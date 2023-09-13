időjárás 32°C Kornél 2023. szeptember 13.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 32°C
Kornél
2023. szeptember 13.
magyar

Talks between right-wing forces kick off in Europe

Jánosi Dalma (Róma)
1 órája
Talks between right-wing forces kick off in Europe

Nine months before the European Parliament elections, talks between the Italian right-wing European parties have begun, Il Giornale writes. On Thursday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will address the Demographic Summit in Budapest, which will also be attended by Hungarian Prime Minister Orban. The paper believes that Ms Meloni's visit to Budapest is a sign of rapprochement and that new alliances could be on the cards.

The possibility that the discussions will also touch on the joining of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party to the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) party family, led by Ms Meloni, cannot be ruled out. Italy's prime minister will address the same panel at the Budapest conference, which will also feature speeches by Hungarian President Katalin Novak and PM Orban, among others.

The preparations for the European Parliament elections will have two important venues this week: Budapest and Pontida. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, president of the League party, has announced that Marine Le Pen, the president of the French National Rally party and leader of the French opposition, will be the guest of the party event in Pontida on Sunday. Both events signal that political parties in Italy are making preparations for next June's European contest. While Mr Salvini intends to strengthen his alliance with the French party of the Identity and Democracy family, Ms Meloni plans to consolidate her ties with PM Orban and Fidesz.

She has given several signs of her rapprochement with Fidesz after Hungary's governing party had left the European People's Party in 2021 and has not joined any grouping since then. According to the Italian newspaper, there is a high degree of agreement on many political issues, with the exception of the war in Ukraine. A cordial meeting between PM Giorgia Meloni and Hungarian President Katalin Novak took place at the end of August, which suggests a degree of harmony between the two countries.

Cover photo: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni holds a press conference in New Delhi, at the G20 Summit of the world's 19 most advanced economies, leading emerging economies and the European Union, on September 10, 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Italian Prime Minister's Press Office/Filippo Attili)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

A kukoricásba menekült a rendőrök elől egy siófoki férfi

A kukoricásba menekült a rendőrök elől egy siófoki férfi

origo.hu
Szorcsik Viki elmondta, hogy szedte fel Kulcsár Edina volt férjét

Szorcsik Viki elmondta, hogy szedte fel Kulcsár Edina volt férjét

origo.hu
Így készül a kora ősz legfinomabb desszertje, a körtés-pudingos pite

Így készül a kora ősz legfinomabb desszertje, a körtés-pudingos pite

mindmegette.hu
Vasárnap.hu: A PDSZ elnöke egy szélsőbaloldali politikai aktivista

Vasárnap.hu: A PDSZ elnöke egy szélsőbaloldali politikai aktivista

hirtv.hu
Szívszaggató sorok: megsínyli Király Viktor felesége a válást

Szívszaggató sorok: megsínyli Király Viktor felesége a válást

ripost.hu
Jó reggelt Kelet-Grúziából, hazátlanok!

Jó reggelt Kelet-Grúziából, hazátlanok!

mandiner.hu
Krausz Gábor nem áll le, Tóth Gabi minden lépését figyeli

Krausz Gábor nem áll le, Tóth Gabi minden lépését figyeli

origo.hu
Videó: rossz rövidítés – barátnője hibája miatt lett kopasz Piros Zsombor

Videó: rossz rövidítés – barátnője hibája miatt lett kopasz Piros Zsombor

nemzetisport.hu
Így segíthetünk egy depressziós barátnak, családtagnak(x)

Így segíthetünk egy depressziós barátnak, családtagnak(x)

life.hu
A folyadékpótlásról nemcsak nyáron kell gondoskodni, hanem az év minden időszakában. (X)

A folyadékpótlásról nemcsak nyáron kell gondoskodni, hanem az év minden időszakában. (X)

agrokep.vg.hu
TOP10 felfedeznivaló Máltán(x)

TOP10 felfedeznivaló Máltán(x)

travelo.hu
Értékes ajándékokat nyerhetnek a hobbi-lakberendezők(x)

Értékes ajándékokat nyerhetnek a hobbi-lakberendezők(x)

lakaskultura.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

The Taliban want money from Germany

The Taliban want money from Germany

Afghanistan's migration minister has threatened to launch legal proceedings against Germany.
Vladimir Putin: Deploying Soviet tanks to Hungary in 1956 was a mistake

Vladimir Putin: Deploying Soviet tanks to Hungary in 1956 was a mistake

The Russian president says the United States is making the same mistakes as the Soviet Union did back then.
Ordinary traitors

Ordinary traitors

Of course, there is no network, no scheme by Soros has ever existed, and the United States has no intention of meddling in the domestic affairs of its allies.
Human smuggling soars in northern Hungary, mayor warns against migrants

Human smuggling soars in northern Hungary, mayor warns against migrants

"If necessary, if anyone feels threatened, call the emergency number," the local mayor said.
Russia's economy is at pre-war levels in nearly all sectors, as sanctions fail

Russia's economy is at pre-war levels in nearly all sectors, as sanctions fail

The tactic of isolation hasn't worked as Moscow has easily re-engaged in world trade, a recent report shows.
Fidesz sets out goal for 2024

Fidesz sets out goal for 2024

The ruling party's goal is for wage growth to be higher than inflation next year.
idézőjelVélemény
Bayer Zsolt

Üzenet a svédeknek

Ameddig ezt az aljas filmet használják „tananyagnak” a svéd iskolákban, addig ne is álmodjanak a NATO-tagságról.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu