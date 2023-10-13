Europe's imported religious and ethnic problems with mass immigration of Muslims

Andras Biro, a researcher at the XXI. Century Institute, has pointed out that the pro-Palestinian demonstrations in several major European cities, which often spiraled into acts of anti-Semitism, have once again highlighted the fundamental problems caused by parallel cultures.

Events like this show how the ideology of multiculturalism – which seeks to legitimize the import of culturally foreign populations – is inoperable in practice. Progressives believe that immigrants should not give up their cultural traditions and assimilate into mainstream society, but experience shows that the host countries are increasingly abandoning their own cultures in the spirit of cultural relativism,

– the researcher said, adding that the subcultures represented by African and Middle Eastern migrants won't adapt, and will only adopt some values of European culture selectively. And, in the spirit of diversity and tolerance, progressive forces tend to ignore the negative effects of mass immigration, he added.

One of the negative effects is that, after decades of dormancy, anti-Semitism appears to be flaring up again on the continent, Andras Biro said, adding that there is essentially a consensus among Muslims in Europe to deny the very existence of Israel, which in turn leads to a questioning of the country's sovereignty and right to self-defense.

The main problem is that mass migration not only brings people to Europe, but also their customs and habits that challenge all basic human rights norms and standards. The situation is already pretty grave: for instance the populous Muslim communities that have already settled in Europe have brought with them the social institution of tribalism, perhaps best evidenced by the internal clashes between clans that've become commonplace in Sweden,

– Andras Biro noted. He added that the fundamental problems with migrants will be difficult for Western governments to address, as the growth of Europe's Muslim population is accompanied by an increase in atrocities against the continent's Jewish communities, anti-Semitic hate crimes and attacks on synagogues.

– A study prepared in 2018 by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights is a clear illustration of this phenomenon, as it shows that in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden and Denmark the Muslim minority - which accounts for only a few percent of the population - is responsible for more than a third of the attacks, Andras Biro said. He emphasized that

after the 2015 migration crisis there was a marked increase in anti-Semitic attacks, with France and Germany in particular seeing a rise in knife attacks against members of the Jewish community.

Moreover, Germany's situation is much worse than that of Italy, because the German federal government lacks the political will to address the situation, he added.

According to Andras Biro, the root cause of all this is that Western Europe – in the spirit of political correctness – has not had any meaningful debates for decades on the predominantly negative consequences of migration, while the mass migration of people from foreign cultures has raised issues that were thought to be resolved, such as freedom of speech, the emancipation of women, or the question of basic human rights.

For years the existence of parallel societies, and thus the fiasco of the multicultural ideology, has been labelled a far-right conspiracy theory by European political elites and the mainstream media. However, in a 2018 interview with the German media, even Angela Merkel - the greatest proponent of the so-called "Willkommenskultur" – has admitted reluctantly that no-go zones do exist in Germany,

– the researcher has said. He underlined, however, that authorities in many Western European countries are taking increasingly strong actions against crimes committed by individuals and groups with a migrant background.