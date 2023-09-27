Shooting continues along southern border + video

Meanwhile, the migrants business have proven to be quite lucrative in the country and throughout the Balkans. Smugglers transport illegal immigrants en masse to the Serbian-Hungarian border.

Although the Serbian authorities are carrying out an increasing number of raids to collect the migrants, locals say it is just a drop in the ocean. A film crew from Radio and Television Serbia accompanied the authorities on one of these checks. In the report, they said that a gendarmerie patrol found a tent near the road in the bush with two migrants inside, with food and equipment to prepare dishes.

Many migrants in the border areas are armed, so patrols have to be very careful.

The Novi Sad gendarmerie patrols the area every afternoon. They start their patrol in the city center and the busy streets of Subotica, then they go to the villages, where clashes between migrants are not uncommon.

During our patrols, we pay extra attention to taxis carrying migrants, and we also keep an eye on the local streets. If we see a large group of migrants, we search and check them. If we think it is safe, we take them to the police station, if not, we send them to the camp,

said a member of the gendarmerie in Novi Sad.

Locals also confirmed the police actions to Magyar Nemzet. Speaking to us anonymously, a woman from Subotica said that vehicles of the police, gendarmerie and special units can constantly be seen heading towards the Makovo forest, but at least as many or even more taxis are speeding towards the previously peaceful part of the city.

The taxis are packed with migrants. They take them towards the forest. I have also seen 8-9 vehicles going in a row in the direction of the Hungarian border. The cars were full of immigrants

said the woman, adding that there is general disillusionment among local residents. She said that they they are slowly getting used to waking up and lying down at the sound of gunfire.

Illegal immigrants have almost completely invaded the cities on the Serbian side of the border. They are walking in gangs during the day in the town centers.

This is also the case in Subotica. Magyar Nemzet has published several articles about migrants leaving supermarkets with their bags full, getting into taxis to approach the Hungarian-Serbian border. They can do this, since the laws of the Balkan country do not restrict them from leaving the reception centers. They are registered in those facilities and then go wherever they want.

This video recorded Subotica shows young immigrants walking in the center of the city. The locals have been watching them with suspicion for a while now, and due to the recent series of shootings, the people of the city now avoid them. They have reason to do so, as they now feel their own lives are in danger. Several people told Magyar Nemzet that people smugglers shooting on the outskirts of the city or in the forests was a huge problem, but migrants shooting at each other now at the shopping mall in central Subotica was the last straw.