Tentacles of the American octopus in Hungary

The growing American influence on the Left was already clear before the 2022 parliamentary election campaign kicked off. It was no coincidence that Peter Marki-Zay - who returned from the United States in 2018 and was elected mayor of Hodmezovasarhely - was picked as the Left's prime ministerial candidate. Billions were channeled into the Left's campaign through the organization called Action for Democracy, again from the US. The head of the NGO, David Koranyi – Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony's former chief adviser – performed his assignment from the capital while based in New York and not in Budapest.

However, this attempt at influencing did not start at this point, as some people in the background had been building the network long before.

So let's take a look who are the people working to strengthen US influence in Hungary and with what methods.

The key figures of the dollar Left are known to have excellent overseas connections, which in itself would not be something special, but there is much more to it than political cooperation between equal partners.

Reporting to the US embassy in Budapest

Wikileaks document: Gordon Bajnai presented his plans for his government at the US Embassy in Budapest in 2009, showing a high level of trust and cooperation.

Former left-wing PM Gordon Bajnai and Adam Ficsor, his intelligence minister at the time, worked closely with the US Democrats and the global network funding the Democratic Party for many years. This is evidenced, among other things, by an event in 2009 that was made public by WikiLeaks, which specializes in disclosing classified government information.

Already in the prime ministerial post, Bajna paid a visit at the US embassy in Budapest to discuss the composition of the new government, detailed his plans and showed high level of trust and readiness to cooperate.

Among other issues, it was also discussed that the relevant parliamentary committee deadlocked and did not support the nomination of Adam Ficsor for the post of intelligence minister, but Bajnai stood by him. As the committee vote was non-binding, the prime minister indicated that he would present the nomination letter to the president for signature.

Ex-PM Ferenc Gyurcsany and Adam Ficsor, then chief of cabinet. Photo: MTI/Laszlo Beliczay

Ficsor, the selected

There was again full agreement between the left-wing prime minister and the US state department on the issue. This was no coincidence, as the documents disclosed by Wikileaks also indicate that the US embassy maintained good contacts with Adam Ficsor, identifying him as a possible candidate for the US state department's International Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP).

Wikileaks document: The US embassy maintains good contacts with Adam Ficsor, identifying him as a possible candidate for the US state department's International Visitors' program.

So the former intelligence minister was selected by the US state department, and after barely six months in government, he traveled overseas to receive training.

Ficsor was minister of intelligence services for mere five months, when he resigned on the grounds that he considered his ministerial post incompatible with his intention to run as a candidate of the Socialists (MSZP) in the 2010 elections. However, according to an earlier article published by Index, the real reason for the unexpected resignation was the fact that Ficsor – after a few months of gaining insight into the operation of the Hungarian services and access to sensitive materials – accepted the Americans’ invitation and traveled to the US to participate in the IVLP program. A diplomatic cable published by WikiLeaks also revealed that the recommendation had been sent to the CIA and the defense department in addition to the state department.

Network building

As Hungary's prime minister, Gordon Bajnai was invited to Washington in December 2009 – during the Obama presidency – where he held talks with then US Vice President Joe Biden, and IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, who was later embroiled in a sex scandal. The Hungarian premier – who reassured the IMF and presented himself as a reliable and predictable partner – also announced that Hungary would join the US troop reinforcement strategy in Afghanistan, increasing the size of the Hungarian contingent by some 200 troops, a 60 per cent increase compared to the previous level.

Of course, all this did not help the Hungarian Left in the 2010 elections at home. Shortly after the landslide defeat, Gordon Bajnai returned to the US to take up a visiting lecturer position at the Washington DC campus of Johns Hopkins University.

According to a statement from the secretariat at the time, Bajnai lectured at the university's School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) four times a year on the current developments of the European Union and the transformations in Central Europe. In addition to SAIS, the former prime minister also got involved in the work of the Center for Transatlantic Relations, headed by Daniel S Hamilton, who held senior positions in Bill Clinton's Department of State.

It was likely there and then that Bajnai and Ficsor started building up a network of connections, which they utilized in establishing the DatAdat group of companies and acquired and then managed the data of millions of Hungarian voters, and also orchestrated the Left's 2022 election campaign.