időjárás 19°C Ede , Kálmán 2023. október 13.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 19°C
Kálmán
2023. október 13.
magyar

EU's continued support to Palestine inexplicable after terrorist attack

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
EU's continued support to Palestine inexplicable after terrorist attack

It is inexplicable how Israel could have been so unprepared for a Hamas terrorist attack, given that many intelligence services have a wary eye on the region. Nor is there any rational explanation for the EU's continued support for Palestine in the wake of the terrorist attacks. A spiral of violence could easily emerge that threatens not only Israel but also world peace. These were just some of the statements spoken on Thursday evening's current affairs analysis program entitled 48 Minutes and hosted by Tamas Lanczi on Hungary's public television M1 news channel.

In the program, Jozsef Horvath, security advisor at the Center for Fundamental Rights, Andras Schiffer, lawyer and former member of parliament and Zoltan Lomnici Jr, constitutional lawyer and advisor at the Szazadveg research institute discussed the consequences of the attack on Israel with Tamas Lanczi.

According to Hirado.hu, program host Lanczi was seeking an answer to the question of how the Israeli army could have been so unprepared for the bestial attack.

How could it happen that one of the world's best-trained militaries and one of the world's sharpest secret services, didn't see this coming?

the host opened.

Security advisor Jozsef Horvath pointed out that 

this is not only about the failures of the Israeli intelligence, as this region is also being monitored with wary eyes by the American and Russian services, and likely the Chinese, as well.

The host noted that such an action must have been known to at least several thousand people on the Palestinian side, and recalled that merely a week before the attack, the US national security advisor said that the Middle East was quieter than ever.

Lawyer Andras Schiffer called the shortcomings of the Israeli secret service much more than surprising and recalled that for the 40th week, the people of Israel had been incited to protest against the democratically elected cabinet.

Mr Schiffer went on to highlight that

in the last 75 years, there has never been a time when reservists threatened to refuse military service, and the former head of the Mossad made statements openly opposing the government.

"Why do we think that foreign intelligence services are not present in Israel, in the Israeli army or in Mossad?" Mr Schiffer asked, noting that Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition partners had expressed views explicitly opposed to the US position when forming their government last year. Israel is now totally aligning itself with the West, he said.

Zoltan Lomnici Jr agreed with Mr Schiffer's point, saying that 

Israel has the right to self-defense and Palestine to self-determination, and that poverty can be the breeding ground for radicalism in the region.

The constitutional lawyer recalled that a week before the conflict, articles criticizing US policy towards Israel appeared in the Israeli press. He also pointed out that the European Union and some member states had supported Palestine.

These funds indirectly reach Hamas,

he said.

"The cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Israel has started, which has caught the eye of many Muslim states. There was a very deep domestic political crisis in Israel, which has spilled over into the military," summarized host Lanczi, who also said there was no reasonable explanation why the EU was continuing to provide support to Palestine following the terrorist attacks, when previous aid had been used to procure rockets and weapons.

According to Jozsef Horvath, it must have taken many months of organizing to execute Saturday's terrorist attack, and there are many strange elements to this tragic event. "Anyone who has been in the military knows that no unit is too small to have watch guards posted at night," the security expert explained in connection with the massacre of Israeli army units stationed near the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli armed forces were slow to react after the attack,

he added.

Tamas Lanczi recalled that not only Jewish Israeli citizens were massacred, but also Western Europeans who went there to party at a music festival. In his opinion, Western European countries should condemn the demonstrations praising terror and speak out on behalf of their own citizens who fell victim to it.

Andras Schiffer concluded that

a spiral of violence is in the making, that will threaten not only Arabs and Israelis but also world peace.

 

Cover image: After Israeli airstrikes, Palestinians move out of their dwellings in the Rafah refugee camp in the southern part of the Gaza Strip on October 12, 2023 (Photo: MTI/AP/Hatem Ali)

 

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Szijjártó Péter: Magyarország arra törekszik, hogy kölcsönös tiszteleten alapuló együttműködést folytasson Oroszországgal

Szijjártó Péter: Magyarország arra törekszik, hogy kölcsönös tiszteleten alapuló együttműködést folytasson Oroszországgal

origo.hu
Drámai képeken, ahogy menekülnek a civilek a Gázai övezetből

Drámai képeken, ahogy menekülnek a civilek a Gázai övezetből

origo.hu
Egy tanulóvezető a halálba vitte a járművét az oktatójával együtt – Szörnyű részletek a tragédiáról

Egy tanulóvezető a halálba vitte a járművét az oktatójával együtt – Szörnyű részletek a tragédiáról

borsonline.hu
Mi vezethet világháborúhoz? – baljóslatú videó az izraeli háború kitörése után

Mi vezethet világháborúhoz? – baljóslatú videó az izraeli háború kitörése után

vg.hu
Ismét mennyiségi korlátozást vezet be a Tesco

Ismét mennyiségi korlátozást vezet be a Tesco

mindmegette.hu
Radar - Willi Orbánt gyerekként is csak a labda érdekelte

Radar - Willi Orbánt gyerekként is csak a labda érdekelte

hirtv.hu
Szánalmas próbálkozással akar visszavágni G.w.M az őt megalázó Azahriah-nak

Szánalmas próbálkozással akar visszavágni G.w.M az őt megalázó Azahriah-nak

origo.hu
Pénteki sportműsor: holland–francia Eb-selejtező

Pénteki sportműsor: holland–francia Eb-selejtező

nemzetisport.hu
Döbbenetes kijelentést tett a minimálbérről a DK-s árnyékminiszter + videó

Döbbenetes kijelentést tett a minimálbérről a DK-s árnyékminiszter + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Rossi nem egészen azt mondja, amit a szurkolók hallani akarnak

Rossi nem egészen azt mondja, amit a szurkolók hallani akarnak

magyarnemzet.hu
Ne szégyelld! A női lét természetes velejárója a menopauza(x)

Ne szégyelld! A női lét természetes velejárója a menopauza(x)

she.life.hu
Te is fejfájós vagy? Erre is gondolj!

Te is fejfájós vagy? Erre is gondolj!

she.life.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

PM Orban: Hungary is committed supporter of Georgia EU membership

PM Orban: Hungary is committed supporter of Georgia EU membership

The friendship between Hungary and Georgia is deeply rooted in their common Christian heritage.
Migrants are increasingly aggressive at the border + video

Migrants are increasingly aggressive at the border + video

Authorities have released a shocking video of damaged border protection vehicles.
Europe's imported religious and ethnic problems with mass immigration of Muslims

Europe's imported religious and ethnic problems with mass immigration of Muslims

There is a consensus among Muslims in Europe to deny the existence of Israel, a researcher at the XXI. Century Institute told our newspaper.
PM Orban: The war is against terrorism

PM Orban: The war is against terrorism

Hungary should be grateful for being able to live in peace, the PM said and added that Hungarian diplomacy must do everything possible to prevent the conflict from spreading.
Israeli ambassador to Budapest: Iran's goal is another war in the region

Israeli ambassador to Budapest: Iran's goal is another war in the region

Hamas is wreaking havoc in Israel similar to ISIS, Ambassador Yacov Hadas-Handelsman has said.
George Soros has long been supporting anti-Israel forces

George Soros has long been supporting anti-Israel forces

And Alex Soros is like a carbon copy of his father.
idézőjelVélemény
Pilhál György

Péntek, tizenharmadika

A jelesebb október tizenharmadikák is izgalmasak.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu