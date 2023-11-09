időjárás 12°C Tivadar 2023. november 9.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 12°C
Bozsidár
2023. november 9.
magyar

FPO: EU Admission of War-Ravaged Country Insane

Odrobina Kristóf
1 órája
FPO: EU Admission of War-Ravaged Country Insane

The European Commission is preparing today to formally present a recommendation to open EU accession negotiations with Ukraine. The proposal has sparked opposition in several member states, with right-wing Austrian Freedom Party (FPO) leader Herbert Kickl calling on Austria's coalition government made up of the People's Party and the Greens to veto Ukraine's accession.

Seriously wanting to admit to the EU a country at war with another country is political insanity. Now that the Brussels elites have dragged the EU and Austria into an economic war that is incompatible with our eternal neutrality and destroys our economy and prosperity, inviting the Ukrainians to join would be tantamount to plunging ourselves straight into that war.

 The FPO will submit a motion to this effect in the National Council next time – although so far all similar proposals were swept off the table by the governing parties in one fell swoop.

Moreover, Ukraine does not meet the Copenhagen criteria for accession in the slightest and struggles with massive corruption, as evidenced by the scandals that come to light almost from week to week. In addition, President Volodymyr Zelensky recently took a stand against holding presidential elections, arguing that it is not the right time for politically divisive things. In this regard, the FPO holds the position that

No one can deny that holding elections in times of war is certainly difficult. But this is one of the core elements of democracy and therefore a state that cannot hold elections can never become a member of the EU.

Instead of trying to sneak Ukraine into the European Union by trickery and force, Austria's right wing believes that the elites in Brussels should work to bring the war to an end as soon as possible and work towards peace.

However, EU elites are doing the exact opposite. They are creating a self-destructive spiral of sanctions and making European and Austrian taxpayers pay billions for arms purchases, which only fuels the war and increases the death toll and untold suffering. These payments must therefore be stopped immediately,

said  Herbert Kickl.

As Magyar Nemzet reported in a previous piece, the latest survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) revealed that besides the war, Ukrainians are the most concerned about low income and corruption, The New Voice of Ukraine news portal  highlighted.

About 63 percent of the respondents named corruption as the country's main problem, with 46 percent naming low income.

In recent weeks, Volodymyr Zelensky's popularity rate has been steadily falling, partly due to the Ukrainian president's failure so far to effectively fight the corruption pervading the country, despite his election campaign pledge.

There's a growing outcry in member states, saying that EU institutions have lost all common sense in budgetary policy, with one fiscal excess following another in a completely irresponsible manner. Ukraine's accession would entail very serious consequences, which can be modelled on the current financial framework for 2021-2027.  Based on the model, Ukraine alone would receive 186 billion euros. If the six Western Balkan states and Georgia and Moldova are taken together as other acceding countries, a total of EUR 257 billion euros would go to them.

Put in simpler terms, this means that Ukraine alone would need around 15 percent of the total EU budget.

On top of this, Ukraine would be entitled to nearly a third of the budget for agricultural subsidies, and an additional 61 billion euros from the EU's cohesion funds.

Cover photo: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference following their meeting in Kyiv on November 4, 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Sergey Dolzhenko)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Fontos bejelentést tettek a nyugdíjról

Fontos bejelentést tettek a nyugdíjról

origo.hu
Tóth Gabi kislánya kiosztotta nagynénjét

Tóth Gabi kislánya kiosztotta nagynénjét

origo.hu
Bruce Willis lánya elárulta, hogy van most nagybeteg édesapja

Bruce Willis lánya elárulta, hogy van most nagybeteg édesapja

life.hu
Mi lesz az Abramsokkal? – Amerika okul az ukrán háborúból

Mi lesz az Abramsokkal? – Amerika okul az ukrán háborúból

vg.hu
"Ez borzasztó!" – Krausz Gábor teljesen kiakasztotta Mikes Annát

"Ez borzasztó!" – Krausz Gábor teljesen kiakasztotta Mikes Annát

ripost.hu
Origo

Origo

origo.hu
A következő világjárványt egy népszerű étel okozhatja

A következő világjárványt egy népszerű étel okozhatja

origo.hu
NB I, NB II: három meccs időpontja változott, képernyőn a Fradi is

NB I, NB II: három meccs időpontja változott, képernyőn a Fradi is

nemzetisport.hu
Több mint hatszázan kapnak sárga csekket a rendőrségtől hamarosan

Több mint hatszázan kapnak sárga csekket a rendőrségtől hamarosan

magyarnemzet.hu
Kamerák előtt lőttek agyon két, az utat elzáró klímaaktivistát + videó

Kamerák előtt lőttek agyon két, az utat elzáró klímaaktivistát + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Az albán pékségek újabb sötét titkai kerültek napvilágra

Az albán pékségek újabb sötét titkai kerültek napvilágra

magyarnemzet.hu
Botrányos poszttal folytatódott Havas Henrik mélyrepülése

Botrányos poszttal folytatódott Havas Henrik mélyrepülése

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungary FM: Ukraine Not Suitable for EU Accession + video

Hungary FM: Ukraine Not Suitable for EU Accession + video

According to Hungary's foreign minister, the enlargement of the EU to the Balkans is a process that's been incomplete for twenty years.
Hungarian President Meets NATO's Secretary General to Discuss Sweden's Accession + video

Hungarian President Meets NATO's Secretary General to Discuss Sweden's Accession + video

Hungarian President Novak said she hopes that the Scandinavian country will soon become a member of NATO, adding however, that this is a matter for Hungary's parliament to decide.
Son of George Soros Holds Talks in Ukraine

Son of George Soros Holds Talks in Ukraine

George Soros and his allies have been active in Ukraine for a long while, with the country's economy and investments coming into focus now.
People Smuggling Gangs Clash at Hungary Border + videos

People Smuggling Gangs Clash at Hungary Border + videos

Serbian police are taking strong action against illegal migration.
Hungary Stands Up for Rights of Transcarpathia Hungarians

Hungary Stands Up for Rights of Transcarpathia Hungarians

Brussels plans to speed up Ukraine's progress on the EU path, but Hungary firmly insists on resolving ethnic minority issues.
Growing Migrant Influx Carries Potential Terrorists

Growing Migrant Influx Carries Potential Terrorists

The people smuggling routes in the Balkans have been taken over by the Taliban government and its huge proceeds could be used to finance terrorist networks. The situation is compounded by the Israel-Hamas war.
idézőjelVélemény

Amikor a vér elválik a víztől

Válasszuk nehéz helyzetben inkább az értéket! Az igazságot! Mert a másik út hosszú távon mindenképpen megbosszulja magát.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu