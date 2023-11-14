Hungary will significantly tighten the law on immigration

Non-Compliance to Entail Immediate Expulsion from Hungary

Ternovácz Áron Ternovácz Áron 38 perce

"Non-Hungarian nationals who fail to cooperate with the authorities could face immediate expulsion," Zoltan Lomnici Jr, legal advisor at Szazadveg Foundation, told Magyar Nemzet, speaking about the government's drafting of a new bill and overhaul of the immigration regulations currently in force. The constitutional lawyer expects that Brussels will formulate a critical and biased position, saying that the content and main direction of the Hungarian legislation is on the wrong track.