West is on a path of self-abandonment

The Western Christian civilization is going through a difficult period, and is on a path of abandoning itself in the face of migration,

– group leader Istvan Simicsko stressed in response to an inquiry from the daily Magyar Nemzet. Every civilization has a history of development, which, after reaching its peak, enters a phase of decline, the leader of the Hungarian Christian Democratic Party (KDNP) said. The question is how long this phase lasts and whether the civilization in question will succeed in returning to a growing and strengthening path. If not, it will disappear or assimilate," he pointed out. According to the politician, today's Western Europe is characterized precisely by this decline. Citing a domestic example, Mr Simicsko spoke of the attacks on the cross, the most important symbol of Christians, which took place in recent days on Budapest's Margaret Bridge, as well as in a settlement called Nagy-Szenas in the agglomeration of the capital Budapest. Assessing the events, the politician underlined that

the destruction and burning of symbols of Christianity is clearly barbaric and deeply offensive to the Christian soul. Therefore, they will do their utmost to take action against such vandalism and barbarism,

KDNP's group leader also referred to the rise of Islam, indicating that it was in a phase of development. He said that illegal migration had brought about significant changes in large parts of Western Europe, which are clearly visible in the form of parallel societies, no-go zones, and the emergence of some type of internal conflict between the given country's citizens . However, Mr Simicsko believes that mixed societies could easily lead to to anarchy, which could break down the civilization created by humanity, as well as the systems of rules, norms and behaviors that have sustained humanity.

The politician also spoke of the spiritual and cultural decline that poses a serious threat to individuals and societies. He said certain forces are bent on creating a homogenous humanity in a bid to "operate" an easily influenced and market-based consumer society.

Without the triple unity of consciousness necessary for a healthy life, men become vulnerable, he said, "One of the pillars of this triple unity is human consciousness, while having a family and passing on our traditions and values to our descendants are its integral components. The second pillar is the sense of nationhood, of belonging to a national family, in which we are bound together by a common mother tongue, the love for our homeland and, last but not least, the role of blood and kinship. And the third is the sense of God, that God gives us hope to live and continue our lives with dignity, enabling us to overcome our difficulties," Mr Simicsko explained. Without this triple unity, he opined, people are nurtured to lead an individualistic, career- and success-oriented view of life, where the individuals - thanks to the propaganda - tend to believe that they are free to come and go, as well as to work anywhere and build a career. In reality, however, they will not be, as they will become vulnerable and addicted to the virtual world," KDNP's group leader has said.

Cover photo: Broken cross on the Margerite bridge (Photo: Zoltan Havran)