időjárás 12°C Aliz 2023. november 14.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 12°C
Aliz
2023. november 14.
magyar

FM: "Hungary Faced Huge Pressure for Additional €500M Payment for Weapons to Ukraine"

Manninger Miksa
3 órája
FM: "Hungary Faced Huge Pressure for Additional €500M Payment for Weapons to Ukraine"

There has been enormous pressure on Hungary to agree to another 500 million euro payment from the European Peace Facility for weapon deliveries to Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a press conference in the break of an EU foreign ministers's meeting, according to a statement released by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

"Of course, I didn't agree to this at today's meeting, as we continue to maintain our position that we will not be able to make progress on this issue until it is guaranteed that Ukraine's anti-corruption agency will never again use trumped-up accusations to put OTP Bank or any other Hungarian company on its list of sponsors of the war," he underlined.  

"Some called it [Hungary's stance] unfair, others said it was scandalous, strongly criticizing it, but I asked my EU colleagues not to mislead the public," he said.

Because this isn't support for Ukraine. This 500 million euros would help member states which decided to deliver arms to Ukraine as sovereign countries to recover part of the price of those weapons,

he pointed out.

No one is stopping anyone from supporting Ukraine, the issue is simply that the states concerned are not getting back part of the price of the weapons they have decided to deliver, he emphasized. 

"But once again, Hungary will not contribute to paying 1500 million euros until Ukraine's anti-corruption agency guarantees that Hungarian companies, including OTP, will not land on the list of international sponsors of the war based on unfounded, completely false and sometimes ridiculous accusations," he said.

Regarding Ukraine's EU candidacy, Peter Szijjarto said the country was very far from fulfilling the requirements and even from any sort of progress. 

On the issue of minority rights, a priority in the EU, Ukraine has been backsliding and the situation has deteriorated further, he emphasized.

We have had reports that the Ukrainian education ministry instructed schools in a circular that teachers and students should use the official language, Ukrainian, in their interaction even during breaks,

he disclosed.

"So, instead of the Ukrainians getting closer to meeting the conditions set by the European Union, (...) they are further away from it, the situation is even worse. We Hungarians see and experience this firsthand," he added.

The government sees no reason to advance Ukraine’s candidacy, he said. "Besides, the European Union should take peace to third countries rather than importing war into the bloc," he said. 

"I'm sure we will be under mounting pressure on the issue. I think it is particularly cynical on Ukraine's part that they're obviously not even trying to solve the issues important to us (...)  They are expecting Hungarians to eventually cave under the growing pressure," he said.

"We consider this to be a rather impertinent and cynical attitude, and in no way can it be interpreted as a sign of willingness to cooperate in a fair manner," he said in conclusion.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at the EU foreign ministers's meeting in Luxembourg on October 23, 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Julien Warnand)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Tovább folytatódott a történelmi a hadgyakorlat, ejtőernyős ugrásokat hajtottak végre

Tovább folytatódott a történelmi a hadgyakorlat, ejtőernyős ugrásokat hajtottak végre

origo.hu
Oszama bin Laden egykori embere az embercsempészek egyik vezetője

Oszama bin Laden egykori embere az embercsempészek egyik vezetője

origo.hu
"4 éve egyetlen falatot nem ettem és egyetlen kortyot sem ittam"

"4 éve egyetlen falatot nem ettem és egyetlen kortyot sem ittam"

borsonline.hu
Hsiztérikus kirohanást intézett a székely zászló miatt egy magyarellenes román szenátor + videó

Hsiztérikus kirohanást intézett a székely zászló miatt egy magyarellenes román szenátor + videó

hirtv.hu
Nem titok többé: Fejlődési rendellenességéről vallott A Nagy Ő bombázója

Nem titok többé: Fejlődési rendellenességéről vallott A Nagy Ő bombázója

ripost.hu
Felmentették a finn képviselőt, aki Biblia-idézettel állt ki a házasság mellett

Felmentették a finn képviselőt, aki Biblia-idézettel állt ki a házasság mellett

mandiner.hu
Ezért mentek tönkre a celebházasságok

Ezért mentek tönkre a celebházasságok

origo.hu
U21: több változás a skótok és a spanyolok elleni Eb-selejtezős keretünkben

U21: több változás a skótok és a spanyolok elleni Eb-selejtezős keretünkben

nemzetisport.hu
Búvárfelszerelésben, szigonnyal kereste a napi betevőt a pontyok réme

Búvárfelszerelésben, szigonnyal kereste a napi betevőt a pontyok réme

magyarnemzet.hu
Van akinek sikerül, van akinek nem

Van akinek sikerül, van akinek nem

origo.hu
Haj, rozmaring, rozmaring... (x)

Haj, rozmaring, rozmaring... (x)

nool.hu
Így néz ki ma az autó, amelyben kivégezték Fenyő Jánost

Így néz ki ma az autó, amelyben kivégezték Fenyő Jánost

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Non-Compliance to Entail Immediate Expulsion from Hungary

Non-Compliance to Entail Immediate Expulsion from Hungary

Hungary will significantly tighten the law on immigration.
PM Orban: From Nyiregyhaza, Straight to Berlin

PM Orban: From Nyiregyhaza, Straight to Berlin

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will discuss European affairs in Berlin.
The Right's Role: Sparing Europe's Car Industry from Collapse

The Right's Role: Sparing Europe's Car Industry from Collapse

The Left in Brussels has almost shot the whole of Europe in the foot.
Expert: Arab World's Conquest of Europe a Decades-Long Process + video

Expert: Arab World's Conquest of Europe a Decades-Long Process + video

The force field known as the petrodollar is the driving economic influence of the Arab world, intelligence expert Laszlo Foldi said.
Zelensky Now Wants to Call Donald Trump

Zelensky Now Wants to Call Donald Trump

According to press reports, Ukraine's president intends to lobby the former US president for financial assistance.
Hungary FM: Europe Grapples with Pressing Security Challenges

Hungary FM: Europe Grapples with Pressing Security Challenges

Hungary's foreign minister calls for a measured reflection, encouraging a common-sense approach to unravel where European political decisions have gone wrong.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Kislányok Magyarország ellen: Cseh Katalin és Donáth Anna

Tükör által homályosan.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu