Szentesi Zöldi László
26 perce
In his Friday morning radio interview, Viktor Orban said a lot of things about migrants that should be heeded. As is usually the case, the things to be taken to heart are actually self-evident. 

However, when the prime minister says with great emphasis that there should be no "mini Gaza-style ghettos" in Budapest, and that we will not be able to send the immigrants away once we have let them in, it is still a noteworthy statement.

If only because - and I suspect - Viktor Orban sees, knows and senses something that all Hungarian society will soon have to face.
The first question: should we let them in? Actually, this question is not a question at all, since the upsurge in migration, the vast majority of people in the country (yes, left-wingers, too) say that we want to decide for ourselves who should come in and who should not. Otherwise, immigrants can come, of course, as long as they apply for and receive permanent residency, work, cooperate with the majority society, do not commit crimes and do not want to impose their cultural-civilizational "norms" on us. If they accept these criteria, then they can come - provided, of course, that they use their name and a passport, and not by cutting through the barbed wire border fence, setting fires and carrying firearms, but in a visible way. Anyone refusing to play by the rules will not be allowed to enter - certainly not into Hungary.

The second question is whether there will be mini-ghettos, or - as can be seen in Paris, London and Brussels - rather no-go zones in ertain residential areas encompassing important parts of the capital, Budapest? The answer to this: it's possible.

Actually, quite easily: if Brussels, the DC democrats, Soros and the foreign power network, use violence, money and influence to overthrow the Hungarian government despite the will of the people. In that case, it is guaranteed that the border fence will be dismantled, tens or hundreds of thousands of migrants will be allowed in, and not in a hundred years, but in a mere few decades, and we will have to accept that we are a minority in our own country, or perhaps on an equal footing with the newcomers in number, politically and economically - of course, the latter is also unacceptable. If that were to happen, Hungary as our ancestors handed it down to us, as we know it and love it, would cease to exist for good.

Third: is there a need for a new immigration law or a tightening of the existing one?

With migration on the rise, and EU organizations not merely turning a blind eye, but in fact facilitating the influx of millions from Africa and Asia, and knowing that the situation on the Hungarian-Serbian border is critical, and that Hungarian society, as we have seen, wants rigor and order, we know the answer to this, too. I think I can say on behalf of millions of Hungarians: whatever Big Politics decides, if we can continue to put a stop to immigration, we will support the decision. All legal means are to be used to stem the tide. And that is not enough: we must take further steps to mitigate the pressing problems of Third World countries.

"If we receive renewed confirmation on the upcoming National Consultation, then the Hungarian government will hold out," Viktor Orban also said in Friday's radio interview. And it would be nice to see a single reason why we should not be part of the joint decision-making, because I don't see any.

Not out of servility or stupidity, but because this nation has no other choice but to defend our community sovereignty. That is why it is good to know that grave and dangerous times lie ahead. But it is up to us to decide whether to preserve ourselves or to open wide the gates and let the cutting winds tear through our lives.
Cover photo: migrant camp (Photo: MTI/EPA/Ahter Gulfam)

 

