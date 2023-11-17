időjárás 8°C Gergő , Hortenzia 2023. november 17.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 8°C
Gergő, Hortenzia
2023. november 17.
magyar

Alexander Soros in Kyiv Puts in Appearance As EU Negotiator on Ukraine's Accession

Munkatársunktól
1 órája
Alexander Soros in Kyiv Puts in Appearance As EU Negotiator on Ukraine's Accession

After replacing his father on the throne of the Soros empire, Alexander took over the network's day-to-day management from billionaire George Soros. Magyar Nemzet presented Alexander Soros's activities in detail in an earlier piece, revealing that it was in Hungary that he took a strong pro-migration stance back in 2015, and then emboldened by the anti-government protest in 2018, he got behind Action for Democracy, which funded Hungary's leftist opposition in 2022. Based on all this, he could be a more formidable opponent than his father in the fight for Hungarian self-determination.

On whose behalf?

Alexander Soros has long been active in world politics, and to illustrate his ambitions, it will suffice to recall his recent talks in Ukraine. In early November, the new political and financial leader at the helm of the Soros empire paid a two-day visit to Ukraine, where he also met with members of the national parliament, as shown by photos uploaded to social media. Some of the images create the impression that Alexander Soros represented not only himself or his network, as the European Union flag also appears in the pictures, suggesting that George Soros's son could be facilitating preparations for Ukraine's accession to the EU. Several photos taken of the meeting in Kyiv feature the EU flag side be side the Ukrainian flag. 

Source: Twitter (X)
Source: Twitter (X)

Alexander Soros also published posts on X about other meetings, such as his talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and members of the PM's cabinet. Only the Ukrainian flag can be seen in these photos, but the entry reveals that the EU negotiation process also came up during the meeting.

Alexander Soros also shared a post by Katarina Mathernova, EU ambassador to Ukraine, and photos of himself posing with Ukrainian veterans in a sweatshirt bearing Ukraine's coat of arms.

Whatever happens

During his two-day visit to Ukraine, Alexander Soros also met with representatives of local NGOs to discuss how the Open Society Foundations can help Ukraine safeguard freedom and democracy. Discussions also focused on Ukraine's European integration and the country's economic and social recovery. During the meeting, he said that his father, George Soros spent a lot of time in Ukraine working to create an open society. Whatever happens on the front line or in the United States, they will continue to support the country, Alexander Soros stressed.

Cover photo: Alexander Soros (Source: Twitter)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Orbán Viktor: Magyarország a magyaroké! - videó

Orbán Viktor: Magyarország a magyaroké! - videó

origo.hu
Itt az újabb megdöbbentő amerikai lépés, Zelenszkij pánikol

Itt az újabb megdöbbentő amerikai lépés, Zelenszkij pánikol

origo.hu
Csillagjegyek, akik gazdagságra születtek: ők azok, akik remekül kezelik a pénzügyeket

Csillagjegyek, akik gazdagságra születtek: ők azok, akik remekül kezelik a pénzügyeket

life.hu
Orbán Viktor: az újabban felvett országok adnak dinamikát az EU gazdaságának

Orbán Viktor: az újabban felvett országok adnak dinamikát az EU gazdaságának

hirtv.hu
Egész Európa a magyar focicsodáról beszél

Egész Európa a magyar focicsodáról beszél

metropol.hu
Háború Ukrajnában – Jeffrey Sachs: Amerika kudarcos külpolitikát folytat Kelet-Európában

Háború Ukrajnában – Jeffrey Sachs: Amerika kudarcos külpolitikát folytat Kelet-Európában

hirtv.hu
Pressman ismét beszólt a magyar kormánynak, de elismerte, hogy kellemes életet él itt

Pressman ismét beszólt a magyar kormánynak, de elismerte, hogy kellemes életet él itt

magyarnemzet.hu
Nem lehetett sírás nélkül kibírni a magyar fociválogatott csodás-őrült Eb-kijutását

Nem lehetett sírás nélkül kibírni a magyar fociválogatott csodás-őrült Eb-kijutását

origo.hu
Szoboszlai Dominik este egy gratulációt mindenképpen hiányolhatott

Szoboszlai Dominik este egy gratulációt mindenképpen hiányolhatott

magyarnemzet.hu
ÍGY CSINÁLTAK OLCSÓN VETT FOCISÁKBÓL BOMBAÜZLETET

ÍGY CSINÁLTAK OLCSÓN VETT FOCISÁKBÓL BOMBAÜZLETET

origo.hu
Nem hagyják kárba veszni az élelmiszert a magyarországi multi élelmiszerláncok

Nem hagyják kárba veszni az élelmiszert a magyarországi multi élelmiszerláncok

origo.hu
Jön az év legnagyobb akciója! Hatalmas kedvezménnyel fizethet elő a Mandinerre!

Jön az év legnagyobb akciója! Hatalmas kedvezménnyel fizethet elő a Mandinerre!

lapcentrum.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

US Ambassador Concerned over Sovereignty Protection Bill

US Ambassador Concerned over Sovereignty Protection Bill

Ambassador David Pressman in Budapest also spoke about Sweden's NATO membership.
Hungary Poised to Strengthen Europe-Africa Cooperation

Hungary Poised to Strengthen Europe-Africa Cooperation

Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto: The migration crisis is the result of Brussels's extremely irresponsible policy.
Soros Empire Change: Speculator's Son Continues Battle with Hungary

Soros Empire Change: Speculator's Son Continues Battle with Hungary

Magyar Nemzet's new series presents Alexander Soros, his network and political ambitions.
Six Hungarians Successfully Leave Gaza Strip + video

Six Hungarians Successfully Leave Gaza Strip + video

Only one Hungarian citizen remains in the danger zone.
Far-Left Thugs Detained for Budapest Manhunt in Distress

Far-Left Thugs Detained for Budapest Manhunt in Distress

New developments have emerged in the perpetrators' case.
Ridiculous: USD-Backed News Outlet Redefines Press Independence

Ridiculous: USD-Backed News Outlet Redefines Press Independence

Since its inception, money from abroad has been pouring into the globalist portal, which claims to be truly independent.
idézőjelVélemény
Bayer Zsolt

Kis Sándor utazásai

Alexander Sorost mindenhol állam- és kormányfőknek kijáró fogadtatásban részesítik.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu