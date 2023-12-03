időjárás -1°C Barbara , Borbála 2023. december 4.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás -1°C
Barbara, Borbála
2023. december 4.

Brüsszeli korrupciós botrány: itt vannak a legújabb kiszivárgott dokumentumok

magyar

Hungarian journalist: Gang Rape by Migrants Unpunished in Germany + video

17 órája 1 órája
Hungarian journalist: Gang Rape by Migrants Unpunished in Germany + video

Nine migrants raped a 15 years old young German girl in the Stadtpark in Hamburg in September 2020. The gang rape was going on for more than three hours, this is how long the migrants were torturing the poor kid. The perpetrators - all of them majors between the ages of 19 and 23 years old - were arrested. 

Along the trial more than 300 court hearings were held and a verdict was returned by the German court this week. Although all of the perpetrators were found guilty, 8 of the 9 culprits could go unpunished and one of them was sentenced to such a short time behind bars that it must feel like just a short vacation in prison for an abject crime like that. 

That's where the German justice system is standing now. 

It should be noted that the judge said the following when giving reasons for the verdict: in the culture the perpetrators are coming from gang rape is a kind of identity-forming act so no grudges should be held against them. 

The question is what kind of message this verdict is sending to the other migrants of similar background living in Germany and the majority of the society.

In my opinion the verdict is telling the migrants that they can rape our wives and daughters without any consequence. On the other hand, the message the majority of the society is getting is that neither the state, nor the justice system will give them any protection. Of course it's possible to live like this, saying it's the world of "willkommenskultur" and "wir schaffen das" but a very important question remains to be asked. 

How much longer will the German society tolerate all this? And if they keep putting up with all this, what do they deserve? I think if they do, they deserve anything that is about to happen. 

Cover photo: Journalist Zsolt Bayer (Photo: Screenshot)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Holttestet találtak Kecskeméten

Holttestet találtak Kecskeméten

origo.hu
Miért nem lőhette Szoboszlai a szabadot, amit ő harcolt ki? Itt a válasz!

Miért nem lőhette Szoboszlai a szabadot, amit ő harcolt ki? Itt a válasz!

magyarnemzet.hu
Kamerák előtt mondta ki Tóth Gabi a kemény üzenetét Krausz Gábornak és Hannarózának

Kamerák előtt mondta ki Tóth Gabi a kemény üzenetét Krausz Gábornak és Hannarózának

borsonline.hu
Az Egyesült Államokban sem fog teljesülni az elektromos autós cél - egyszerűen nem kell az embereknek

Az Egyesült Államokban sem fog teljesülni az elektromos autós cél - egyszerűen nem kell az embereknek

vg.hu
Azonnal nyisd ki az Aldi szórólapját, meglepetés kupon van benne: csak hét napig beváltható

Azonnal nyisd ki az Aldi szórólapját, meglepetés kupon van benne: csak hét napig beváltható

mindmegette.hu
Karácsony Gergely továbbra sem tudja mi lenne igazán fontos

Karácsony Gergely továbbra sem tudja mi lenne igazán fontos

hirtv.hu
Súlyos háborús bejelentést tett Oroszország

Súlyos háborús bejelentést tett Oroszország

origo.hu
Hétfői sportműsor: jön a csoportrangadó a mieinknek a női kézilabda-vb-n

Hétfői sportműsor: jön a csoportrangadó a mieinknek a női kézilabda-vb-n

nemzetisport.hu
Sztankovics csak kimondta, ami a kudarc után elvárható

Sztankovics csak kimondta, ami a kudarc után elvárható

magyarnemzet.hu
A Tottenham kibabrált a Cityvel, így most a Liverpool kezére játszott

A Tottenham kibabrált a Cityvel, így most a Liverpool kezére játszott

magyarnemzet.hu
Ajándékozz kényeztetést és ragyogást karácsonyra: tökéletes arcápolók minden bőrtípusra(x)

Ajándékozz kényeztetést és ragyogást karácsonyra: tökéletes arcápolók minden bőrtípusra(x)

life.hu
Hihetetlen aljassággal támadták a Kossuth-díjas művészt saját kollégái

Hihetetlen aljassággal támadták a Kossuth-díjas művészt saját kollégái

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Migration Yields € Billions for Terrorists + video

Migration Yields € Billions for Terrorists + video

All the way from Afghanistan to Hungary's border with Serbia, a terrorist organization dominates human trafficking networks.
Hungary Signs Nuclear Deal

Hungary Signs Nuclear Deal

The deal on tripling global nuclear power capacity was initiated by Emmanuel Macron.
Zelensky's High Fears of Viktor Orban Being Omnipresent

Zelensky's High Fears of Viktor Orban Being Omnipresent

Ukraine releases additional documents regarding why Petro Poroshenko was blocked from leaving the country.
2024 Could Mark Decisive Year for Ethnic Hungarians in Romania

2024 Could Mark Decisive Year for Ethnic Hungarians in Romania

President of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania highlights the importance of respecting minority rights during his visit to Washington DC.
PM's Commissioner: National Consultation Vital for Asserting Government's Interests in Brussels

PM's Commissioner: National Consultation Vital for Asserting Government's Interests in Brussels

Here's the opportunity for everyone to express their opinion in the national consultation survey.
Foreign Ministry Warns Hungarians Staying in Germany of Heightened Threat of Islamist Attacks

Foreign Ministry Warns Hungarians Staying in Germany of Heightened Threat of Islamist Attacks

Hungarian citizens are advised to exercise vigilance and register on the Consular Services' website.
idézőjelVélemény
Botos Katalin

Az állam az USA-ban is erőteljesen belenyúl a gazdaságba

A piac önmagában nem tudja garantálni a közjavak szempontjából fontos javak előállítását.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu