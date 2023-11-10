időjárás 8°C Réka 2023. november 10.
Külföldi információk hozhatnak fordulatot Bige Lászlóék bűnügyében

magyar

PM Orban: "Hungary is for Hungarians, Hungarian Jobs Belong to Hungarians"

Magyar Nemzet
47 perce 37 perce
PM Orban: "Hungary is for Hungarians, Hungarian Jobs Belong to Hungarians"

Prime Minister Viktor Orban touched on the issue of migration, the national consultation, Ukraine and the state of the Hungarian economy on Kossuth Radio's 'Good Morning, Hungary' program. Regarding the national consultation, he said it would create unity, and in terms of the European Union, he explained that it was created for the sake of peace and prosperity, but today these goals are not being achieved. Mr Orban was of the opinion that Brussels' current leadership is working to fulfill the assignment of a globalist elite. He underlined that people do not want war and that Brussels requires change.

– This is a report that draws up a horizon of fear and corroborates that we must continue to do what we have been doing. Migration and terrorism go hand in hand. The migrants are increasingly aggressive and are using ever forceful means to try and cross the border fence, PM Viktor Orban told Hungary's public Kossuth Radio in his Friday morning interview. 

Once you let migrants in, you can't let them out again, the prime minister added.

 He said that he did not understand why the Left supports migration, and that there was a need for national unity on the issue of migration.

 

We want tolerance

I praise the Lord that I don't have to contemplate about what to do in a country that already boasts an immigrant community comprising 10-20% of the population. Because I am not sure I would know the answer, Mr Orban said. We should be thankful that we were alert and had our faculties intact when we needed them," he said, stressing that at a time when the whole of Europe was arguing for inclusion, we had to have our hearts and minds in the right place.

"And there it was", Mr Orban said, emphasizing that our job is not to end up in the same situation as the West. "We have a tolerance offer. We don't want to tell them how they should handle things, but we also don't want them to tell us how we should be handling our affairs. We would like tolerance," he said, explaining that

they want to force us to build migrant ghettos, and this is something that we must fight against. 

 This is what will be at stake in the months ahead, including the European Parliament elections, PM Orban contended. 

"If we receive affirmation during our National Confirmation, then Hungary's government will stand firm," 

– he said.

 

New law on immigrants and foreign nationals

PM Orban also stressed that legislation in Hungary must be constantly reviewed, because the pressure of migration is rising. He indicated that in such circumstances, there is a need to make the country's immigration laws even tighter. 

– Hungary if for Hungarians, the jobs belong to Hungarians, and the rules should be made by Hungarians, 

– Mr Orban underlined, adding that

this is why a new legislation on immigrants and foreign nationals will be submitted to parliament. 

 

National Consultation

Regarding the upcoming national consultation, Mr Orban explained that it would create unity. He stressed that the European Union was created for peace and prosperity, adding however, that today these goals are not being met. People do not want war, and change must be made in Brussels, he said.

 

Russia-Ukraine situation

What Germany's former chancellor has said is a well-known fact in the world of diplomacy, according to PM Orban. - However, I have not seen it confirmed by the incumbent German leadership. We also know from all kinds of reports and intelligence sources that

In Istanbul, there was essentially an agreement between the Russians and Ukrainians, and the Ukrainians did not sign it on US instructions. 

Historians will uncover this one day," said Mr Orban, who was also quizzed about a recent statement by former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder. It is certain that there was a European plan for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, namely that it should be isolated. This was basically the Minsk agreement, Mr Orban said, adding that 

the Americans have entered the game and the conflict has since become increasingly globalized. 

According to the PM Orban,

the war is destroying Europe, therefore he does not support the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

 – We are glad to assist on the humanitarian front, but for Hungary to support Ukraine with arms would have repercussions equivalent to economic bankruptcy, he explained. 

Mr Orban underlined that the coming months will be difficult for Hungarian politics, as there are some difficult issues that need to be defended. He said Ukraine was not ready to conduct negotiations with the ambition of acquiring EU membership. He also spoke of another serious dilemma, namely that the EU owes billions of euros to Hungary, which they should hand over. This, however, cannot be linked to the Ukrainian issue, he opined. And then there are the economic issues.

 

Next year will be a year of economic growth

PM Orban highlighted that his government had pledged three things for 2023: protecting pensions and jobs, and reducing inflation to single digits. Touching on the government's 2024 targets, he emphasized the need to restore economic growth.

– There are some suggestions that would outright ruin the lives of Hungarian families. These include the abolition of our extra profit tax, our utility bills reduction scheme and freeze on interest rates, Mr Orban said in connection with Brussels' proposals, adding that "we must resist".

Prime Minister Orban gave an interview to Kossuth Radio's "Good Morning, Hungary" program at 7.30 am, where he spoke of the latest government decisions.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban in the studio of Hungary's public Kossuth Radio (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

 

 

Ajánló

State Secretary: Despite Current Strains in Relations, Hungary-Bulgaria Friendship Must Be Strengthened

State Secretary: Despite Current Strains in Relations, Hungary-Bulgaria Friendship Must Be Strengthened

Despite current strains in relations, a shared past links the two nations.
FPO: EU Admission of War-Ravaged Country Insane

FPO: EU Admission of War-Ravaged Country Insane

Ukraine does not in the slightest fulfill the Copenhagen criteria for joining the EU and struggles with a massive corruption problem.
Hungary FM: Ukraine Not Suitable for EU Accession + video

Hungary FM: Ukraine Not Suitable for EU Accession + video

According to Hungary's foreign minister, the enlargement of the EU to the Balkans is a process that's been incomplete for twenty years.
Hungarian President Meets NATO's Secretary General to Discuss Sweden's Accession + video

Hungarian President Meets NATO's Secretary General to Discuss Sweden's Accession + video

Hungarian President Novak said she hopes that the Scandinavian country will soon become a member of NATO, adding however, that this is a matter for Hungary's parliament to decide.
Son of George Soros Holds Talks in Ukraine

Son of George Soros Holds Talks in Ukraine

George Soros and his allies have been active in Ukraine for a long while, with the country's economy and investments coming into focus now.
People Smuggling Gangs Clash at Hungary Border + videos

People Smuggling Gangs Clash at Hungary Border + videos

Serbian police are taking strong action against illegal migration.
idézőjelVélemény
Horváth József

Európai emberek, nagy baj van!

Az, hogy sok-sok Gázát akarnak csinálni a nyugati nagyvárosok egyes kerületeiből, már rég nem üres fenyegetés.

