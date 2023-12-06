időjárás 3°C Miklós 2023. december 6.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 3°C
Miklós
2023. december 6.
magyar

Integration of Western Balkans a Clear Priority

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Integration of Western Balkans a Clear Priority

On Tuesday, Hungary's minister in charge of EU affairs held talks with Serbian leaders in Belgrade. The discussions covered Hungary-Serbia relations, and the minister presented the objectives of Hungary's upcoming EU Presidency in the second half of next year.

Janos Boka shared on his Facebook page that he and Tatjana Jovic, chief advisor to Serbia's president, addressed crucial issues influencing the relationship between the two countries.

Hungary's EU affairs minister emphasized that he briefed his counterpart on the objectives of Hungary's EU Presidency for the upcoming year. Additionally, they discussed the EU-Western Balkans summit scheduled for next week.

The EU should acknowledge the efforts and achievements of Serbia and the region, 

− he stressed.

Together with Tanja Miscevic, Serbia's European integration minister, they went through the key tasks of Hungary's EU Presidency, with a particular focus on enlargement policy. Both agreed on the importance of giving special attention to the integration of the Western Balkans, as shared by Mr Boka.

In addition, he emphasized that the issue of European regional economic cooperation was on the agenda during his discussions with Gojko Stanivukovic, state secretary at Serbia's finance ministry.

 

Cover photo: Janos Boka, Hungary's Minister for EU Affairs (Photo: MTI/EPA/Olivier Hoslet)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Az Amnesty igazgatójának közös cége is érintett a testvére büntetőeljárásában

Az Amnesty igazgatójának közös cége is érintett a testvére büntetőeljárásában

origo.hu
Váratlan bejelentés: nem volt még ekkora bajban Ukrajna, mint most

Váratlan bejelentés: nem volt még ekkora bajban Ukrajna, mint most

origo.hu
Tíz évvel Schumacher síbalesete után áll össze a kép: ez okozta a tragédiát

Tíz évvel Schumacher síbalesete után áll össze a kép: ez okozta a tragédiát

borsonline.hu
Lengyel képviselő buktatta le az Európai Bizottságot, Magyarország is érintett

Lengyel képviselő buktatta le az Európai Bizottságot, Magyarország is érintett

mandiner.hu
Öngyilkos lett a magyarok egyik kedvenc sorozatának színésze

Öngyilkos lett a magyarok egyik kedvenc sorozatának színésze

metropol.hu
Beperelte Magyarországot a Pfizer

Beperelte Magyarországot a Pfizer

vg.hu
Elképesztő dologgal vádolják Kulcsár Edinát a kislánya miatt

Elképesztő dologgal vádolják Kulcsár Edinát a kislánya miatt

origo.hu
Erre a sportágra váltott a focitól végleg visszavonuló Torghelle Sándor

Erre a sportágra váltott a focitól végleg visszavonuló Torghelle Sándor

origo.hu
Fogyassz bátran csokoládét karácsonykor: az egészséged hálás lesz érte(x)

Fogyassz bátran csokoládét karácsonykor: az egészséged hálás lesz érte(x)

life.hu
Már a Katonában is áll a bál Máté Gábor legújabb botránya miatt

Már a Katonában is áll a bál Máté Gábor legújabb botránya miatt

magyarnemzet.hu
Golovin Vlagyimir kereszttűzben, három döntése miatt is szétszedik a szurkolók

Golovin Vlagyimir kereszttűzben, három döntése miatt is szétszedik a szurkolók

magyarnemzet.hu
Januártól több családi ellátás összege emelkedik + videó

Januártól több családi ellátás összege emelkedik + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

EU Interior Ministers View Video on Attacks Against Hungary's Border + video

EU Interior Ministers View Video on Attacks Against Hungary's Border + video

The representatives of several member states confirmed that they will step up police presence for Christmas markets due to heightening terrorist threats.
FM Szijjarto: German FM Misunderstands the Situation

FM Szijjarto: German FM Misunderstands the Situation

Hungary's position on Ukraine's accession to the EU is well-considered and well-founded.
Viktor Orban Held Talks with Former Czech PM

Viktor Orban Held Talks with Former Czech PM

Besides topical issues concerning the EU and Central Europe, the meeting with Andrej Babis also focused on inter-party matters.
New Soros Plan to Bury Chemical Waste in Ukrainian Farmland?

New Soros Plan to Bury Chemical Waste in Ukrainian Farmland?

A potential exposé by a French journalist threatens to unveil a controversial deal between Ukraine and Alexander Soros, if what he claims is true.
EU Funds: Hungary Leaves No Request Unfulfilled

EU Funds: Hungary Leaves No Request Unfulfilled

Justice Minister Bence Tuzson stated that only technical adjustments need to be made and all documentation will be sent to the relevant EU bodies within days.
"Hungary Poised to Protect Right to Sovereignty Within EU Framework"

"Hungary Poised to Protect Right to Sovereignty Within EU Framework"

In an interview with the Russian news agency TASS, Russia's ambassador to Budapest talked about Russia-Hungary relations and answered the question why Viktor Orban met with Vladimir Putin in Beijing.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Dobrev leleplezte a titkos Gyurcsány-tervet, köszönet érte!

Most már minden világos.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu