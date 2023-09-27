időjárás 25°C Adalbert 2023. szeptember 27.
Adalbert
2023. szeptember 27.
Shooting continues along southern border + video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Shooting continues along southern border + video

On Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, residents along the Serbian-Hungarian border took to social media to report renewed gunfire. People in Subotica wrote that gunshots could again be heard in several parts of the city. There were also reports of gunfire in the area of the Makovo local community, which is very close to the Hungarian border, and also from the area of another road called Serbian Row, leading to the border fence.

The locals are frightened and are taking to social media to put the rhetorical question who allowed the illegal immigrants, armed to the teeth with rifles and pistols, to march through Serbia and then on to Hungary and the European Union.

Meanwhile, the migrants business have proven to be quite lucrative in the country and throughout the Balkans. Smugglers transport illegal immigrants en masse to the Serbian-Hungarian border.

Although the Serbian authorities are carrying out an increasing number of raids to collect the migrants, locals say it is just a drop in the ocean. A film crew from Radio and Television Serbia accompanied the authorities on one of these checks. In the report, they said that a gendarmerie patrol found a tent near the road in the bush with two migrants inside, with food and equipment to prepare dishes.

Many migrants in the border areas are armed, so patrols have to be very careful.

The Novi Sad gendarmerie patrols the area every afternoon. They start their patrol in the city center and the busy streets of Subotica, then they go to the villages, where clashes between migrants are not uncommon.

During our patrols, we pay extra attention to taxis carrying migrants, and we also keep an eye on the local streets. If we see a large group of migrants, we search and check them. If we think it is safe, we take them to the police station, if not, we send them to the camp,

said a member of the gendarmerie in Novi Sad.

Locals also confirmed the police actions to Magyar Nemzet. Speaking to us anonymously, a woman from Subotica said that vehicles of the police, gendarmerie and special units can constantly be seen heading towards the Makovo forest, but at least as many or even more taxis are speeding towards the previously peaceful part of the city.

The taxis are packed with migrants. They take them towards the forest. I have also seen 8-9 vehicles going in a row in the direction of the Hungarian border. The cars were full of immigrants

said the woman, adding that there is general disillusionment among local residents. She said that they they are slowly getting used to waking up and lying down at the sound of gunfire.

Illegal immigrants have almost completely invaded the cities on the Serbian side of the border. They are walking in gangs during the day in the town centers.

This is also the case in Subotica. Magyar Nemzet has published several articles about migrants leaving supermarkets with their bags full, getting into taxis to approach the Hungarian-Serbian border. They can do this, since the laws of the Balkan country do not restrict them from leaving the reception centers. They are registered in those facilities and then go wherever they want.

This video recorded Subotica shows young immigrants walking in the center of the city. The locals have been watching them with suspicion for a while now, and due to the recent series of shootings, the people of the city now avoid them. They have reason to do so, as they now feel their own lives are in danger. Several people told Magyar Nemzet that people smugglers shooting on the outskirts of the city or in the forests was a huge problem, but migrants shooting at each other now at the shopping mall in central Subotica was the last straw.

It was only by sheer luck that no locals got injured or died in the incident in the Lidl car park. A MEP of the Hungarian ruling Fidesz party also reacted to the events in Vojvodina.

Andor Deli wrote on social media:

In Serbia, in border towns, armed clashes between migrants take place almost every week. Brussels ill-conceived migration policy threatens the safety of Serbia's citizens!

 

Migrants are willing to pay hundreds or even thousands of euros to people smugglers. They have the money, as it is sent to them from abroad. The footage obtained by Magyar Nemzet shows the migrants withdrawing money from one of the ATMs in Subotica.

They give the money to the taxi drivers parked just a few meters away, and then they can set off in the direction of the European Union. The migrants' money comes in handy for many people in Serbia. According to the information of the local daily Blic, some smugglers undertake to help illegal immigrants travel at a relatively modest price. In a recent police, a criminal was caught in the Smederevo area, not far from Belgrade, escorting a dozen migrants for 600 euros each.

The 22-year-old man was charged with illegally taking migrants across the border. A few days earlier, the Serbian police detained three people smugglers. The men from Krajevac and Svilajnac are suspected of helping migrants cross the border.

There are currently 18 reception centers in ten cities of Serbia, accommodating around 3,200 people, and there is room for another 2,500 illegal immigrants. Many migrants, however, decide not to enter them, preferring to hide in forests and abandoned houses. However, there is no exact data on their numbers across the country.

From the beginning of the immigration crisis to the present day, it is estimated that around one and a half million migrants have passed through Serbia.

Cover photo: Migrants withdraw money from an ATM in the center of Subotica (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)
 

 

Ajánló

Hungarian patrols fired on by smugglers with Kalashnikovs + video

Hungarian patrols fired on by smugglers with Kalashnikovs + video

As luck would have it, no-one was injured in the hail of bullets from the smugglers.
Ukraine could become EU member only at Hungary's expense

Ukraine could become EU member only at Hungary's expense

The war-torn country would divert all EU funds away from Central and Eastern European countries.
Ukraine's new minority law is discriminatory

Ukraine's new minority law is discriminatory

Ukraine has repeatedly failed to take into account the proposals put forward by Hungarian organizations.
Hungary's President: The demographic ice age can only be tackled with a pro-family approach

Hungary's President: The demographic ice age can only be tackled with a pro-family approach

Having children will save the world, Hungary's President has said.
Meloni begins fight against migration

Meloni begins fight against migration

Italy is suffering the most from the migratory pressure on Europe this year.
"Any obstruction of our nuclear investments is seen as an attack on our sovereignty"

"Any obstruction of our nuclear investments is seen as an attack on our sovereignty"

In the absence of a big increase in nuclear capacity, the European Union’s competitiveness will not improve and its climate goals will not be achieved, Hungary's FM pointed out.
Magyar-Zsolnay Attila

A közlekedők alapjogainak sérelmével jár az elkerített biciklisáv

Az autósok és kerékpárosok közti érdekellentéteket nem valamelyik fél háttérbe szorításával, hanem közlekedési kerekasztal létrehozásával és valódi megoldásokkal kellene orvosolni.

