magyar

Minister for EU Affairs: we dare to think independently about Europe

Máté Patrik
1 órája
Minister for EU Affairs: we dare to think independently about Europe

In an interview with Magyar Nemzet, Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs Janos Boka said that Hungarians have a vision, a strategy and a proposal for a solution to Europe's crisis symptoms. The recently appointed minister added he considered the invitation to lead the ministry a great honor and challenge.

The creation of the independent ministry was motivated by the need for a strong and effective representation of Hungarian interests, he said. Janos Boka also outlined what can be expected from Hungary when it holds the rotating presidency of the European Union next year.

"We want to give back the opportunity of political initiative and strategic guidance to the member states. All initiatives and proposals will be examined to see whether they address the real problems,"

the minister stressed.

Commenting on the fact that those who oppose the Hungarian presidency tend to raise problems related to the rule of law, János Bóka said that there are political debates and a political debate can only be resolved in a political way.

Regarding the fate of EU funds due to Hungary, the minister said that the Hungarian government would do everything possible to ensure that Hungary and the Hungarian people receive the funds to which they are entitled. The procedures that are holding back certain EU funds from Hungary are political in nature.

Cover photo: Janos Boka (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

West is on a path of self-abandonment

"Western Christian civilization is undergoing a difficult period and, in view of the migration processes, it is on the path of self-abandonment", Istvan Simicsko told Magyar Nemzet.

 

 

Why Western sanctions fail

Why Western sanctions fail

Russia's economy is surprisingly booming and growing stronger.
Hungary’s FM provides honest evaluation of Ursula von der Leyen’s term + video

Hungary’s FM provides honest evaluation of Ursula von der Leyen’s term + video

There is no chance that Brussels will reconsider or retreat from its sanctions policy, Szijjarto said in response to a question from Magyar Nemzet.
Acting against Brussels to protect Europe

Acting against Brussels to protect Europe

EU leaders have long represented the interests of global financial and political elites.
New step in „Ukrainization” sad for all in Hungarian school in Transcarpathia

New step in „Ukrainization” sad for all in Hungarian school in Transcarpathia

The state secretary in charge of national policy at the Prime Minister's Office considers the anti-Hungarian manifestations unacceptable.
Hungarian-hatred fueling aggression gravely disconcerting

Hungarian-hatred fueling aggression gravely disconcerting

The culprits have damaged something, just to let off steam. But why?
Faggyas Sándor

Jézus Krisztus jó vitéze

Hetven éve halt meg Amerikában Soos Géza, a magyar reformátusok egyik legnemesebb jellemű hőse.

