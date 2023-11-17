Alexander Soros in Kyiv Puts in Appearance As EU Negotiator on Ukraine's Accession

After replacing his father on the throne of the Soros empire, Alexander took over the network's day-to-day management from billionaire George Soros. Magyar Nemzet presented Alexander Soros's activities in detail in an earlier piece, revealing that it was in Hungary that he took a strong pro-migration stance back in 2015, and then emboldened by the anti-government protest in 2018, he got behind Action for Democracy, which funded Hungary's leftist opposition in 2022. Based on all this, he could be a more formidable opponent than his father in the fight for Hungarian self-determination.

On whose behalf?

Alexander Soros has long been active in world politics, and to illustrate his ambitions, it will suffice to recall his recent talks in Ukraine. In early November, the new political and financial leader at the helm of the Soros empire paid a two-day visit to Ukraine, where he also met with members of the national parliament, as shown by photos uploaded to social media. Some of the images create the impression that Alexander Soros represented not only himself or his network, as the European Union flag also appears in the pictures, suggesting that George Soros's son could be facilitating preparations for Ukraine's accession to the EU. Several photos taken of the meeting in Kyiv feature the EU flag side be side the Ukrainian flag.

Source: Twitter (X)

Source: Twitter (X)

Alexander Soros also published posts on X about other meetings, such as his talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and members of the PM's cabinet. Only the Ukrainian flag can be seen in these photos, but the entry reveals that the EU negotiation process also came up during the meeting.

Great meeting with PM @Denys_Shmyhal and members of the cabinet while in #Kyiv. Today the European Commission recommended the beginning of accession talks, great news for the future of #Ukraine and Europe! 🇺🇦🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/wtGF5FXmW8 — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) November 8, 2023

Alexander Soros also shared a post by Katarina Mathernova, EU ambassador to Ukraine, and photos of himself posing with Ukrainian veterans in a sweatshirt bearing Ukraine's coat of arms.

Humbled to meet these dedicated veterans, volunteers, medics, and soldiers from the government and civil society working for #Ukraine’s fight for freedom. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Rbs9c5ySgf — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) November 8, 2023

Whatever happens

During his two-day visit to Ukraine, Alexander Soros also met with representatives of local NGOs to discuss how the Open Society Foundations can help Ukraine safeguard freedom and democracy. Discussions also focused on Ukraine's European integration and the country's economic and social recovery. During the meeting, he said that his father, George Soros spent a lot of time in Ukraine working to create an open society. Whatever happens on the front line or in the United States, they will continue to support the country, Alexander Soros stressed.

Cover photo: Alexander Soros (Source: Twitter)