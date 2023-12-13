időjárás 4°C Luca , Otília 2023. december 13.
2023. december 13.
Connectivity Crucial for Hungary's Political and Economic Strategy, Orban's Policy Chief Says

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Connectivity Crucial for Hungary's Political and Economic Strategy, Orban's Policy Chief Says

"Instead of blocification, our political and economic strategy must be built on connectivity, or interconnectedness. Pulling this off will be a real feat of Hungarian ingenuity," Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister's political director, said Tuesday at the Budapest launch of his book entitled "The Hungarian Way of Strategy".

The politician stressed that Hungary's success is contingent on becoming a true keystone state - a country that would otherwise not achieve key player status considering its size, population or economic might, but still manages to serve as a meeting point for Western and Eastern companies and technologies, thereby contributing to the development of the whole region.

It is increasingly evident that the world is watching us, and that a significant number of intellectuals are looking on Hungary as a role model. In Balazs Orban's assessment, the neoliberal world order that emerged in the post-Cold War era is over. The balance of power has changed, and as a result some countries have opted for a strategy of blocification rather than connectivity.

"The book describes how this is not beneficial for the world, it is dangerous and leads in the direction of military confrontation. It is not good for Europe either, because in order to take a mediating role on the global stage, it must be the voice of mediation and peace," he said.

Furthermore, he continued, "It is certainly not good for Hungary, because Hungary's geography, history and economic structure make it particularly well suited to implementing an economic strategy based on interconnectedness.

"Therefore, while the world is moving towards blocification, we need to build our economic strategy for the next decade on strengthening connectivity," he said, adding that if we can achieve this successfully, "it will be a real feat of Hungarian ingenuity - a Hussar feat".

The English edition of "The Way of Hungarian Strategy" is soon to be out, at which time Balazs Orban will go on a promotional tour domestically and abroad.

Proceeds of book purchases will help support the educational activities of Mathias Corvinus Collegium's (MCC) talent program. The 288-page volume is published by MCC Press Kft.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban, the PM Viktor Orban's political director, speaks at the launch of the Hungarian edition of his new book "Huszarvagas - A magyar konnektivitas strategiája" (The Hungarian Way of Strategy), at the Hunyadi Matyas Hall of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) in Budapest on December 12, 2023.

