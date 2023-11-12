The second question is whether there will be mini-ghettos, or - as can be seen in Paris, London and Brussels - rather no-go zones in ertain residential areas encompassing important parts of the capital, Budapest? The answer to this: it's possible.

Actually, quite easily: if Brussels, the DC democrats, Soros and the foreign power network, use violence, money and influence to overthrow the Hungarian government despite the will of the people. In that case, it is guaranteed that the border fence will be dismantled, tens or hundreds of thousands of migrants will be allowed in, and not in a hundred years, but in a mere few decades, and we will have to accept that we are a minority in our own country, or perhaps on an equal footing with the newcomers in number, politically and economically - of course, the latter is also unacceptable. If that were to happen, Hungary as our ancestors handed it down to us, as we know it and love it, would cease to exist for good.

Third: is there a need for a new immigration law or a tightening of the existing one?

With migration on the rise, and EU organizations not merely turning a blind eye, but in fact facilitating the influx of millions from Africa and Asia, and knowing that the situation on the Hungarian-Serbian border is critical, and that Hungarian society, as we have seen, wants rigor and order, we know the answer to this, too. I think I can say on behalf of millions of Hungarians: whatever Big Politics decides, if we can continue to put a stop to immigration, we will support the decision. All legal means are to be used to stem the tide. And that is not enough: we must take further steps to mitigate the pressing problems of Third World countries.

"If we receive renewed confirmation on the upcoming National Consultation, then the Hungarian government will hold out," Viktor Orban also said in Friday's radio interview. And it would be nice to see a single reason why we should not be part of the joint decision-making, because I don't see any.

Not out of servility or stupidity, but because this nation has no other choice but to defend our community sovereignty. That is why it is good to know that grave and dangerous times lie ahead. But it is up to us to decide whether to preserve ourselves or to open wide the gates and let the cutting winds tear through our lives.

Cover photo: migrant camp (Photo: MTI/EPA/Ahter Gulfam)