for the peace and quiet of the locals, harassing the residents. 

This will soon be happening in every corner of Europe,

– the channel warns.

Currently, there are more Africans than Italians on Lampedusa. Over the past week, the already overcrowded island received over 5,000 migrants each and every day. The "George Soros-led invasion", to quote the words of an X-user, has had even Elon Musk take notice. The billionaire lashed out at George Soros in a recent post:

The Soros organization clearly wants nothing more than the total destruction of Western civilization

– he wrote.

Conspicuously, the arriving migrants are all men, perhaps with a few exceptions. There are hardly any women or children, which completely contradicts the EU's position that innocent children and women should be admitted.

We do not believe in fairy tales,

– the Telegram channel says.

Just earlier this week, PM Giorgia Meloni's government introduced austerity measures to curb migration, prompting death threats from both people smugglers and migrants.

Cover photo: Illegal migrants waiting in the port of Lampedusa to be transported to other parts of Italy by the Cassiopea warship, on September 15, 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/ANSA/Ciro Fusco)

idézőjelVélemény
Fricz Tamás

Állítsuk meg a WHO-t, az ENSZ egészségügyi szervezetét!

A szervezet, s annak kommunista, terrorista múltú vezetője, a jövő évi májusi közgyűlésen el akarja érni, hogy minden, a járványokkal kapcsolatos kérdésben a WHO rendelkezzen.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
