PM Orban: Yes to Green Energy, No to Green Ideology

"Our green policy is not ideological and not party-based. Our position is: green energy yes, green ideology no!" reads a post on Fidesz's Facebook page, recalling Viktor Orban's words at the party congress last Saturday.

As Magyar Nemzet reported, the prime minister told the congress that Hungary's future is green energy. He said that in ten years' time, with the completion of the Paks 2 power plant, nuclear and green energy will provide the bulk of the country's energy mix.

"We consider nuclear energy to be green, and there are others in Europe who share this view. Ten years from now, upon the completion of Paks 2, the Hungarian economy will produce 52 percent nuclear energy and 39 percent renewable, primarily in the form of solar energy. We are making great strides. We have already connected the Hungarian electricity grid with our neighboring countries, so we can supply and buy energy as needed. However, we are not yet at the forefront,"

the PM and party president warned.

Energy storage capability will be the dividing line he said, pointing out to left-wing MEPs the pressing need to store green energy. The big question going forward is which economy will be able to achieve this effectively. He added that Hungary wants to lead the way in all three areas, which will require massive investment.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)