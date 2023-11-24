időjárás 8°C Emma 2023. november 24.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 8°C
Kurszán
2023. november 24.
magyar

PM Orban: Yes to Green Energy, No to Green Ideology

Magyar Nemzet
19 perce
PM Orban: Yes to Green Energy, No to Green Ideology

"Our green policy is not ideological and not party-based. Our position is: green energy yes, green ideology no!" reads a post on Fidesz's Facebook page, recalling Viktor Orban's words at the party congress last Saturday.

As Magyar Nemzet reported, the prime minister told the congress that Hungary's future is green energy. He said that in ten years' time, with the completion of the Paks 2 power plant, nuclear and green energy will provide the bulk of the country's energy mix.

"We consider nuclear energy to be green, and there are others in Europe who share this view. Ten years from now, upon the completion of Paks 2, the Hungarian economy will produce 52 percent nuclear energy and 39 percent renewable, primarily in the form of solar energy. We are making great strides. We have already connected the Hungarian electricity grid with our neighboring countries, so we can supply and buy energy as needed. However, we are not yet at the forefront,"

the PM and party president warned. 

Energy storage capability will be the dividing line he said, pointing out to left-wing MEPs the pressing need to store green energy. The big question going forward is which economy will be able to achieve this effectively. He added that Hungary wants to lead the way in all three areas, which will require massive investment.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)

 


 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Szürreális: Perjés Gábor szó szerint elmenekült az újságírók elől - videó!

Szürreális: Perjés Gábor szó szerint elmenekült az újságírók elől - videó!

origo.hu
Kiderült, rajta vannak-e a magyar lányok a szabadon engedhető Hamász-túszok listáján

Kiderült, rajta vannak-e a magyar lányok a szabadon engedhető Hamász-túszok listáján

origo.hu
Filléres eszköz menthette volna meg a Kecskeméten karambolozó kismama életét

Filléres eszköz menthette volna meg a Kecskeméten karambolozó kismama életét

borsonline.hu
Megtalálták a lítium-akkumulátorok alternatíváját a Debreceni Egyetem kutatói

Megtalálták a lítium-akkumulátorok alternatíváját a Debreceni Egyetem kutatói

vg.hu
Így fogja álmában Hosszú Katinka ujjait a kisbabája - Fotó

Így fogja álmában Hosszú Katinka ujjait a kisbabája - Fotó

ripost.hu
Kicsoda Krisztina Wilders, a holland választás győztesének magyar felesége?

Kicsoda Krisztina Wilders, a holland választás győztesének magyar felesége?

vg.hu
Bőröndbe gyömöszölte egy halott 5 éves kisfiú testét egy nő

Bőröndbe gyömöszölte egy halott 5 éves kisfiú testét egy nő

origo.hu
Címlapsztori: Ezért ér Szoboszlai 77 millió eurót – Andrea Sartori

Címlapsztori: Ezért ér Szoboszlai 77 millió eurót – Andrea Sartori

nemzetisport.hu
Ne az egészségeden spórolj! (x)

Ne az egészségeden spórolj! (x)

life.hu
A HONOR és a Black November a tökéletes páros, ha telefont, tabletet vagy okosórát szeretnél (x)

A HONOR és a Black November a tökéletes páros, ha telefont, tabletet vagy okosórát szeretnél (x)

origo.hu
Egyedi divatkiegészítőkkel segíthetnek a Meki vásárlói (x)

Egyedi divatkiegészítőkkel segíthetnek a Meki vásárlói (x)

borsonline.hu
TÉLI ÜDÜLÉS HÓGARANCIÁVAL A TURRACHER HÖHE-N

TÉLI ÜDÜLÉS HÓGARANCIÁVAL A TURRACHER HÖHE-N

travelo.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Order Or Terror

Order Or Terror

Anyone showing even the slightest sign of failing to respect our laws could face immediate deportation.
Brussels to Destroy Sovereignty with One Vote

Brussels to Destroy Sovereignty with One Vote

If they go ahead with their plan, they could easily abolish Hungary's utility subsidies, the interest rate freeze and the extra profit tax.
Hungary FM: Labor-Based Economic Policy Guarantees Stable Future for Hungary

Hungary FM: Labor-Based Economic Policy Guarantees Stable Future for Hungary

Swiss investments have also helped Hungary not only to survive the crises, but to emerge stronger from each one.
Hungarian Mission

Hungarian Mission

Viktor Orban's strategy for presenting the Hungarian model to Europe is very well thought-out.
PM Orban Congratulates Right-Wing Dutch Winner

PM Orban Congratulates Right-Wing Dutch Winner

The European right continues to gain strength.
"Welcome to the Latest Episode of the Anti-Hungary Soap Opera!"

"Welcome to the Latest Episode of the Anti-Hungary Soap Opera!"

The European Parliament is debating the rule of law situation in Hungary.
idézőjelVélemény
Horváth József

Netanjahu két tűz között

Az izraeli miniszterelnök országa jövőjét, biztonságát tartja szem előtt, a belső támadások ellenére ezért igyekszik mindent megtenni.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu